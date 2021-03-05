 Skip to main content
Record: Local
agate

Record: Local

BASEBALL

College

Okla. Christian 7, TAMU-Kingsville 2

Pittsburg St. 5, Northeastern St. 2

Linescores

ORU 22, LSU 7

ORU;800;(11)30;000;--;22;18;1

LSU;340;000;000;--;7;1

Notary, Kowalski (2), Gregory (9) and Gibson, Jones; Hill, Millas (1), Hilliard (4), Kaminer (4), Hasty (4), Fowler (6) and Milazzo, Wyeth, Doughty. W: Kowalski (1-0). L: Hill (2-1).

Arizona 12, OU 1

At Frisco, Texas

OU;000;001;000;--;1;8;0

Arizona;320;015;10x;--;12;11;0

Olds, Reubeck (5), Demco (6), Brooks (6), Smith (7) and Crooks; Murphy, Price (6), Cooper (8), Smith (9) and Susac. W: Murphy (2-0). L: Olds (0-1). HR: Blas.

OSU 11, Grand Canyon 5

GCU;000;100;103;--;5;10;1

OSU;000;303;05x;--;11;5;1

Barnes, Wynne (6), Markl (8), Glover (8) and Buckley; Scott, Davis (7), Standlee (8), Kelly (9) and Hewitt. W: Scott (3-0). L: Barnes (1-2). HR: Ortiz; Enc.-Strand.

High school

Sapulpa 10, Oologah-Talala 0

Sapulpa 11, Mannford 6

Kiefer 17, Porter 5

Bishop Kelley 9, Union 0

Stillwater 14, Valliant 0

Glenpool 8, Skiatook 0

Hominy 10, Summit Christian 0

Verdigris 8, Salina 0

Inola 14, Chelsea 3

Bixby 11, Broken Arrow 3

Pryor 9, Cl. Sequoyah 1

Coweta 9, Catoosa 1

Sand Springs 10, Shawnee 4

Jenks 5, Vian 0

Cascia Hall 4, Victory Christian 2

Caney Valley 15, Foyil 0

Lincoln Christian 10, Henryetta 0

Hartshorne 9, Stigler 8

Thursday

Coweta 6, B.T. Washington 4

Ketchum 20, Foyil 4

Kansas 9, Quapaw 5

NOAH 10, Skiatook 4

BASKETBALL

High school: Boys

Keys 51, Roland 38

McLain 65, Tuttle 53

Westville 47, Rejoice Christian 43

Morrison 55, Fairview 39

Memorial 54, Rogers 42

Del City 45, Broken Arrow 40

Norman North 59, Owasso 55

Midwest City Carl Albert 82, Coweta 42

Hulbert 66, Chouteau 44

Eufaula 57, Adair 43

OKC Classen SAS 59, Webster 55

Tahlequah 68, Edison 67

Union 61, Sand Springs 40

Dale 59, Oklahoma Union 54

Pawnee 71, Howe 59

Kingfisher 71, Holland Hall 40

Victory Christian 46, Blanchard 43

Crossings Christian 61, Metro Christian 37

Midwest City 72, Muskogee 67, OT

Ardmore 78, Glenpool 75, OT

Sapulpa 64, Bishop Kelley 56

Oklahoma Christian Academy 62, Okemah 54

OKC Heritage Hall 60, OKC Mount St. Mary 44

Marlow 40, Community Christian 36

Christian Heritage 71, Kingston 50

Mustang 74, Moore 69

OKC Northwest Classen 43, Choctaw 41

Shawnee 71, OKC McGuinness 53

Hooker 53, Hennessey 36

Cashion 48, Mangum 46

Wewoka 75, Hobart 68

Edmond Memorial 59, Edmond Santa Fe 42

Roff 59, Cyril 57

OKC Marshall 67, Clinton 58

Varnum 66, Forgan 44

Lawton MacArthur 71, El Reno 63

Putnam City North 61, Edmond North 56

Alva 55, OKC Star Spencer 51

Muldrow 52, Stilwell 38

Hydro-Eakly 63, Snyder 55, OT

Shawnee 71, Bishop McGuinness 53

Summaries

Keys 51, Roland 38

Keys;10;11;15;15;--;51

Roland;9;6;14;9;--;38

Keys: Williams 14, Barnes 11, Hall 10, Trimble 9, Kimble 3, Taylor 2, Lindsey 2

Roland: Wiggins 10, Noonan 8, Kemp 7, Peters 5, Whisenhunt 5, Lewis 3

Beggs 62, Hugo 51

Hugo;12;11;13;15;--;51

Beggs;18;9;17;18;--;62

Hugo: Shanklin 16, Brown 14, Bostic 8, Akins 6, Grant 3, Cook 2, Thompson 2

Beggs: Daniels 24, Gomez 12, Gaines 11, 47, Ross 7, 54, Grayson 6, 60, Stanton 2

5A Area

At Bishop Kelley

Sapulpa 64, Bishop Kelley 56

Bishop Kelley;14;15;15;10;2;--;56

Sapulpa;15;16;8;15;10;--;64

Bishop Kelley: Wallace 16, Morrison 12, Plaisance 9, Gendron 8, Bomprezzi 6, Dee 3, Wormell 2.

