Record: Local
agate

BASKETBALL

College: Men

Fort Hays State 89, Central Oklahoma 79

High school: Boys

Tuesday

Chouteau 54, Salina 38

Salina;10;9;7;12;--;38

Chouteau;11;14;13;16;--;54

Salina: Young 12, Johnson 8, Williams 7, Panther 3, Black 2, Bailey 2, Guy 2, Butcher 2.

Chouteau: Stutzman 13, Miller 13, Gwartney 11, Hill 8, Chupp 7, Crane 2.

Kiefer 59, Preston 50

Preston;7;16;13;14;-;50

Kiefer;18;12;17;12;-;59

Preston: Johnson 18, Gore 13, K.Bagby 7, O.Bagby 4, Porter 3, Garner 3, Long 2.

Kiefer: Barber 18, Hoover 15, Rector 9, Ashford 6, Holt 6, Rowton 2, Byrd 2, Sweeney 1.

Liberty 55, Mounds 22

Liberty;12;10;16;17;--;55

Mounds;6;3;2;11;--;22

Liberty: T.Cornwell 14, Still 10, Livingston 9, Wheeler 4, Thompson 4, Aguayo 3, B.Cornwell 3, Byrd 3, Blevins 3, Castaneda 2.

Mounds: Cooper 7, Anderson 5, McDonald 4, Nunn 4, Rainwater 2.

High school: Girls

Tuesday

Liberty 54, Mounds 45

Liberty;11;13;17;13;--;54

Mounds;15;9;9;12;--;45

Liberty (12-4): Boone 27, Cargill 10, Plummer 7, Johnson 6, Estrada 4.

Mounds (17-5): Meeks 17, Bazille 8, D. Crain 7, M. Crain 6, Carner 5, Clay 2.

