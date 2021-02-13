 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Record: Local

Record: Local

BASKETBALL

College: Men

Central Oklahoma 94, Newman 61

Fort Hays St. 73, Northeastern St. 58

Oklahoma City 92, Southwestern Christian 79

Rogers State 73, Nebraska-Kearney 61

West Texas A&M 75, Oklahoma Christian 51

College: Women

Central Oklahoma 76, Newman 56

Fort Hays St. 70, Northeastern St. 58

Nebraska-Kearney 85, Rogers State 52

High school: Boys

Anadarko 50, Chickasha 43

Covington-Douglas 50, Frontier 22

Madill 58, Plainview 19

Tushka 62, Strother 42

Class A Districts

Davenport 65, Summit Christian 37

Class B Districts

Sharon-Mutual 72, Hardesty-Yarbrough 46

Championship

Leedey 59, Sharon-Mutual 23

Summaries

Regent Prep 72, Gans 30

Gans;9;2;11;8;--;30

Regent Prep;23;17;19;13;--;72

Gans: Renfrow 11, Brunk 5, Clifton 3, White 3, James 3, Langston 3, Tipton 2.

Regent Prep: Beitel 29, Streeter 13, Camp 10, Portman 6, Benjamin 4, Smith 3, Haney 3, Boshoff 2, Phillips 2.

Area 2 Championship

Keota 58, Riverfield 55

Keota;13;21;9;15;--;58

Riverfield;16;12;13;14;--;55

Keota: Akins 18, Simons 17, Followill 14, Welch 6, Seyler 3.

Riverfield: B. Clinton 23, Carson 14, D. Clinton 13, Alden 3, Bluhm 2.

Friday

Green Country 48, Grove 46

Green Country;12;11;10;15;--;48

Grove;9;10;14;13;--;46

Green Country: McDonald 19, Garringer 12, Wilson 7, Fryar 6, Prayer 4.

Grove: Beal 22, Hag. Hacker 17, Pittman 4, McCurdy 3.

High school: Girls

Plainview 60, Madill 35

Strother 46, Tushka 28

Class B Districts

Hardesty-Yarbrough 67, Taloga 23

Championship

Leedey 72, Hardesty-Yarbrough 27

TRACK & FIELD

College

Texas Tech Shootout

At Lubbock, Texas

OSU top finishers

Men

800m: 1. Juan Diego Castro, 1:48.29

Long Jump: 5. Stephen Mackenzie, 7.25m; 8. Joshua Anadu, 6.64m

600 Yards: 1. Ashton Hicks, 1:08.53; 4. Cash Merutka, 1:10.97; 5. DJ McArthur, 1:11.08; 8. Triston Read, 1:12. 85

Mile: 2. Kian Davis, 4:19.15; 6. Chris Middleton-Pearson, 4:25.06; 8. Nick Kenville, 4:26.84

Shot Put: 5. Torrey Hickel, 17.30m

4x400m Relay: 6. Oklahoma State. 3:10.21 (A. Hicks, J. Long, C. Merutka, D. McArthur)

Women

800m: 2. Gabija Galvydyte, 2:10.51; 3. Maddie Salek, 2:10.88; 5. Rilee Rigdon, 2:14.01; 8. Mackenzie Michael, 2:17.14

Pole Vault: 1. Ariadni Adamopoulou, 4.37m

600 Yards: 5. Gabija Galvydyte, 1:22.59; 8. Tori Ortiz, 1:24.05

Triple Jump: 4. Saara Hakanen, 13.18m

4x400m Relay: 5. Oklahoma State, 3:43.56 (T. Ortiz, N. Dixon, M. Travers, K. Ali)

Tyson Invitational

At Fayetteville, Ark.

Women

Distance medley relay

4. Oklahoma State, 10:57.6 (G. Hentemann, C. Ollison, S. Moss, T. Roe)

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News