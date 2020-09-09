Record: Local

BASEBALL
Metro Tulsa Baseball Association
Playoff Quarterfinals
Liners 8, Wolverines 7 (10 inn.)
Biscuits 15, Oilers 0
GOLF
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Bob Bell 69; 1. Dave Hohensee 69; 3.Don Liland 70; 3. Mel Hayes 70; 3. B.J. Schroeder 70; 6. Gary Lee 71; 6. B.J. Barnhart 71; 8. Frank Prentice 74; 9. Bill Kusleika 78; 10. Monroe Brewer 79.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 77; Ed Fox, 83, shot 76; Jim Ingram, 78, shot 70; Ray White, 84, shot 80; Lew Wade, 81, shot 81.
CEDAR RIDGE: Scott Van Dyke, 83, shot 80.
LAFORTUNE PARK: Jess Mitchell, 81, shot 81.
MEADOWBROOK: Jim Heath, 83, shot 82.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Booker T. Washington d. Rogers 25-14, 25-9, 25-14
Regent Prep d. Cascia Hall 25-21, 25-21, 25-13
