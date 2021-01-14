 Skip to main content
Record: Local
agate

BASKETBALL

College: Men

Dallas Baptist 90, Okla. Christian 79

UCO 89, Central Missouri 70

College: Women

UCO 70, Central Missouri 66

High school: Boys

Summaries

Berryhill 56, Cleveland 51

Cleveland;10;14;17;10;--;51

Berryhill;13;10;16;17;--;56

Cleveland: Kauk 21, McEntire 11, Buerker 7, Baker 4, Townley 4, Harlan 2, Sizemore 2.

Berryhill: Dotson 16, Thapa 14, Knight 9, G. James 7, Stevens 7, Warkentin 2, D. James 1.

Holland Hall 73, Lincoln Christian 51

Lincoln Christian;12;9;14;16;--;51

Holland Hall;24;13;14;22;--;73

Lincoln Christian: Katsis 14, Hampton 11, Reiner 11, Scott 5, Isbell 4, Dalton 2, Kaste 2, Mar 2.

Holland Hall: Cool 29, Benton 17, Gouldsby 10, Mullendore 10, Roush 5, Craft 2.

Metro Christian 70, Regent Prep 68, OT

Metro Christian;9;9;12;14;26;--;70

Regent Prep;9;12;14;9;24;--;68

Metro Christian: Sluice 32, Gessert 22, Cox 6, Grantham 5, Penland 5.

Regent Prep: Beitel 24, Camp 22, Streeter 16, Portman 4, Boshoff 2.

McLain 73, Central 47

McLain;17;19;11;26;--;73

Central;4;15;13;15;--;47

McLain: K. McCall 20, J. Smith 11, K. Liggins 10, T. Buckley 9, E. Galloway 9, T. Brooks 7, C. Jordan 3, R. Bennett 2, K.J. Nichols 1, M. Taylor 1.

Central: C. Goff-Brown 20, S. Edmundson 10, T. Stewart 6, C. Davis 4, D. James 4, C. Williams 2, T. Love 1.

High school: Girls

Hilldale 74, Okmulgee 27

Summaries

Central 37, McLain 34

McLain;2;8;11;13;--;34

Central;5;11;8;13;--;37

McLain: Swift 11, Galloway 8, Cherry 5, McKinnon 5, Phillips 3, Taylor 2.

Central: Brinkley 16, Davis 9, Smith 8, Thomas 2, Nico. Knighten 2.

Holland Hall 59, Lincoln Christian 33

Lincoln Christian;3;3;15;12;--;33

Holland Hall;17;6;12;24;--;59

Lincoln Christian: Brueggemann 16, Roberts 8, Murphy 6, Clayton 3.

Holland Hall: Hill 21, Greer 13, Johnson 8, Regalado 7, Lake 6, Davis 2, Fugate 2.

GOLF

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Mark Clemons 72; 2. Bill French 74; 3. Bob Bell 75; 3. Frank Prentice 75; 5. Bill Kusleika 78; 6. Mel Hayes 83.

SAPULPA Senior Scramble

1. Bob Waller, Craig Crowder, Keith Bacon, 61

2. Will Cleveland, Lee Benest, George Mills, Jerry Reed, 64

3. Mike Hill, Mel Gilbertson, Ron Taber, Analia Wilkerson, 64

4. Dave Henderson, Bud Musser, Jerry Lewis, Tom Henderson, 66

5. Paul Slavens, Dean Wiehl, Ken Rentz, Ken Kuge, 67

6. Randy Rice, Jerry Bennett, Bob Henshaw, Leon Pritchard, 67

7. Harry Bailey, Bill Cruikshank, Bob Phillipe, David Shouse, 69

Shoots age or better

MEADOWBROOK: Jim Heath, 84, shot 81.

