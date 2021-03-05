Record: Local

BASEBALL
College
Okla. Christian 7, TAMU-Kingsville 2
Pittsburg St. 5, Northeastern St. 2
Linescores
ORU 22, LSU 7
ORU;800;(11)30;000;--;22;18;1
LSU;340;000;000;--;7;1
Notary, Kowalski (2), Gregory (9) and Gibson, Jones; Hill, Millas (1), Hilliard (4), Kaminer (4), Hasty (4), Fowler (6) and Milazzo, Wyeth, Doughty. W: Kowalski (1-0). L: Hill (2-1).
Arizona 12, OU 1
At Frisco, Texas
OU;000;001;000;--;1;8;0
Arizona;320;015;10x;--;12;11;0
Olds, Reubeck (5), Demco (6), Brooks (6), Smith (7) and Crooks; Murphy, Price (6), Cooper (8), Smith (9) and Susac. W: Murphy (2-0). L: Olds (0-1). HR: Blas.
OSU 11, Grand Canyon 5
GCU;000;100;103;--;5;10;1
OSU;000;303;05x;--;11;5;1
Barnes, Wynne (6), Markl (8), Glover (8) and Buckley; Scott, Davis (7), Standlee (8), Kelly (9) and Hewitt. W: Scott (3-0). L: Barnes (1-2). HR: Ortiz; Enc.-Strand.
High school
Sapulpa 10, Oologah-Talala 0
Sapulpa 11, Mannford 6
Kiefer 17, Porter 5
Bishop Kelley 9, Union 0
Stillwater 14, Valliant 0
Glenpool 8, Skiatook 0
Hominy 10, Summit Christian 0
Verdigris 8, Salina 0
Glenpool 8, Skiatook 0
Inola 14, Chelsea 3
Bixby 11, Broken Arrow 3
Pryor 9, Cl. Sequoyah 1
Coweta 9, Catoosa 1
Sand Springs 10, Shawnee 4
Jenks 5, Vian 0
Cascia Hall 4, Victory Christian 2
Caney Valley 15, Foyil 0
Lincoln Christian 10, Henryetta 0
Hartshorne 9, Stigler 8
Thursday
Coweta 6, B.T. Washington 4
Ketchum 20, Foyil 4
Kansas 9, Quapaw 5
NOAH 10, Skiatook 4
BASKETBALL
High school: Boys
Keys 51, Roland 38
McLain 65, Tuttle 53
Westville 47, Rejoice Christian 43
Morrison 55, Fairview 39
Memorial 54, Rogers 42
Del City 45, Broken Arrow 40
Norman North 59, Owasso 55
Midwest City Carl Albert 82, Coweta 42
Hulbert 66, Chouteau 44
Eufaula 57, Adair 43
OKC Classen SAS 59, Webster 55
Tahlequah 68, Edison 67
Union 61, Sand Springs 40
Dale 59, Oklahoma Union 54
Pawnee 71, Howe 59
Kingfisher 71, Holland Hall 40
Victory Christian 46, Blanchard 43
Crossings Christian 61, Metro Christian 37
Midwest City 72, Muskogee 67, OT
Ardmore 78, Glenpool 75, OT
Sapulpa 64, Bishop Kelley 56
Oklahoma Christian Academy 62, Okemah 54
OKC Heritage Hall 60, OKC Mount St. Mary 44
Marlow 40, Community Christian 36
Christian Heritage 71, Kingston 50
Mustang 74, Moore 69
OKC Northwest Classen 43, Choctaw 41
Shawnee 71, OKC McGuinness 53
Hooker 53, Hennessey 36
Cashion 48, Mangum 46
Wewoka 75, Hobart 68
Edmond Memorial 59, Edmond Santa Fe 42
Roff 59, Cyril 57
OKC Marshall 67, Clinton 58
Varnum 66, Forgan 44
Lawton MacArthur 71, El Reno 63
Putnam City North 61, Edmond North 56
Alva 55, OKC Star Spencer 51
Muldrow 52, Stilwell 38
Hydro-Eakly 63, Snyder 55, OT
Shawnee 71, Bishop McGuinness 53
Summaries
Keys 51, Roland 38
Keys;10;11;15;15;--;51
Roland;9;6;14;9;--;38
Keys: Williams 14, Barnes 11, Hall 10, Trimble 9, Kimble 3, Taylor 2, Lindsey 2
Roland: Wiggins 10, Noonan 8, Kemp 7, Peters 5, Whisenhunt 5, Lewis 3
Beggs 62, Hugo 51
Hugo;12;11;13;15;--;51
Beggs;18;9;17;18;--;62
Hugo: Shanklin 16, Brown 14, Bostic 8, Akins 6, Grant 3, Cook 2, Thompson 2
Beggs: Daniels 24, Gomez 12, Gaines 11, 47, Ross 7, 54, Grayson 6, 60, Stanton 2
5A Area
At Bishop Kelley
Sapulpa 64, Bishop Kelley 56
Bishop Kelley;14;15;15;10;2;--;56
Sapulpa;15;16;8;15;10;--;64
Bishop Kelley: Wallace 16, Morrison 12, Plaisance 9, Gendron 8, Bomprezzi 6, Dee 3, Wormell 2.
