Record: Local

BASEBALL
College
Newman 17, NSU 13 (10 inn.)
Northwest Missouri 5-5, Rogers St. 2-2
Connors State 16-17, Ark. Baptist 2-0
High school
Grove 7, Bentonville West, Ark. 5
Victory Christian 14, Regent Prep 4
Sapulpa 15, Stillwater 5
Mannford 9, Woodland 6
Cascia Hall 4, Bishop Kelley 4
Kiefer 2, Chisholm 1
Dewar 9, Valliant 1
Holland Hall 10, Rejoice Christian 2
Kellyville 19, Porter 4
Stigler 8, Morris 0
Hilldale 14, Muldrow 6
Hominy 10, Yale 1
Moss 15, Caney 7
Owasso Festival
Sand Springs 9, Berryhill 0
Union 5, Choctaw 4
Sperry Tournament
NOAH 17, Dewey 3
Morrison 12, Dewey 2
Fort Gibson 4, Sperry 0
Depew Tournament
Strother 15, Mounds 5
Depew 10, NOAH JV 2
Linescore
Owasso 4, Enid 3
Enid;000;010;200;--;3;5;3
Owasso;200;100;001;--;4;4;1
Holland, Kennedy (5) and Brooks; Dean, Flanary (6), Deason (8) and Corbin. W: Deason (1-0). L: Kennedy.
GOLF
College: Women
Lady Thunderbird Invitation
At St. George, Utah
Final
Top teams: 1, South Dakota State 286-292--578; 2, Oral Roberts 291-309--600; 3, California Baptist 297-305--602.
ORU golfers: T6, Sarah Bell 68-80--148; T9, Megan Lee 74-75--149; T15, Isabella Caamal 75-77--152; T20, Katelyn Rika 74-79--153; T53, Cristina Riu 81-78--159.
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Bob Bell 66; Duane Dunham 66; 3. Frank Prentice 69; 4. Bill Kusleika 79; 5. Dick Tullis 71; 6. Darrell Hathcock 72; 7. Mel Hayes 73; 7. Dave Hohensee 73; 9. Tyrone Gilyard 76; 10. B.J. Barnart 77.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 72; Ray White, 85, shot 78.
SLOW PITCH
High school
Beggs Under Armour Tournament
Henryetta 3, Holdenville 2
Oilton Tournament
Mounds 14, Prue 7
Hominy 12, Oilton 9
Woodland 18, Shidler 6
Prue 8, Weleetka 7
Weleetka 10, Oilton 7
SOCCER
College: Women
Omaha 1, ORU 0
High school: Boys
Bentonville, Ark. 3, Bishop Kelley 1
Wagoner Invitational
Cl. Sequoyah 3, Bristow 0
Poteau 4, Wagoner 1
High school: Girls
Oologah 3, Collinsville 1
B.T. Washington 10, Edison 0
Piedmont 6, Claremore 0
Wagoner Invitational
Cl. Sequoyah 3, Atoka 0
Porter 3, Bristow 0
Porter 2, Cl. Sequoyah 0
Wagoner 3, McAlester 2 (OT)
SOFTBALL
College
Okla. Christian 4-12, TAMU Int'l 1-10
Hall of Fame Tournament
At Oklahoma City
OU 9, Houston 1
UH;000;10;--;1;1;0
OU;520;2x;--;9;10;0
Lee, Hertenberger (2), Hulon (4) and Brown; Saile, Thiede (4) and Hansen. W: Saile (6-0). L: Lee (2-4). HR: Shaw; Alo, Lyons, Snow.
OU 6, Kansas City 2
Kansas City;020;000;0;--;2;3;4
OU;000;051;x;--;6;10;1
Hoveland, Patterson (5) and D'Ambrosio; Juarez and Hansen. W: Juarez (7-0). L: Hoveland (5-3). HR: Fenoglio; Alo.
OSU 9-3, Liberty 4-0
Liberty;000;004;0;--;4;4;2
OSU;040;302;x;--;9;10;1
Keeney, Wagoner (5), Jones (6), Kirby (6) and Hudson; Maxwell and Dominguez. W: Maxwell (7-0). L: Keeney (7-3). HR: Bishop; Naomi, Doggett.
Liberty;000;000;0;--;0;5;0
OSU;002;010;x;--;3;6;0
Kirby and Hudson; Simunek and Wright. W: Simunek (3-1). L: Kirby (4-2). HR: Febrey.
TENNIS
College: Men
North Dakota 6, ORU 1
At Grand Forks, N.D.
Doubles
1. Cian McDonnell/Gerhard Sullwald (UND) def. Albert Chudy/Andre Russo (ORUM) 6-4
2. Marcello Moreira/Volodymyr Zakharov (ORUM) vs. Lucas Percy/Johnatan Parat (UND) Not Played
3. Petro Alex/Edmond Aynedjian (UND) def. Eddy Leardini/Jonathan Evans (ORUM) 6-2
Singles
1. Volodymyr Zakharov (ORUM) def. Gerhard Sullwald (UND) 7-6, 6-3
2. Johnatan Parat (UND) def. Albert Chudy (ORUM) 6-4, 6-1
3. Cian McDonnell (UND) def. Marcello Moreira (ORUM) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4
4. Edmond Aynedjian (UND) def. Andre Russo (ORUM) 6-1, 6-2
5. Lucas Percy (UND) def. Eddy Leardini (ORUM) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6
6. Petro Alex (UND) def. Scott Hjelm (ORUM) 6-3, 6-4