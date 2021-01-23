Record: Local

BASKETBALL
College: Men
Lincoln 91, Northeastern St. 76
Central Christian (Kan.) 74, Oklahoma City 67
College: Women
Northeastern St. 89, Lincoln 79, 2OT
Oklahoma City 92, Central Christian (Kan.) 58
Central Missouri 79, Rogers State 59
High school: Boys
Henryetta 55, Mounds 43
Holland Hall 50, McLain 42
Hominy 57, Frontier 45
Jones 49, Perkins 46
Kellyville 52, Bristow 45
Norman North 75, Sapulpa 65, OT
Oklahoma Union 40, Fort Gibson 33
Pawnee 72, Blackwell 19
Ponca City 56, Ada 51
Porter 71, Haskell 64
Prue 39, Paden 37
Rejoice Christian 55, Keys Parkhill 51
Sallisaw Central 56, Liberty 35
Tulsa CHEF 59, Commerce 53
Vinita 54, Skiatook 40
Cashion County Line Tournament
Fairview 46, Perry 43
Vanoss 66, OCS 54
Clinton 56, Cashion 37
Cashion 57, Varnum 54
Checotah Crossroads Classic
Bridge Creek 43, Vian 32
Muldrow 60, Eufaula 52
Chouteau Tournament
Okay 39, Salina 33
Friday
Chouteau Tournament
Verdigris 54, Keys 49
Mounds Tournament
Wewoka 85, Summit Christian 72
Port City Classic
Bishop Kelley 72, Sand Springs 67
Boys Summaries
Rogers 67, Central 46
Rogers;14;26;12;15;--;67
Central;7;9;13;17;--;46
Rogers: M. Johnson 14, Pruitt 13, Sutton 12, Thomas 10, Lacy 8, Hunter 6, A. Johnson 2, Morrow 2.
Central: Brown 19, Davis 8, Edmundson 7, Williams 6, Johnson 2, McBee 2, Stewart 2.
Checotah Crossroads Classic
Championship
East Central 72, Wagoner 58
East Central;13;22;16;21;--;72
Wagoner;0;19;18;21;--;58
East Central: Lucas 24, McGuire 16, Deters 14, Wallace 14, Williams 3, Madden 1.
Wagoner: Pawpa 20, Love 16, Southern 8, Jones 7, Marsey 3, Nanni 2, Scroggins 2.
Union/Jenks Invitational
Union 64, Putnam West 52
Putnam West;16;17;8;11;--;52
Union;18;15;11;20;--;64
Putnam West: Andrews 18, Roland 13, James 11, Blount 6, Scales 2, Gorden 1, Barnes 1.
Union: Pierce 23, Reed 14, Nagy 7, Morris 5, Rentie 4, Kinney 4, Jones 4, Aromaye 3.
Jenks 57, Ed. Santa Fe 52
Ed. Santa Fe;7;6;16;23;--;52
Jenks;13;18;15;11;--;57
Ed. Santa Fe (9-6): Tabry Shettron 25, Onyekuru 14, Reeves 10, Watkins 2, Talyn Shettron 1.
Jenks (7-3): Tata 13, Kittleman 12, Wilkins 8, Averitt 7, Diarra 6, Golightly 6, Smith 5.
Pryor Invitational
5th Place
Sallisaw 58, Ketchum 43
Sallisaw;18;15;8;17;--;58
Ketchum;11;9;10;13;--;43
Sallisaw: McHenry 23, Kilpatrick 12, Mings 9, Scavo 8, Obregon 4, Bailey 2.
Ketchum: Rogers 13, Woodward 13, Williams 11, Brown 6.
3rd Place
Vinita 54, Skiatook 40
Skiatook;6;11;8;15;--;40
Vinita;17;13;9;15;--;54
Skiatook: Kreder 11, Hollomon 10, Neil 7, Anderson 3, Thomas 3, White 2, Cooper 2, Jeffries 1, Pointer 1.
Vinita: Glassock 15, Downing 9, Pancake 8, Martin 6, Anderson 6, Ramsey 4, Rife 4, Winfry 2.
Championship
Pryor 52, Oologah 22
Oologah;6;4;5;7;--;22
Pryor;14;6;14;18;--;52
Oologah: Garrison 10, Ryan 4, Mader 3, Johnson 3, Marshall 2.
Pryor: Gore 20, Jordan 17, Alt 7, Elza 6, Douglas 2.
