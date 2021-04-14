 Skip to main content
agate

Record: Local

BASEBALL

College

Oklahoma 6-5, Texas Southern 0-1

TSU;000;000;0;--;0;2;2

OU;031;002;x;--;6;10;0

Armstrong, DuBois (3), Garcia (5), Martinez (6), Hansen (6), Winger (6) and Sanchez, Goudeau; Ramos, Abram (3), Lodes (5), Brooks (6), Ruebeck (7) and Crooks. W: Ramos (2-0). L: Armstrong (3-4).

TSU;100;000;0;--;1;4;0

OU;100;202;x;--;5;6;0

Castillo, Beck (6) and Sanchez; Fowler, Atwood (3), Brooks (6), Taggart (7) and Polk. W: Atwood (1-0). L: Castillo (1-1). HR: Polk.

GOLF

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

Match Play

A Flt: 1, Craig Hobbs; 2, Darrell Wood

Low Net: 1. Hank Prideaux 70; 2. Bob Bell 71; 2. Craig Hobbs 71; 4. Dick Tullis 72; 5. Frank Prentice 73; 5. Darrell Wood 73; 5. Bill Kusleiks 73; 8. George Siler 74; 9. Mel Hayes 75; 10. Gary Lee 77.

SOCCER

High school: Girls

Tuesday

Union 2, Ed. Memorial 1

Union;1;1;--;1

Ed.Memorial;0;1;--;1

Goals: Meyer (Fanelli), Amos; Vigil. Keepers: Pereff, Bartmess; Vigil.

