Record: Local

BASEBALL

Metro Tulsa Baseball Association

Playoff Quarterfinals

Liners 8, Wolverines 7 (10 inn.)

Biscuits 15, Oilers 0

GOLF

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Bob Bell 69; 1. Dave Hohensee 69; 3.Don Liland 70; 3. Mel Hayes 70; 3. B.J. Schroeder 70; 6. Gary Lee 71; 6. B.J. Barnhart 71; 8. Frank Prentice 74; 9. Bill Kusleika 78; 10. Monroe Brewer 79.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 77; Ed Fox, 83, shot 76; Jim Ingram, 78, shot 70; Ray White, 84, shot 80; Lew Wade, 81, shot 81.

CEDAR RIDGE: Scott Van Dyke, 83, shot 80.

LAFORTUNE PARK: Jess Mitchell, 81, shot 81.

MEADOWBROOK: Jim Heath, 83, shot 82.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Booker T. Washington d. Rogers 25-14, 25-9, 25-14

Regent Prep d. Cascia Hall 25-21, 25-21, 25-13

