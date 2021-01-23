 Skip to main content
Record: Local
agate

Record: Local

BASKETBALL

College: Men

Lincoln 91, Northeastern St. 76

Central Christian (Kan.) 74, Oklahoma City 67

College: Women

Northeastern St. 89, Lincoln 79, 2OT

Oklahoma City 92, Central Christian (Kan.) 58

Central Missouri 79, Rogers State 59

High school: Boys

Henryetta 55, Mounds 43

Holland Hall 50, McLain 42

Hominy 57, Frontier 45

Jones 49, Perkins 46

Kellyville 52, Bristow 45

Norman North 75, Sapulpa 65, OT

Oklahoma Union 40, Fort Gibson 33

Pawnee 72, Blackwell 19

Ponca City 56, Ada 51

Porter 71, Haskell 64

Prue 39, Paden 37

Rejoice Christian 55, Keys Parkhill 51

Sallisaw Central 56, Liberty 35

Tulsa CHEF 59, Commerce 53

Vinita 54, Skiatook 40

Cashion County Line Tournament

Fairview 46, Perry 43

Vanoss 66, OCS 54

Clinton 56, Cashion 37

Cashion 57, Varnum 54

Checotah Crossroads Classic

Bridge Creek 43, Vian 32

Muldrow 60, Eufaula 52

Chouteau Tournament

Okay 39, Salina 33

Friday

Cashion County Line Tournament

Clinton 56, Cashion 37

Chouteau Tournament

Verdigris 54, Keys 49

Mounds Tournament

Wewoka 85, Summit Christian 72

Port City Classic

Bishop Kelley 72, Sand Springs 67

Boys Summaries

Rogers 67, Central 46

Rogers;14;26;12;15;--;67

Central;7;9;13;17;--;46

Rogers: M. Johnson 14, Pruitt 13, Sutton 12, Thomas 10, Lacy 8, Hunter 6, A. Johnson 2, Morrow 2.

Central: Brown 19, Davis 8, Edmundson 7, Williams 6, Johnson 2, McBee 2, Stewart 2.

Checotah Crossroads Classic

Championship

East Central 72, Wagoner 58

East Central;13;22;16;21;--;72

Wagoner;0;19;18;21;--;58

East Central: Lucas 24, McGuire 16, Deters 14, Wallace 14, Williams 3, Madden 1.

Wagoner: Pawpa 20, Love 16, Southern 8, Jones 7, Marsey 3, Nanni 2, Scroggins 2.

Union/Jenks Invitational

Union 64, Putnam West 52

Putnam West;16;17;8;11;--;52

Union;18;15;11;20;--;64

Putnam West: Andrews 18, Roland 13, James 11, Blount 6, Scales 2, Gorden 1, Barnes 1.

Union: Pierce 23, Reed 14, Nagy 7, Morris 5, Rentie 4, Kinney 4, Jones 4, Aromaye 3.

Jenks 57, Ed. Santa Fe 52

Ed. Santa Fe;7;6;16;23;--;52

Jenks;13;18;15;11;--;57

Ed. Santa Fe (9-6): Tabry Shettron 25, Onyekuru 14, Reeves 10, Watkins 2, Talyn Shettron 1.

Jenks (7-3): Tata 13, Kittleman 12, Wilkins 8, Averitt 7, Diarra 6, Golightly 6, Smith 5.

Pryor Invitational

5th Place

Sallisaw 58, Ketchum 43

Sallisaw;18;15;8;17;--;58

Ketchum;11;9;10;13;--;43

Sallisaw: McHenry 23, Kilpatrick 12, Mings 9, Scavo 8, Obregon 4, Bailey 2.

Ketchum: Rogers 13, Woodward 13, Williams 11, Brown 6.

3rd Place

Vinita 54, Skiatook 40

Skiatook;6;11;8;15;--;40

Vinita;17;13;9;15;--;54

Skiatook: Kreder 11, Hollomon 10, Neil 7, Anderson 3, Thomas 3, White 2, Cooper 2, Jeffries 1, Pointer 1.

Vinita: Glassock 15, Downing 9, Pancake 8, Martin 6, Anderson 6, Ramsey 4, Rife 4, Winfry 2.

Championship

Pryor 52, Oologah 22

Oologah;6;4;5;7;--;22

Pryor;14;6;14;18;--;52

Oologah: Garrison 10, Ryan 4, Mader 3, Johnson 3, Marshall 2.