Friday
Jenks/Union Invitational
Trinity Christian (TX) 68, Jenks JV 55
Trinity Christian;15;16;18;19;--;68
Jenks JV;12;14;12;17;--;55
Trinity Christian (10-9): Burch 19, Ajofoyinbo 11, Gage 8, Webster 8, Browne 6, Houston 6, Anderson 4, Mette 4, Morrison 2.
Jenks JV: Coffey 13, Dodder 12, Bacon 8, Mundy 8, Simmons 6, Trice 4, Hart 2, McClanahan 2.
High school: Girls
Broken Arrow 57, Shawnee 52
Chandler 56, Meeker 20
Chelsea 33, Welch 14
Cleveland 63, Alva 37
Hilldale 51, Memorial 47
Jones 55, Perkins 30
Olive 49, Agra 33
Paden 36, Depew 27
Pawnee 40, Blackwell 29
Pryor 37, Vinita 35
Rejoice Christian 39, Cascia Hall 30
Sallisaw Central 53, Kellyville 43
Atoka Wampuscat Classic
Madill 48, Pauls Valley 41
Carl Albert Titan Classic
Harding Charter Prep 51, OKC McGuinness 40
Cashion County Line Tournament
OCS 56, Dale JV 54
Cashion 53, Fairview 31
Checotah Crossroads Classic
Eufaula 55, Checotah 51
Muldrow 49, Bridge Creek 46
Fort Gibson Old Fort Classic
Friday
Mounds Tournament
Regent Prep 46, Summit Christian 45
Port City Classic
Tahlequah 63, Sand Springs 55
Girls Summaries
Rogers 59, Central 33
Rogers;15;14;14;16;59
Central;4;10;12;7
Rogers: Love 21, McQuarters 17, Jones 9, Matlock 8, Simmons 5, Gist 1.
Central: Brinkley 13, Davis 9, Smith 8, Knighten 1.
Chouteau Tournament
Seventh place
Salina 48, Okay 17
Okay;4;4;5;4;17
Salina;15;9;14;10;48
Okay: B.Hurd 8, J.Hurd 7, Brunson 2.
Salina: Chitwood 25, Soldier 18, Pashos 4, Coger 1.
Fifth place
Westville 39, Hulbert 34
Hulbert;11;12;8;3;34
Westville;9;16;5;9;39
Hulbert: Lamb 12, Cook 11, Chambers 6, Cannon 3, Stilwell, 2
Westville: McCollum 13, Paine 12, Wilkie 6, Snyder 3, Swank 3, Berry 2.
Third place
Rejoice Christian 39, Cascia Hall 30
Cascia Hall;6;7;7;10;30
Rejoice;13;10;7;9;39
Cascia Hall: Gammill 9, Gammill 5, DeLong 5, Ausnik 3, Coleman 3, Gardner 2, Hill 2, Lobato 1.
Rejoice: Shaw 11, Canabaugh 9, Henson 8, McClain 6, Price 5.
Championship
Keys Parkhill 53, Chouteau 44
Keys;4;14;19;16;53
Chouteau;16;13;7;8;44
Keys (13-1): Berry 17, Eubanks 11, Winkler 13, Holmes 9, Radomski 3
Chouteau (7-4): Miller 20, Inglatt 11, Sawyer 5, Pierce 5, Simpsi 2, Sehenihs 1.
PORT CITY CLASSIC
7th place
Claremore 49, Edison 21
Claremore;12;17;13;7;--;49
Edison;2;6;6;7;--;21
Claremore: Schornick 17, Claborn 10, Bump 9, Brito 6, Ohman 3, Pickup 3.
Edison: Alexander 7, Momadu 5, Malone 4, Davis 3, Ott 2
5th place
Victory Christian 39, Bishop Kelley 36
Victory Christian;12;8;8;11;--;39
Bishop Kelley;6;9;10;1;--;36
Victory: Gilyard 26, Edward 8, Elliott 5
Bishop Kelley: A. Schneeberg 12, Barton 8, Smith 7, Roy 4, Ritchie 3, Ames 2.
3rd Place
Sand Springs 39, Owasso 33
Sand Springs;11;7;2;19;--;39
Owasso;6;10;2;15;--;33
Sand Springs: Wilson 12, Jordan 11, Cheney 8, Morris 7, Johnson 1.