Sapulpa: Niyah 18, Dement 16, Skipper 8, Durant 7, Taft 7, Courtney 5, Jones 3.
Shawnee 71, Bishop McGuinness 53
Shawnee;16;19;21;15;--;71
Bishop McGuinness;12;10;10;21;--;53
Shawnee: Morris 16, Willis 15, Orange 13, Maytubby 8, Evans 8, Shaw 4, Beavers 3, Peterson 2, Wicks 2.
Bishop McGuinness: Tauwater 13, Chansoime 10, Taffe 8, Williams 7, Shephard 7, Bradley 4, Smith 3, Nashert 1.
Thursday
Rejoice Christian 41, Valliant 35
Metro Lakes All-Conference Awards
Player of the Year: Caison Hartloff, Claremore
Offensive Player of the Year: Dawson Alt, Pryor
Defensive Player of the Year: Mason Ford, Coweta
Coach of the Year: Brandon Maddux, Coweta
First Team
Jacob Mills, Coweta; Na’Kylan Starks, Coweta; Hayden Smith, Tahlequah; Nic Jordan, Pryor; Isaac Tiger, Glenpool
Second Team
Jacob Syrkels, Collinsville; Trey Young, Tahlequah; Corbin Beal, Grove; Josh Gore, Pryor; Avery Cook, Glenpool
Honorable Mention
Coweta: Tryston Doherty, Brady Robl, Tye Lair
Collinsville: Caden Buoy, Corey Dees, Chayse Schloman, Oscar Hammond, Cooper McDowell
Grove: Hagen Hacker, Hank Hacker, Greg McCurdy, Bradon Pittman
Tahlequah: Hayden Wagers, Tyler Joice, Qua’Shon Leathers
Claremore: Tanner Steidley, Michael McHugh, Drake Roark, Matthew Strickland, Gannon Sheryl, Kort Seidel
Pryor: Cason Douglass
Glenpool: Jimauri Bradford, Grayden Baker
Skiatook: Ryan Kreder, Alex Hollomon, Kaden Neil, Cole Burris, Austin Thomas, Kolby Pirtle
High school: Girls
Fairland 45, Preston 42
Morris 55, Keys 38
Locust Grove 41, Muldrow 39
Anadarko 47, Fort Gibson 28
Verdigris 43, Tuttle 36
OKC Classen SAS 49, Grove 45
Inola 34, Blanchard 24
Holland Hall 50, Weatherford 48
Kellyville 57, Chisholm 48
Lincoln Christian 67, Valliant 37
OKC Millwood 55, Adair 39
Marlow 55, Washington 37
Hydro-Eakly 67, Seiling 49
Byng 45, Bridge Creek 43, OT
Harding Charter Prep 38, Perkins-Tryon 37
Merritt 56, Minco 35
Oklahoma Christian Academy 52, Warner 42
Vanoss 69, Vici 48
Amber-Pocasset 39, Hooker 37
Dale 74, Pocola 50
Roland 51, Hugo 30
Howe 66, Hartshorne 39
Jones 66, Kingston 30
Silo 29, Latta 15
Luther 49, Watonga 38
Perry 61, Prague 37
Bethany 34, Cache 26
Christian Heritage 71, Kingston 50
Roland 51, Hugo 30
Summaries
Morris 55, Keys 38
Keys;0;8;5;25;--;38
Morris;11;10;11;23;--;55
Keys: Eubanks 14, Berry 10, Holmes 6, Winkler 5, Stilwell 3
Morris: C. Barnett 26, Moore 13, K. Barnett 8, Yaerger 6, Wallace 2
4A Consolation
At Skiatook
Locust Grove 41, Muldrow 39
Muldrow;13;4;6;16;--;39
Locust Grove;9;7;16;9;--;41
Muldrow: Ken. Wight 22, Jackson 9, McCrary 3, Kas. Wight 2, Gladney 2, Floyd 1.
Locust Grove: Spradlin 17, Gilman 12, Fine 3, Sweeney 2, Thilges 2, Hunt 2, Smith 2, Williams 1.
Thursday
Washington 47, Community Christian 33
Perry 56, Metro Christian 48
Inola 66, Ada 55
Moore 52, Edmond Santa Fe 48
Kiowa 45, Lookeba-Sickles 44
Watonga 49, Stroud 39
Byng 46, Tecumseh 33
GOLF
College: Men
Jackrabbit Invitational
At Boulder City, Nevada
Day 1
Top teams: 1, UNLV 282-279--561; 2, Southern Utah 289-285--574; 3, South Dakota State 296-291--587
Also
6, Oral Roberts 300-291--591
ORU golfers: T9, Jackson Howes 71-72--143; T13, Rocco Repetto-Taylor* 72-72--144; T22, Jared Strathe 80-67--147; T26, Delbert Brooks* 72-76--148, T32, Mike Biata 74-76--150; T34, Dustin Hasley 75-76--151; T54, Philipp Pakosch 80-81--161.
*Competing as individual
Local: Shoots age or better
MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Joe Reeves, 84, shot 82.