Pryor: Gore 20, Jordan 17, Alt 7, Elza 6, Douglas 2.

Friday

Jenks/Union Invitational

Trinity Christian (TX) 68, Jenks JV 55

Trinity Christian;15;16;18;19;--;68

Jenks JV;12;14;12;17;--;55

Trinity Christian (10-9): Burch 19, Ajofoyinbo 11, Gage 8, Webster 8, Browne 6, Houston 6, Anderson 4, Mette 4, Morrison 2.

Jenks JV: Coffey 13, Dodder 12, Bacon 8, Mundy 8, Simmons 6, Trice 4, Hart 2, McClanahan 2.

High school: Girls

Broken Arrow 57, Shawnee 52

Chandler 56, Meeker 20

Chelsea 33, Welch 14

Cleveland 63, Alva 37

Hilldale 51, Memorial 47

Jones 55, Perkins 30

Olive 49, Agra 33

Paden 36, Depew 27

Pawnee 40, Blackwell 29

Pryor 37, Vinita 35

Rejoice Christian 39, Cascia Hall 30

Sallisaw Central 53, Kellyville 43

Atoka Wampuscat Classic

Madill 48, Pauls Valley 41

Carl Albert Titan Classic

Harding Charter Prep 51, OKC McGuinness 40

Cashion County Line Tournament

OCS 56, Dale JV 54

Cashion 53, Fairview 31

Checotah Crossroads Classic

Eufaula 55, Checotah 51

Muldrow 49, Bridge Creek 46

Fort Gibson Old Fort Classic

Hilldale 51, Memorial 47

Friday

Mounds Tournament

Regent Prep 46, Summit Christian 45

Port City Classic

Tahlequah 63, Sand Springs 55

Girls Summaries

Rogers 59, Central 33

Rogers;15;14;14;16;59

Central;4;10;12;7

Rogers: Love 21, McQuarters 17, Jones 9, Matlock 8, Simmons 5, Gist 1.

Central: Brinkley 13, Davis 9, Smith 8, Knighten 1.

Chouteau Tournament

Seventh place

Salina 48, Okay 17

Okay;4;4;5;4;17

Salina;15;9;14;10;48

Okay: B.Hurd 8, J.Hurd 7, Brunson 2.

Salina: Chitwood 25, Soldier 18, Pashos 4, Coger 1.

Fifth place

Westville 39, Hulbert 34

Hulbert;11;12;8;3;34

Westville;9;16;5;9;39

Hulbert: Lamb 12, Cook 11, Chambers 6, Cannon 3, Stilwell, 2

Westville: McCollum 13, Paine 12, Wilkie 6, Snyder 3, Swank 3, Berry 2.

Third place

Rejoice Christian 39, Cascia Hall 30

Cascia Hall;6;7;7;10;30

Rejoice;13;10;7;9;39

Cascia Hall: Gammill 9, Gammill 5, DeLong 5, Ausnik 3, Coleman 3, Gardner 2, Hill 2, Lobato 1.

Rejoice: Shaw 11, Canabaugh 9, Henson 8, McClain 6, Price 5.

Championship

Keys Parkhill 53, Chouteau 44

Keys;4;14;19;16;53

Chouteau;16;13;7;8;44

Keys (13-1): Berry 17, Eubanks 11, Winkler 13, Holmes 9, Radomski 3

Chouteau (7-4): Miller 20, Inglatt 11, Sawyer 5, Pierce 5, Simpsi 2, Sehenihs 1.

PORT CITY CLASSIC

7th place

Claremore 49, Edison 21

Claremore;12;17;13;7;--;49

Edison;2;6;6;7;--;21

Claremore: Schornick 17, Claborn 10, Bump 9, Brito 6, Ohman 3, Pickup 3.

Edison: Alexander 7, Momadu 5, Malone 4, Davis 3, Ott 2

5th place

Victory Christian 39, Bishop Kelley 36

Victory Christian;12;8;8;11;--;39

Bishop Kelley;6;9;10;1;--;36

Victory: Gilyard 26, Edward 8, Elliott 5

Bishop Kelley: A. Schneeberg 12, Barton 8, Smith 7, Roy 4, Ritchie 3, Ames 2.

3rd Place

Sand Springs 39, Owasso 33

Sand Springs;11;7;2;19;--;39

Owasso;6;10;2;15;--;33

Sand Springs: Wilson 12, Jordan 11, Cheney 8, Morris 7, Johnson 1.

