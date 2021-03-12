 Skip to main content
Record: Local

BASEBALL

College

Newman 17, NSU 13 (10 inn.)

Northwest Missouri 5-5, Rogers St. 2-2

Connors State 16-17, Ark. Baptist 2-0

High school

Grove 7, Bentonville West, Ark. 5

Victory Christian 14, Regent Prep 4

Sapulpa 15, Stillwater 5

Mannford 9, Woodland 6

Cascia Hall 4, Bishop Kelley 4

Kiefer 2, Chisholm 1

Dewar 9, Valliant 1

Holland Hall 10, Rejoice Christian 2

Kellyville 19, Porter 4

Stigler 8, Morris 0

Hilldale 14, Muldrow 6

Hominy 10, Yale 1

Moss 15, Caney 7

Owasso Festival

Sand Springs 9, Berryhill 0

Union 5, Choctaw 4

Sperry Tournament

NOAH 17, Dewey 3

Morrison 12, Dewey 2

Fort Gibson 4, Sperry 0

Depew Tournament

Strother 15, Mounds 5

Depew 10, NOAH JV 2

Linescore

Owasso 4, Enid 3

Enid;000;010;200;--;3;5;3

Owasso;200;100;001;--;4;4;1

Holland, Kennedy (5) and Brooks; Dean, Flanary (6), Deason (8) and Corbin. W: Deason (1-0). L: Kennedy.

GOLF

College: Women

Lady Thunderbird Invitation

At St. George, Utah

Final

Top teams: 1, South Dakota State 286-292--578; 2, Oral Roberts 291-309--600; 3, California Baptist 297-305--602.

ORU golfers: T6, Sarah Bell 68-80--148; T9, Megan Lee 74-75--149; T15, Isabella Caamal 75-77--152; T20, Katelyn Rika 74-79--153; T53, Cristina Riu 81-78--159.

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Bob Bell 66; Duane Dunham 66; 3. Frank Prentice 69; 4. Bill Kusleika 79; 5. Dick Tullis 71; 6. Darrell Hathcock 72; 7. Mel Hayes 73; 7. Dave Hohensee 73; 9. Tyrone Gilyard 76; 10. B.J. Barnart 77.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 72; Ray White, 85, shot 78.

SLOW PITCH

High school

Beggs Under Armour Tournament

Henryetta 3, Holdenville 2

Oilton Tournament

Mounds 14, Prue 7

Hominy 12, Oilton 9

Woodland 18, Shidler 6

Prue 8, Weleetka 7

Weleetka 10, Oilton 7

SOCCER

College: Women

Omaha 1, ORU 0

High school: Boys

Bentonville, Ark. 3, Bishop Kelley 1

Wagoner Invitational

Cl. Sequoyah 3, Bristow 0

Poteau 4, Wagoner 1

High school: Girls

Oologah 3, Collinsville 1

B.T. Washington 10, Edison 0

Piedmont 6, Claremore 0

Wagoner Invitational 

Cl. Sequoyah 3, Atoka 0

Porter 3, Bristow 0

Porter 2, Cl. Sequoyah 0

Wagoner 3, McAlester 2 (OT)

SOFTBALL

College

Okla. Christian 4-12, TAMU Int'l 1-10

Hall of Fame Tournament

At Oklahoma City

OU 9, Houston 1

UH;000;10;--;1;1;0

OU;520;2x;--;9;10;0

Lee, Hertenberger (2), Hulon (4) and Brown; Saile, Thiede (4) and Hansen. W: Saile (6-0). L: Lee (2-4). HR: Shaw; Alo, Lyons, Snow.

OU 6, Kansas City 2

Kansas City;020;000;0;--;2;3;4

OU;000;051;x;--;6;10;1

Hoveland, Patterson (5) and D'Ambrosio; Juarez and Hansen. W: Juarez (7-0). L: Hoveland (5-3). HR: Fenoglio; Alo.

OSU 9-3, Liberty 4-0

Liberty;000;004;0;--;4;4;2

OSU;040;302;x;--;9;10;1

Keeney, Wagoner (5), Jones (6), Kirby (6) and Hudson; Maxwell and Dominguez. W: Maxwell (7-0). L: Keeney (7-3). HR: Bishop; Naomi, Doggett.

Liberty;000;000;0;--;0;5;0

OSU;002;010;x;--;3;6;0

Kirby and Hudson; Simunek and Wright. W: Simunek (3-1). L: Kirby (4-2). HR: Febrey.

TENNIS

College: Men

North Dakota 6, ORU 1

At Grand Forks, N.D.

Doubles

1. Cian McDonnell/Gerhard Sullwald (UND) def. Albert Chudy/Andre Russo (ORUM) 6-4

2. Marcello Moreira/Volodymyr Zakharov (ORUM) vs. Lucas Percy/Johnatan Parat (UND) Not Played

3. Petro Alex/Edmond Aynedjian (UND) def. Eddy Leardini/Jonathan Evans (ORUM) 6-2

Singles

1. Volodymyr Zakharov (ORUM) def. Gerhard Sullwald (UND) 7-6, 6-3

2. Johnatan Parat (UND) def. Albert Chudy (ORUM) 6-4, 6-1

3. Cian McDonnell (UND) def. Marcello Moreira (ORUM) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

4. Edmond Aynedjian (UND) def. Andre Russo (ORUM) 6-1, 6-2

5. Lucas Percy (UND) def. Eddy Leardini (ORUM) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6

6. Petro Alex (UND) def. Scott Hjelm (ORUM) 6-3, 6-4

Breaking News