SLOW PITCH
High school
Dewar 13, Sasakwa 2
Woodland 20, Barnsdall 8
Ripley 7, Depew 5
Thursday
Welch 15, Liberty 5
SOCCER
High school: Boys
Bixby 2, Jenks 1 (OT)
Crooked Oak 8, Verdigris 0
Bartlesville 1, Owasso 0
Crossings Christian 2, Verdigris 1
Pryor 2, Glenpool 0
Wagoner 4, Catoosa 2
Hilldale 1, Holland Hall 0
Thursday
Bristow 3, Summit Christian 2
High school: Girls
Grove 6, Farmington, AR 0
Bartlesville 4, Claremore 1
Sand Springs 5, Muskogee 0
Hilldale 5, Holland Hall 2
Wagoner 4, Catoosa 0
SOFTBALL
College
Linescores
Oklahoma St. 8-8, Omaha 0-0
Omaha;000;00;--;0;2;0
OSU;142;1x;--;8;8;0
Nuismer, Hampton (3) and Ross; Maxwell, Simunek (5) and Tuck. W: Maxwell (5-0). L: Nuismer (0-1).
Omaha;000;00;--;0;0;0
OSU;210;05;--;8;9;0
Hampton, Meyer (3) and Cameron; Eberle and Wright. W: Eberle (6-0). L: Hampton (1-5). HR: Factor.
Tulsa 7-3, New Mexico 0-2
New Mexico;000;000;0;--;0;4;2
TU;210;040;x;--;7;15;0
Guindon, Roberts (3), Spencer (5) and Broderick; Delce, Scott (7) and Shaw. W: Delce (1-1). L: Guindon (1-6).
New Mexico;000;002;0;--;2;6;2
TU;020;010;x;--;3;7;1
Guindon, Hannappel (5) and Broderick; Pochop, Nash (6), Llamas-Howell (7) and Shaw. W: Pochop (1-1). L: Guindon (1-7). S: Llamas-Howell (1).
OU 7, Sam Houston St. 0
SHSU;000;000;0;--;0;1;2
OU;101;212;x;--;7;11;0
Billmeier, Bachmeyer (5) and Whitney; May, Rains (6) and Elam, Hansen. HR: Elam.
TENNIS
College: Men
Texas 4, Oklahoma St. 1
At Stillwater
Singles
1. Matej Vocel (OSU) def. Eliot Spizzirri 6-3, 6-3
2. Emile Hudd (OSU) vs. Siem Woldeab 6-4, 3-6, 4-3, unfinished
3. Micah Braswell (UT) def. Henrik Korsgaard 7-5, 7-6 (7-5)
4. Cleeve Harper (UT) def. Mathieu Scaglia 7-6 (9-7), 6-3
5. Chih Chi Huang (UT) def. Etienne Donnet 7-5, 7-6 (7-3)
6. Matisse Bobichon (OSU) vs. Evin McDonald 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 1-3, unfinished
Doubles
1. Spizzirri/Woldeab (UT) def. Vocel/Hudd 6-2
2. Huang/Harper (UT) def. Scaglia/Maxim Tybar (OSU) 6-2
3. Korsgaard/Donnet (OSU) vs. Braswell/Jacob Bullard (UT) 4-3, unfinished
Oral Roberts 7, UT Dallas 0
At Richardson, Texas
Singles
1. Volodymyr Zakharov (ORU) def. Ashwin Vaithianathan 7-5, 7-6
2. Albert Chudy (ORU) def. John Edwards 6-1, 6-2
3. Marcello Moreira (ORU) def. Ritvik Ganesan 6-2, 6-0
4. Andre Russo (ORU) def. Jed De Luna 6-0, 6-0
5. Eddy Leardini (ORU) def. Nick Boquet 6-1, 6-1
6. Scott Hjelm (ORU) def. Noah Sam 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
1. Chudy/Russo (ORU) def. Vaithianathan/Brandon Giordanelli 6-4
2. Moreira/Zakharov (ORU) def. Edwards/Ganesan 6-0
3. Leardini/Jonathan Evans (ORU) def. De Luna/Sam 6-0
College: Women
SMU 4, ORU 0
At Dallas
Singles
1. Oleksandra Nahurska (ORU) vs. Jackie Nylander 4-6, 2-0, unfinished
2. Hadley Doyle (SMU) def. Aliksandra Lebedeva 6-0, 6-2
3. Rai Sengupta (ORU) vs. Chandler Carter 3-6, 1-2, unfinished
4. Zere Iskakova (ORU) vs. Winslow Huth 1-6, 2-4, unfinished
5. Claudia Bartolome (SMU) def. Gorana Kadijevic 6-0, 6-0
6. Nicole Petchey (SMU) def. Flavia Gutierrez 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1. Nylander/Doyle (SMU) def. Lebedeva/Nahurska 6-3
2. Carter/Bartolome (SMU) def. Iskakova/Sengupta 6-3
3. Huth/Petchey (SMU) def. Gutierrez/Kadijevic 6-3
VOLLEYBALL
College
Houston def. Tulsa 3-1 (25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19)