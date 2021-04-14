Record: Local

BASEBALL
College
Oklahoma 6-5, Texas Southern 0-1
TSU;000;000;0;--;0;2;2
OU;031;002;x;--;6;10;0
Armstrong, DuBois (3), Garcia (5), Martinez (6), Hansen (6), Winger (6) and Sanchez, Goudeau; Ramos, Abram (3), Lodes (5), Brooks (6), Ruebeck (7) and Crooks. W: Ramos (2-0). L: Armstrong (3-4).
TSU;100;000;0;--;1;4;0
OU;100;202;x;--;5;6;0
Castillo, Beck (6) and Sanchez; Fowler, Atwood (3), Brooks (6), Taggart (7) and Polk. W: Atwood (1-0). L: Castillo (1-1). HR: Polk.
GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
Match Play
A Flt: 1, Craig Hobbs; 2, Darrell Wood
Low Net: 1. Hank Prideaux 70; 2. Bob Bell 71; 2. Craig Hobbs 71; 4. Dick Tullis 72; 5. Frank Prentice 73; 5. Darrell Wood 73; 5. Bill Kusleiks 73; 8. George Siler 74; 9. Mel Hayes 75; 10. Gary Lee 77.