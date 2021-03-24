Record: Local

BASEBALL
College
Texas State 5, Oklahoma 2
OU;000;010;001;--;2;10;0
TXST;000;210;20x;--;5;6;0
Ramos, Abram (3), Godman (5), Smith (6), Carter (7) and Crooks; Wood, Smith (6), Sundgren (7), Wofford (8) and Redden. W: Wood (2-1). L: Abram (1-1). HR: Thompson, Gonzalez.
GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
G. Coplen Memorial
Day 2: George Siler-3; Bill French -1; Bob Bell +1; Darrell Wood +3; B.J. Barnhart +3; Bill Kusleika +3; Mel Hayes +3; Dave Hohensee +6; Craig Hobbs +7; Dick Tullis +7; Jerry Henderson +13; Mark Clemons +14.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 74; Ray White, 85, shot 76; Lew Wade, 82, shot 81.
SOCCER
USL
Houston 3, FC Tulsa 0 (exh.)
FC Tulsa;0;0;--;0
Dynamo;2;1;--;3
Goals: Urruti, Pasher, Vera.
College: Women
Okla. Christian 2, No. 1 DBU 2, 2OT
SOFTBALL
College
Okla. Christian 2-3, Arkansas Tech 1-1
Oklahoma St. 5, North Texas 0
UNT;000;000;0;--;0;0;1
OSU;100;211;x;--;5;10;1
Wall, Trautwein (4) and Hilton; Eberle, Maxwell (4) and Wright, Tuck. W: Eberle (9-0). L: Wall (6-4). SV: Maxwell (2). HR: Busby.
TENNIS
College: Women
Tulsa 4, No. 30 Texas Tech 3
At Case Tennis Center
Singles
No. 81 Martina Okalova (Tulsa) def. Lisa Mays 7-6 (7-4), 7-5
Laia Conde Monfort (Tulsa) def. No. 75 Kaitlin Staines 6-3, 2-6, 6-1
No. 97 Margarita Skriabina (TT) def. Shura Poppe 7-6 (7-5), 6-2
Nell Miller (TT) def. Valeryia Rozenkova 6-1, 6-3
Olivia Peet (TT) def. Vera Ploner 6-4, 4-6, 6-1
Lian Benedejcic (Tulsa) def. Bojana Marinkov 7-6, 3-6, 6-4
Doubles
No. 27 Okalova/Ploner (Tulsa) def. No. 45 Mays/Staines 6-4
Miller/Margarita Skriabina (TT) def. Poppe/Rozenkova 6-1
Megan Hopton/Conde Monfort (Tulsa) def. Metka Komac/Peet 6-3
High school: Girls
Miami Invitational
Champion: 1. Regent Prep 34; 2. Grove 24; T3. Pryor 21; T3. Nowata 21; 5. Wagoner 20; 6. Oologah 13; 7. Bristow 9. 8. Miami 5.
#1 Singles: Third place, Kaytn Medlin, Grove def. M. Barnes, Nowata 6-2, 7-5; Championship, Micaela McSpadden, Oologah, def. Beth Bayles, Regent Prep, 6-3, 6-4.
#2 Singles: Third place, Madison Douglas, Pryor, def. Presley Miller, Wagoner, 6-0, 6-1. Championship, Julia Wright, Regent Prep, def. Whitney Rutherford, Grove, 6-2, 6-4.
#1 Doubles: Third place, Kruetz and Cheney, Grove, def. A. Fell and A. Sharp, Pryor, 6-0, 6-2. Championship, Lim and Conklin, Regent Prep, def. B. Butler and Russell, Wagoner, 6-3, 3-1(Injury default).
#2 Doubles: Third place, Hobbs and Donaldson, Nowata, def. Shartz and Elder, Grove, 7-6, 6-2. Championship, McElwain and Durham, Regent Prep, def. Binford and Simmons, Pryor, 6-0, 6-0.