Record: Local

GOLF
College: Women
Holiday Inn Express Classic
At St. Joseph, Mo.
Tuesday
Team results: 1, Central Oklahoma 322-315--637; 2, Northeastern State 328-320--648; 3, SW Oklahoma State 331-323--654; 4, Rogers State 335-328--663.
NSU
1, Yasmin Hang 76-77--153; T13, Kaylee Peterson 82-82--164; T15, Nina Lee 84-81--165; T21, Aitana Hernandez 86-80--166; T54, Kelly Swanson 87-87-174
Rogers State
T6. Jessica Green 82-80--162; T31. Mariana Flores 86-83--169; T37. Sydney Murray 90-80--170; T37. Marelda Ayal 85-85--170; T37. Jaelynn Unger 82-88--170.
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Duane Dunham 68; 2. Mel Hayes 69; 3. Rich McGinnes 70; 4. Dave Hohensee 71; 5. Jerry Williams 72; 6. Frank Prentice 73; 6. Dick Tullis 73; 6. Bob Bell 73; 9. Charlie Webster 74; 10. Bill Kusleiks 75; 10. Gary Lee 75; 12. Don Liland 76; 13. George Siler 80; 13. Darrell Wood 80.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Ray White, 85, shot 81.
LAFORTUNE PARK: Ron Smith, 83, shot 82; John Bayliss, 78, shot 73.
MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Joe Reeves, 84, shot 82.
PAGE BELCHER (Stone Creek): Vicente Nerio, 81, shot 74.
SOFTBALL
College
Tuesday
Rogers St. 8-4, Texas A&M-Commerce 0-3
TENNIS
High school
Harrah Invitational
Boys
Champion: 1. Christian Heritage Academy 36; 2. Regent Prep 26; 3. Byng 21; 4. Harrah 18; 5. Choctaw 14; 6. Clinton 12; 7. Mount Saint Mary 10; 8. Seminole 9.
#1 Singles: Third place, Dane Malzahn, Mount Saint Mary, def. Nate Jones, Clinton, 6-1, 6-2. Championship, Luke Winslow, Christian Heritage Academy, def. Enre Boshoff, Regent Prep, 6-1, 6-0.
#2 Singles: Third place, Andrew Cruz, Byng, def. Cole McNeill, Regent Prep, 6-2, 3-6, (10-2), Championship, James Rodriquez, Christian Heritage Academy, def. Caden Adamson, Choctaw, 6-4, 6-4.
#1 Doubles: Third place, D. Boshoff and Halford, Regent Prep, def. Sloane and Carroll, Harrah, 6-4, 6-2. Championship, C. Bullard and Thomas, Christian Heritage Academy, def. Gilmore and Hernandez, Byng, 6-3, 6-1.
#2 Doubles: Third place, Shaw and Ware, Byng, def. Best and Robertson, Harrah, 6-4, 6-2. Championship, Buchanan and B. Bullard, Christian Heritage Academy, def. Hoemann and Camp, Regent Prep, 6-1, 3-6, (10-6).
Girls
Champion: 1. Regent Prep 29; 2. Choctaw 28; 3. Byng 24; 4. (Tie) Seminole 18 and Christian Heritage Academy 18; 6. Clinton 10; 7. Mount Saint Mary 8; 8. Harrah 5.
#1 Singles: Third place, Mikenlea Snyder, Seminole, def. Hope Ride, Byng, 6-3, 6-3. Championship, Beth Bayless, Regent Prep, def. McKenzie Butler, Choctaw, 6-1, 6-2.
#2 Singles: Third place, Emma Underwood, Byng, def. Jaci Porter, Seminole, 6-4, 6-1. Championship, Julia Wright, Regent Prep, def. Kaylee Bjorkley, Choctaw, 7-6, 7-5.
#1 Doubles: Third place, Lim and Conklin, Regent Prep, def. Massengale and McNeeley, Choctaw, 6-3, 6-2. Championship, Miller and Connors, Byng, def. Baker and Can, Seminole, 6-2, 6-3.
#2 Doubles: Third place, V. Ellis and Lambert, Mount Saint Mary, def. Durham and McElwain (Injury Default). Championship, Ross and Thompson, Choctaw, def. Carpenter and French, Christian Heritage Academy, 6-0, 6-1.