Sapulpa: Niyah 18, Dement 16, Skipper 8, Durant 7, Taft 7, Courtney 5, Jones 3.

Shawnee 71, Bishop McGuinness 53

Shawnee;16;19;21;15;--;71

Bishop McGuinness;12;10;10;21;--;53

Shawnee: Morris 16, Willis 15, Orange 13, Maytubby 8, Evans 8, Shaw 4, Beavers 3, Peterson 2, Wicks 2.

Bishop McGuinness: Tauwater 13, Chansoime 10, Taffe 8, Williams 7, Shephard 7, Bradley 4, Smith 3, Nashert 1.

Thursday

Rejoice Christian 41, Valliant 35

Metro Lakes All-Conference Awards

Player of the Year: Caison Hartloff, Claremore

Offensive Player of the Year: Dawson Alt, Pryor

Defensive Player of the Year: Mason Ford, Coweta

Coach of the Year: Brandon Maddux, Coweta

First Team

Jacob Mills, Coweta; Na’Kylan Starks, Coweta; Hayden Smith, Tahlequah; Nic Jordan, Pryor; Isaac Tiger, Glenpool

Second Team

Jacob Syrkels, Collinsville; Trey Young, Tahlequah; Corbin Beal, Grove; Josh Gore, Pryor; Avery Cook, Glenpool

Honorable Mention

Coweta: Tryston Doherty, Brady Robl, Tye Lair

Collinsville: Caden Buoy, Corey Dees, Chayse Schloman, Oscar Hammond, Cooper McDowell

Grove: Hagen Hacker, Hank Hacker, Greg McCurdy, Bradon Pittman

Tahlequah: Hayden Wagers, Tyler Joice, Qua’Shon Leathers

Claremore: Tanner Steidley, Michael McHugh, Drake Roark, Matthew Strickland, Gannon Sheryl, Kort Seidel

Pryor: Cason Douglass

Glenpool: Jimauri Bradford, Grayden Baker

Skiatook: Ryan Kreder, Alex Hollomon, Kaden Neil, Cole Burris, Austin Thomas, Kolby Pirtle

High school: Girls

Fairland 45, Preston 42

Morris 55, Keys 38

Locust Grove 41, Muldrow 39

Anadarko 47, Fort Gibson 28

Verdigris 43, Tuttle 36

OKC Classen SAS 49, Grove 45

Inola 34, Blanchard 24

Holland Hall 50, Weatherford 48

Kellyville 57, Chisholm 48

Lincoln Christian 67, Valliant 37

OKC Millwood 55, Adair 39

Marlow 55, Washington 37

Hydro-Eakly 67, Seiling 49

Byng 45, Bridge Creek 43, OT

Harding Charter Prep 38, Perkins-Tryon 37

Merritt 56, Minco 35

Oklahoma Christian Academy 52, Warner 42

Vanoss 69, Vici 48

Amber-Pocasset 39, Hooker 37

Dale 74, Pocola 50

Roland 51, Hugo 30

Howe 66, Hartshorne 39

Jones 66, Kingston 30

Silo 29, Latta 15

Luther 49, Watonga 38

Perry 61, Prague 37

Bethany 34, Cache 26

Christian Heritage 71, Kingston 50

Summaries

Morris 55, Keys 38

Keys;0;8;5;25;--;38

Morris;11;10;11;23;--;55

Keys: Eubanks 14, Berry 10, Holmes 6, Winkler 5, Stilwell 3

Morris: C. Barnett 26, Moore 13, K. Barnett 8, Yaerger 6, Wallace 2

4A Consolation

At Skiatook

Locust Grove 41, Muldrow 39

Muldrow;13;4;6;16;--;39

Locust Grove;9;7;16;9;--;41

Muldrow: Ken. Wight 22, Jackson 9, McCrary 3, Kas. Wight 2, Gladney 2, Floyd 1.

Locust Grove: Spradlin 17, Gilman 12, Fine 3, Sweeney 2, Thilges 2, Hunt 2, Smith 2, Williams 1.

Thursday

Washington 47, Community Christian 33

Perry 56, Metro Christian 48

Inola 66, Ada 55

Moore 52, Edmond Santa Fe 48

Kiowa 45, Lookeba-Sickles 44

Watonga 49, Stroud 39

Byng 46, Tecumseh 33

GOLF

College: Men

Jackrabbit Invitational

At Boulder City, Nevada

Day 1

Top teams: 1, UNLV 282-279--561; 2, Southern Utah 289-285--574; 3, South Dakota State 296-291--587

Also

6, Oral Roberts 300-291--591

ORU golfers: T9, Jackson Howes 71-72--143; T13, Rocco Repetto-Taylor* 72-72--144; T22, Jared Strathe 80-67--147; T26, Delbert Brooks* 72-76--148, T32, Mike Biata 74-76--150; T34, Dustin Hasley 75-76--151; T54, Philipp Pakosch 80-81--161.

*Competing as individual

Local: Shoots age or better

MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Joe Reeves, 84, shot 82.