Owasso: Morrill 12, Stover 8, Hamilton 6, Yokley 4, Stocksen 3.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Tahlequah 51, Verdigris 47
Tahlequah;13;11;9;18;--;51
Verdigris;14;10;9;14;--;47
Tahlequah: Goudeau 11, McAlvain 10, Havens 7, Rainwater 7, Springwater 6, Couch 6, Fishinghawk 4.
Verdigris: L. Borgstadt 19, Chancellor 18, M. Borgstadt 8, Blackwell 2.
Pryor Invitational
5th Place
Skiatook 37, Ketchum 29
Skiatook;13;12;0;12;--;37
Ketchum;5;9;8;7;--;29
Skiatook: Sletto 12, Anderson 7, Burch 5, Johonsen 5, Drummond 4, Henderson 4.
Ketchum: Forror 10, West 8, Kieslick 5, Morgan 3, Scott 2, Hinson 1.
3rd Place
Sallisaw 42, Oologah 27
Oologah;8;4;8;7;--;27
Sallisaw;3;16;9;14;--;42
Oologah: Martin 10, Runner 8, Parks 4, McKee 3, Thomas 2.
Championship
Pryor 37, Vinita 35
Pryor;4;10;8;15;--;37
Vinita;14;4;9;8;--;35
Pryor: Looney 24, Alt 10, Burroughs 3.
Vinita: Roach 14, Chaney 12, Trail 3, Speer 2, McClellar 2, Christie 2.
Friday
Jenks/Union Invitational
Trinity Christian (TX) 63, Jenks 49
Trinity Christian;10;16;18;19;--;63
Jenks;11;6;19;13;--;49
Trinity Christian (13-7): Johnson 17, Richardson 15, Forrest 14, Goodman 9, Mason 6, Cato 2.
Jenks (5-8): Luciano 15, Simpson 15, Berry 6, Williams 6, Robertson 5, Aeschleman 2.
Port City Classic
Bishop Kelley 60, Edison10
Edison;2;1;0;7;--;10
Bishop Kelley;9;15;18;18;--;60
Edison: Momadu 5, Davis 2, Ott 2, Malone 1
Bishop Kelley: Dale 12, Schoeling 8, Roy 8, A. Schneeberg 6, Smith 6, K. Schneeberg 6, Barton 6, Stoia 3, Ames 3, Ritchie 2.
Victory Christian 35, Claremore 30
Claremore;11;4;4;11;--;30
Victory Christian;5;11;12;7;--;35
Claremore: Claburn 14, Bump 6, Yewell 4, Ohman 3, Roberts 2, Santana 1.
Victory Christian: Gilyard 13, Elliott 8, Rutinduka 6, Edwards 3, Dugan 3, Stubbs 2.
Verdigris 44, Owasso 30
Owasso;6;6;2;16;--;30
Verdigris;8;17;8;;11;--;44
Owasso: Hamilton 12, Morrill 8, Stover 6, Stocksen 2, Deberry 2,
Verdigris: Chancellor 15, l. Borgstadt 11, M. Borgstadt 11, Stout 6, Jones 1.
Shawnee Tournament
Sapulpa 56, Ardmore 36
Ardmore;10;5;4;17;--;36
Sapulpa;17;17;17;5;--;56
Ardmore (9-5): Willis 10, Bennett 7, Smith 7, Fuller 4, Anderson 3, Clark 3, Rucker 2.
Sapulpa (10-3): Poindexter 22, S. Heard 15, Lewis 10, T. Heard 7, Perry 2.
GOLF
FOREST RIDGE
The Cooler
Flight 1: 1. Don Daniels, John Holt, Randy Benton, Tom Wilkerson 64; T2. Dennis Fries, Hugh Dunagan, Matt Ingle, Ted Williamson 65; T2. Jeff Jackson, Mike Silva, Rob Brown, Steve Titus 65; T4. Davie Neilson, Steve Bollman, Steve Gidley, Tony McAuliff 67; T4. Alvin Amacher, Lee Whitehead, Leland Slack, Bob Meyers 67
Flight 2: 1. Jared Repola, Jay Bridgeman, Merlin Kilbury, Rich Buntt 66; T2. Johnny Bowlin, Kevin Meche, Michael Burton, Tim Schnieder 67; T2. Mike Conner, Dave Hansen, Sean Dolan, Zach Bacon 67
Hole-in-one
MEADOWBROOK: Mariana Flores, No. 4, 172 yards, 5 iron.