Record: Local

agate

BASKETBALL

College: Men

Lubbock Christian 82, Oklahoma Christian 70

Rogers State 66, Nebraska-Kearney 60

College: Women

Fort Hays St. 80, Northeastern St. 60

Nebraska-Kearney 67, Rogers State 40

High school: Boys

Summaries

Bixby 90, Eufaula 47

Bixby;24;24;14;28;--;90

Eufaula;12;14;14;7;--;47

Bixby: Glenn 22, Friedricksen 20, Weaver 19, Loney 7, McCormick 5, Owens 3, Ishem 3, Banner 2, Ware 2, Surman 2.

Eufaula: Parrish 13, Deere 11, Fitzer 7, Jones 6, James 3, Pippenger 3, Adcock 2, Brown 2.

Holland Hall 53, Cascia Hall 46

Cascia Hall;8;10;9;19;--;46

Holland Hall;14;14;13;12;--;53

Cascia Hall: Holley 12, Hicks 10, Radford 10, Carter 6, VanDoren 4, Westbrock 4.

Holland Hall: Cool 18, Gouldsby 15, Nolin 7, Andrew 4, Mullendore 4, Roush 3, Campbell 2.

Mannford 51, Kellyville 42

Mannford;6;10;16;19;--;51

Kellyville;6;12;11;13;--;42

Mannford: Day 14, Moore 14, Thurman 11, T. Banfield 6, Garner 6.

Kellyville: Wiggs 17, Hicks 14, Jones 5, Ayres 4, Norris 2.

Rogers 56, Webster 55

Rogers;9;10;16;15;6;--;56

Webster;14;20;6;10;5;--;55

Rogers: Sutton 27, Johnson 13, Pruitt 10, Lacy 4, Thomas 2.

Webster: Pritchard 17, Barnes 12, Davis 11, Sanders 8, Taylor 4, Smith 3.

High school: Girls

Summaries

Bixby 77, Eufaula 22

Bixby;28;17;18;14;--;77

Eufaula;0;5;4;13;--;22

Bixby: Bradley 18, Werli 18, Nielsen 15, Baldwin 9, Mayes 8, Eaves 5, Mays 4.

Eufaula: Anderson 10, McLaughlin 6, Osborne 2, McClish 2, Crawley 2.

Garber 62, Perry 54

Perry;13;19;5;17;--;54

Garber;10;11;23;18;--;62

Perry: West 14, Dale 11, Hight 9, Williams 7, Shields 7, Chenowith 6.

Garber: Light 20, A. Johnson 12, Plunkett 11, Martin 9, Gay 4, Howry 4, Washington 2.

Kellyville 59, Mannford 55

Mannford;13;16;13;13;--;55

Kellyville;12;9;23;15;--;59

Mannford: Pehrson 21, Elliott 13, Pierce 11, Hewitt 9, Tierney 1.

Kellyville: Childers 16, Upshaw 15, Bearpaw 14, Riley 11, McGuire 3.

Memorial 24, Claremore 23

Claremore;5;8;5;5;--;23

Memorial; 4;4;11;5;--;24

Claremore: Claborn 9, Bumo 8, Yewell 6.

Memorial: N. Blakley 8, D. Smith 7, Palmore 4, T. Smith 4, M. Blakley 1.

Vinita 51, Afton 28

Afton;3;13;5;7;--;28

Vinita;16;17;12;6;--;51

Afton: Johnson 11, Hudson 7, Murry 6, Church 3, Osterberger 1.

Vinita: Roach 16, Chaney 14, Christie 8, McClellan 4, Wattenbarger 4, Speer 3, Backus 2.

