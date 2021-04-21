Record: Local

BASEBALL
College
Oklahoma St. 12, UAPB 2
UAPB;000;200;0;--;2;1;4
OSU;712;010;1;--;12;13;1
Rieschick, Wasson (7), Tittle (7) and Delacruz; Walker, Kelly (3), Elliott (4), Cable (5), Bowman (7) and Mathis. W: Cable (1-0). L: Riescick (1-1). HR: Encarnacion-Strand 2.
GOLF
High school: Boys
Skiatook Invitational
At Bailey Ranch
Individuals: 1. Colby Morgan (Cl. Sequoyah) 76; 2. Drew Paden (Sand Springs) 78; 3. Ryder Clayborn (Hilldale) 78; 4. Carson Stookey (Inola) 78; 5. Clay Owen (Bixby) 79; 6. Zach Decker (Grove) 80; 7. Conner Eidsen (Bixby) 80; 8. Brice Wolff (Stroud) 81; 9. Mason Ward (Sand Springs) 81; 10. Weston Nevev (Collinsville) 81.
*Ties decided by scorecard playoff
Teams: 1. Bixby Blue 330; 2. Sand Springs 334; 3. Lincoln Christian 338; 4. Grove 353; 5. Bixby Red 357; 6. Owasso JV 358; 7. Inola 365; 8. Collinsville 366; 9. Victory Christian 370; 10. Claremore 371; 11. Tahlequah 376; 12. Pryor 379; 13. Hilldale 380; 14. Union JV 386; 15. Cascia Hall JV 392; 16. Rejoice Christian 403; 17. Holland Hall JV 416; 18. Crowder 437.
Local
Shoots age or better
FOREST RIDGE: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 76; Ray White, 85, shot 82; Lew Wade, 82, shot 82.
LAFORTUNE: Jim Brock, 82, shot 81.
SOFTBALL
College
Okla. City 8-3, SW Assemblies of God 0-1
Linescore
Oklahoma St. 9, UTA 3
UTA;201;000;0;--;3;5;0
OSU;211;500;x;--;9;11;0
Hines, Henriksen (4), Gardiner (5) and Ogle; Simunek, Maxwell (5), Eberle (7) and Wright. W: Simunek (4-3). L: Hines (4-10). HR: Naomi, Febrey.