SLOW PITCH

High school

Dewar 13, Sasakwa 2

Woodland 20, Barnsdall 8

Ripley 7, Depew 5

Thursday

Welch 15, Liberty 5

SOCCER

High school: Boys

Bixby 2, Jenks 1 (OT)

Crooked Oak 8, Verdigris 0

Bartlesville 1, Owasso 0

Crossings Christian 2, Verdigris 1

Pryor 2, Glenpool 0

Wagoner 4, Catoosa 2

Hilldale 1, Holland Hall 0

Thursday

Bristow 3, Summit Christian 2

High school: Girls

Grove 6, Farmington, AR 0

Bartlesville 4, Claremore 1

Sand Springs 5, Muskogee 0

Hilldale 5, Holland Hall 2

Wagoner 4, Catoosa 0

SOFTBALL

College

Linescores

Oklahoma St. 8-8, Omaha 0-0

Omaha;000;00;--;0;2;0

OSU;142;1x;--;8;8;0

Nuismer, Hampton (3) and Ross; Maxwell, Simunek (5) and Tuck. W: Maxwell (5-0). L: Nuismer (0-1).

Omaha;000;00;--;0;0;0

OSU;210;05;--;8;9;0

Hampton, Meyer (3) and Cameron; Eberle and Wright. W: Eberle (6-0). L: Hampton (1-5). HR: Factor.

Tulsa 7-3, New Mexico 0-2

New Mexico;000;000;0;--;0;4;2

TU;210;040;x;--;7;15;0

Guindon, Roberts (3), Spencer (5) and Broderick; Delce, Scott (7) and Shaw. W: Delce (1-1). L: Guindon (1-6).

New Mexico;000;002;0;--;2;6;2

TU;020;010;x;--;3;7;1

Guindon, Hannappel (5) and Broderick; Pochop, Nash (6), Llamas-Howell (7) and Shaw. W: Pochop (1-1). L: Guindon (1-7). S: Llamas-Howell (1).

OU 7, Sam Houston St. 0

SHSU;000;000;0;--;0;1;2

OU;101;212;x;--;7;11;0

Billmeier, Bachmeyer (5) and Whitney; May, Rains (6) and Elam, Hansen. HR: Elam.

TENNIS

College: Men

Texas 4, Oklahoma St. 1

At Stillwater

Singles

1. Matej Vocel (OSU) def. Eliot Spizzirri 6-3, 6-3

2. Emile Hudd (OSU) vs. Siem Woldeab 6-4, 3-6, 4-3, unfinished

3. Micah Braswell (UT) def. Henrik Korsgaard 7-5, 7-6 (7-5)

4. Cleeve Harper (UT) def. Mathieu Scaglia 7-6 (9-7), 6-3

5. Chih Chi Huang (UT) def. Etienne Donnet 7-5, 7-6 (7-3)

6. Matisse Bobichon (OSU) vs. Evin McDonald 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 1-3, unfinished

Doubles

1. Spizzirri/Woldeab (UT) def. Vocel/Hudd 6-2

2. Huang/Harper (UT) def. Scaglia/Maxim Tybar (OSU) 6-2

3. Korsgaard/Donnet (OSU) vs. Braswell/Jacob Bullard (UT) 4-3, unfinished

Oral Roberts 7, UT Dallas 0

At Richardson, Texas

Singles

1. Volodymyr Zakharov (ORU) def. Ashwin Vaithianathan 7-5, 7-6

2. Albert Chudy (ORU) def. John Edwards 6-1, 6-2

3. Marcello Moreira (ORU) def. Ritvik Ganesan 6-2, 6-0

4. Andre Russo (ORU) def. Jed De Luna 6-0, 6-0

5. Eddy Leardini (ORU) def. Nick Boquet 6-1, 6-1

6. Scott Hjelm (ORU) def. Noah Sam 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1. Chudy/Russo (ORU) def. Vaithianathan/Brandon Giordanelli 6-4

2. Moreira/Zakharov (ORU) def. Edwards/Ganesan 6-0

3. Leardini/Jonathan Evans (ORU) def. De Luna/Sam 6-0

College: Women

SMU 4, ORU 0

At Dallas

Singles

1. Oleksandra Nahurska (ORU) vs. Jackie Nylander 4-6, 2-0, unfinished

2. Hadley Doyle (SMU) def. Aliksandra Lebedeva 6-0, 6-2

3. Rai Sengupta (ORU) vs. Chandler Carter 3-6, 1-2, unfinished

4. Zere Iskakova (ORU) vs. Winslow Huth 1-6, 2-4, unfinished

5. Claudia Bartolome (SMU) def. Gorana Kadijevic 6-0, 6-0

6. Nicole Petchey (SMU) def. Flavia Gutierrez 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1. Nylander/Doyle (SMU) def. Lebedeva/Nahurska 6-3

2. Carter/Bartolome (SMU) def. Iskakova/Sengupta  6-3

3. Huth/Petchey (SMU) def. Gutierrez/Kadijevic 6-3

VOLLEYBALL

College

Houston def. Tulsa 3-1 (25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19)

