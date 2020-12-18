Record: Local

BASKETBALL
College: Men
Lubbock Christian 82, Oklahoma Christian 70
Rogers State 66, Nebraska-Kearney 60
College: Women
Fort Hays St. 80, Northeastern St. 60
Nebraska-Kearney 67, Rogers State 40
High school: Boys
Summaries
Bixby 90, Eufaula 47
Bixby;24;24;14;28;--;90
Eufaula;12;14;14;7;--;47
Bixby: Glenn 22, Friedricksen 20, Weaver 19, Loney 7, McCormick 5, Owens 3, Ishem 3, Banner 2, Ware 2, Surman 2.
Eufaula: Parrish 13, Deere 11, Fitzer 7, Jones 6, James 3, Pippenger 3, Adcock 2, Brown 2.
Holland Hall 53, Cascia Hall 46
Cascia Hall;8;10;9;19;--;46
Holland Hall;14;14;13;12;--;53
Cascia Hall: Holley 12, Hicks 10, Radford 10, Carter 6, VanDoren 4, Westbrock 4.
Holland Hall: Cool 18, Gouldsby 15, Nolin 7, Andrew 4, Mullendore 4, Roush 3, Campbell 2.
Mannford 51, Kellyville 42
Mannford;6;10;16;19;--;51
Kellyville;6;12;11;13;--;42
Mannford: Day 14, Moore 14, Thurman 11, T. Banfield 6, Garner 6.
Kellyville: Wiggs 17, Hicks 14, Jones 5, Ayres 4, Norris 2.
Rogers 56, Webster 55
Rogers;9;10;16;15;6;--;56
Webster;14;20;6;10;5;--;55
Rogers: Sutton 27, Johnson 13, Pruitt 10, Lacy 4, Thomas 2.
Webster: Pritchard 17, Barnes 12, Davis 11, Sanders 8, Taylor 4, Smith 3.
High school: Girls
Summaries
Bixby 77, Eufaula 22
Bixby;28;17;18;14;--;77
Eufaula;0;5;4;13;--;22
Bixby: Bradley 18, Werli 18, Nielsen 15, Baldwin 9, Mayes 8, Eaves 5, Mays 4.
Eufaula: Anderson 10, McLaughlin 6, Osborne 2, McClish 2, Crawley 2.
Garber 62, Perry 54
Perry;13;19;5;17;--;54
Garber;10;11;23;18;--;62
Perry: West 14, Dale 11, Hight 9, Williams 7, Shields 7, Chenowith 6.
Garber: Light 20, A. Johnson 12, Plunkett 11, Martin 9, Gay 4, Howry 4, Washington 2.
Kellyville 59, Mannford 55
Mannford;13;16;13;13;--;55
Kellyville;12;9;23;15;--;59
Mannford: Pehrson 21, Elliott 13, Pierce 11, Hewitt 9, Tierney 1.
Kellyville: Childers 16, Upshaw 15, Bearpaw 14, Riley 11, McGuire 3.
Memorial 24, Claremore 23
Claremore;5;8;5;5;--;23
Memorial; 4;4;11;5;--;24
Claremore: Claborn 9, Bumo 8, Yewell 6.
Memorial: N. Blakley 8, D. Smith 7, Palmore 4, T. Smith 4, M. Blakley 1.
Vinita 51, Afton 28
Afton;3;13;5;7;--;28
Vinita;16;17;12;6;--;51
Afton: Johnson 11, Hudson 7, Murry 6, Church 3, Osterberger 1.
Vinita: Roach 16, Chaney 14, Christie 8, McClellan 4, Wattenbarger 4, Speer 3, Backus 2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!