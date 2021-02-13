Record: Local

BASKETBALL
College: Men
Central Oklahoma 94, Newman 61
Fort Hays St. 73, Northeastern St. 58
Oklahoma City 92, Southwestern Christian 79
Rogers State 73, Nebraska-Kearney 61
West Texas A&M 75, Oklahoma Christian 51
College: Women
Central Oklahoma 76, Newman 56
Fort Hays St. 70, Northeastern St. 58
Nebraska-Kearney 85, Rogers State 52
High school: Boys
Anadarko 50, Chickasha 43
Covington-Douglas 50, Frontier 22
Madill 58, Plainview 19
Tushka 62, Strother 42
Class A Districts
Davenport 65, Summit Christian 37
Class B Districts
Sharon-Mutual 72, Hardesty-Yarbrough 46
Championship
Leedey 59, Sharon-Mutual 23
Summaries
Regent Prep 72, Gans 30
Gans;9;2;11;8;--;30
Regent Prep;23;17;19;13;--;72
Gans: Renfrow 11, Brunk 5, Clifton 3, White 3, James 3, Langston 3, Tipton 2.
Regent Prep: Beitel 29, Streeter 13, Camp 10, Portman 6, Benjamin 4, Smith 3, Haney 3, Boshoff 2, Phillips 2.
Area 2 Championship
Keota 58, Riverfield 55
Keota;13;21;9;15;--;58
Riverfield;16;12;13;14;--;55
Keota: Akins 18, Simons 17, Followill 14, Welch 6, Seyler 3.
Riverfield: B. Clinton 23, Carson 14, D. Clinton 13, Alden 3, Bluhm 2.
Friday
Green Country 48, Grove 46
Green Country;12;11;10;15;--;48
Grove;9;10;14;13;--;46
Green Country: McDonald 19, Garringer 12, Wilson 7, Fryar 6, Prayer 4.
Grove: Beal 22, Hag. Hacker 17, Pittman 4, McCurdy 3.
High school: Girls
Plainview 60, Madill 35
Strother 46, Tushka 28
Class B Districts
Hardesty-Yarbrough 67, Taloga 23
Championship
Leedey 72, Hardesty-Yarbrough 27
TRACK & FIELD
College
Texas Tech Shootout
At Lubbock, Texas
OSU top finishers
Men
800m: 1. Juan Diego Castro, 1:48.29
Long Jump: 5. Stephen Mackenzie, 7.25m; 8. Joshua Anadu, 6.64m
600 Yards: 1. Ashton Hicks, 1:08.53; 4. Cash Merutka, 1:10.97; 5. DJ McArthur, 1:11.08; 8. Triston Read, 1:12. 85
Mile: 2. Kian Davis, 4:19.15; 6. Chris Middleton-Pearson, 4:25.06; 8. Nick Kenville, 4:26.84
Shot Put: 5. Torrey Hickel, 17.30m
4x400m Relay: 6. Oklahoma State. 3:10.21 (A. Hicks, J. Long, C. Merutka, D. McArthur)
Women
800m: 2. Gabija Galvydyte, 2:10.51; 3. Maddie Salek, 2:10.88; 5. Rilee Rigdon, 2:14.01; 8. Mackenzie Michael, 2:17.14
Pole Vault: 1. Ariadni Adamopoulou, 4.37m
600 Yards: 5. Gabija Galvydyte, 1:22.59; 8. Tori Ortiz, 1:24.05
Triple Jump: 4. Saara Hakanen, 13.18m
4x400m Relay: 5. Oklahoma State, 3:43.56 (T. Ortiz, N. Dixon, M. Travers, K. Ali)
Tyson Invitational
At Fayetteville, Ark.
Women
Distance medley relay
4. Oklahoma State, 10:57.6 (G. Hentemann, C. Ollison, S. Moss, T. Roe)