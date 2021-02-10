Record: Local

BASKETBALL
College: Men
Fort Hays State 89, Central Oklahoma 79
High school: Boys
Tuesday
Chouteau 54, Salina 38
Salina;10;9;7;12;--;38
Chouteau;11;14;13;16;--;54
Salina: Young 12, Johnson 8, Williams 7, Panther 3, Black 2, Bailey 2, Guy 2, Butcher 2.
Chouteau: Stutzman 13, Miller 13, Gwartney 11, Hill 8, Chupp 7, Crane 2.
Kiefer 59, Preston 50
Preston;7;16;13;14;-;50
Kiefer;18;12;17;12;-;59
Preston: Johnson 18, Gore 13, K.Bagby 7, O.Bagby 4, Porter 3, Garner 3, Long 2.
Kiefer: Barber 18, Hoover 15, Rector 9, Ashford 6, Holt 6, Rowton 2, Byrd 2, Sweeney 1.
Liberty 55, Mounds 22
Liberty;12;10;16;17;--;55
Mounds;6;3;2;11;--;22
Liberty: T.Cornwell 14, Still 10, Livingston 9, Wheeler 4, Thompson 4, Aguayo 3, B.Cornwell 3, Byrd 3, Blevins 3, Castaneda 2.
Mounds: Cooper 7, Anderson 5, McDonald 4, Nunn 4, Rainwater 2.
High school: Girls
Tuesday
Liberty 54, Mounds 45
Liberty;11;13;17;13;--;54
Mounds;15;9;9;12;--;45
Liberty (12-4): Boone 27, Cargill 10, Plummer 7, Johnson 6, Estrada 4.
Mounds (17-5): Meeks 17, Bazille 8, D. Crain 7, M. Crain 6, Carner 5, Clay 2.