Owasso: Morrill 12, Stover 8, Hamilton 6, Yokley 4, Stocksen 3.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tahlequah 51, Verdigris 47

Tahlequah;13;11;9;18;--;51

Verdigris;14;10;9;14;--;47

Tahlequah: Goudeau 11, McAlvain 10, Havens 7, Rainwater 7, Springwater 6, Couch 6, Fishinghawk 4.

Verdigris: L. Borgstadt 19, Chancellor 18, M. Borgstadt 8, Blackwell 2.

Pryor Invitational

5th Place

Skiatook 37, Ketchum 29

Skiatook;13;12;0;12;--;37

Ketchum;5;9;8;7;--;29

Skiatook: Sletto 12, Anderson 7, Burch 5, Johonsen 5, Drummond 4, Henderson 4.

Ketchum: Forror 10, West 8, Kieslick 5, Morgan 3, Scott 2, Hinson 1.

3rd Place

Sallisaw 42, Oologah 27

Oologah;8;4;8;7;--;27

Sallisaw;3;16;9;14;--;42

Oologah: Martin 10, Runner 8, Parks 4, McKee 3, Thomas 2.

Championship

Pryor 37, Vinita 35

Pryor;4;10;8;15;--;37

Vinita;14;4;9;8;--;35

Pryor: Looney 24, Alt 10, Burroughs 3.

Vinita: Roach 14, Chaney 12, Trail 3, Speer 2, McClellar 2, Christie 2.

Friday

Jenks/Union Invitational

Trinity Christian (TX) 63, Jenks 49

Trinity Christian;10;16;18;19;--;63

Jenks;11;6;19;13;--;49

Trinity Christian (13-7): Johnson 17, Richardson 15, Forrest 14, Goodman 9, Mason 6, Cato 2.

Jenks (5-8): Luciano 15, Simpson 15, Berry 6, Williams 6, Robertson 5, Aeschleman 2.

Port City Classic

Bishop Kelley 60, Edison10

Edison;2;1;0;7;--;10

Bishop Kelley;9;15;18;18;--;60

Edison: Momadu 5, Davis 2, Ott 2, Malone 1

Bishop Kelley: Dale 12, Schoeling 8, Roy 8, A. Schneeberg 6, Smith 6, K. Schneeberg 6, Barton 6, Stoia 3, Ames 3, Ritchie 2.

Victory Christian 35, Claremore 30

Claremore;11;4;4;11;--;30

Victory Christian;5;11;12;7;--;35

Claremore: Claburn 14, Bump 6, Yewell 4, Ohman 3, Roberts 2, Santana 1.

Victory Christian: Gilyard 13, Elliott 8, Rutinduka 6, Edwards 3, Dugan 3, Stubbs 2.

Verdigris 44, Owasso 30

Owasso;6;6;2;16;--;30

Verdigris;8;17;8;;11;--;44

Owasso: Hamilton 12, Morrill 8, Stover 6, Stocksen 2, Deberry 2,

Verdigris: Chancellor 15, l. Borgstadt 11, M. Borgstadt 11, Stout 6, Jones 1.

Shawnee Tournament

Sapulpa 56, Ardmore 36

Ardmore;10;5;4;17;--;36

Sapulpa;17;17;17;5;--;56

Ardmore (9-5): Willis 10, Bennett 7, Smith 7, Fuller 4, Anderson 3, Clark 3, Rucker 2.

Sapulpa (10-3): Poindexter 22, S. Heard 15, Lewis 10, T. Heard 7, Perry 2.

GOLF

FOREST RIDGE

The Cooler

Flight 1: 1. Don Daniels, John Holt, Randy Benton, Tom Wilkerson 64; T2. Dennis Fries, Hugh Dunagan, Matt Ingle, Ted Williamson 65; T2. Jeff Jackson, Mike Silva, Rob Brown, Steve Titus 65; T4. Davie Neilson, Steve Bollman, Steve Gidley, Tony McAuliff 67; T4. Alvin Amacher, Lee Whitehead, Leland Slack, Bob Meyers 67

Flight 2: 1. Jared Repola, Jay Bridgeman, Merlin Kilbury, Rich Buntt 66; T2. Johnny Bowlin, Kevin Meche, Michael Burton, Tim Schnieder 67; T2. Mike Conner, Dave Hansen, Sean Dolan, Zach Bacon 67

Hole-in-one

MEADOWBROOK: Mariana Flores, No. 4, 172 yards, 5 iron.

