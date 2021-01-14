Record: Local

BASKETBALL
College: Men
Dallas Baptist 90, Okla. Christian 79
UCO 89, Central Missouri 70
College: Women
UCO 70, Central Missouri 66
High school: Boys
Summaries
Berryhill 56, Cleveland 51
Cleveland;10;14;17;10;--;51
Berryhill;13;10;16;17;--;56
Cleveland: Kauk 21, McEntire 11, Buerker 7, Baker 4, Townley 4, Harlan 2, Sizemore 2.
Berryhill: Dotson 16, Thapa 14, Knight 9, G. James 7, Stevens 7, Warkentin 2, D. James 1.
Holland Hall 73, Lincoln Christian 51
Lincoln Christian;12;9;14;16;--;51
Holland Hall;24;13;14;22;--;73
Lincoln Christian: Katsis 14, Hampton 11, Reiner 11, Scott 5, Isbell 4, Dalton 2, Kaste 2, Mar 2.
Holland Hall: Cool 29, Benton 17, Gouldsby 10, Mullendore 10, Roush 5, Craft 2.
Metro Christian 70, Regent Prep 68, OT
Metro Christian;9;9;12;14;26;--;70
Regent Prep;9;12;14;9;24;--;68
Metro Christian: Sluice 32, Gessert 22, Cox 6, Grantham 5, Penland 5.
Regent Prep: Beitel 24, Camp 22, Streeter 16, Portman 4, Boshoff 2.
McLain 73, Central 47
McLain;17;19;11;26;--;73
Central;4;15;13;15;--;47
McLain: K. McCall 20, J. Smith 11, K. Liggins 10, T. Buckley 9, E. Galloway 9, T. Brooks 7, C. Jordan 3, R. Bennett 2, K.J. Nichols 1, M. Taylor 1.
Central: C. Goff-Brown 20, S. Edmundson 10, T. Stewart 6, C. Davis 4, D. James 4, C. Williams 2, T. Love 1.
High school: Girls
Hilldale 74, Okmulgee 27
Summaries
Central 37, McLain 34
McLain;2;8;11;13;--;34
Central;5;11;8;13;--;37
McLain: Swift 11, Galloway 8, Cherry 5, McKinnon 5, Phillips 3, Taylor 2.
Central: Brinkley 16, Davis 9, Smith 8, Thomas 2, Nico. Knighten 2.
Holland Hall 59, Lincoln Christian 33
Lincoln Christian;3;3;15;12;--;33
Holland Hall;17;6;12;24;--;59
Lincoln Christian: Brueggemann 16, Roberts 8, Murphy 6, Clayton 3.
Holland Hall: Hill 21, Greer 13, Johnson 8, Regalado 7, Lake 6, Davis 2, Fugate 2.
GOLF
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Mark Clemons 72; 2. Bill French 74; 3. Bob Bell 75; 3. Frank Prentice 75; 5. Bill Kusleika 78; 6. Mel Hayes 83.
SAPULPA Senior Scramble
1. Bob Waller, Craig Crowder, Keith Bacon, 61
2. Will Cleveland, Lee Benest, George Mills, Jerry Reed, 64
3. Mike Hill, Mel Gilbertson, Ron Taber, Analia Wilkerson, 64
4. Dave Henderson, Bud Musser, Jerry Lewis, Tom Henderson, 66
5. Paul Slavens, Dean Wiehl, Ken Rentz, Ken Kuge, 67
6. Randy Rice, Jerry Bennett, Bob Henshaw, Leon Pritchard, 67
7. Harry Bailey, Bill Cruikshank, Bob Phillipe, David Shouse, 69
Shoots age or better
MEADOWBROOK: Jim Heath, 84, shot 81.