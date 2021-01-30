Record: Local

BASKETBALL
College: Men
Central Oklahoma 74, Washburn 72
Missouri Southern 100, Northeastern State 83
Oklahoma City 75, John Brown 74
Pittsburg State 86, Rogers State 75
College: Women
Arkansas-Fort Smith 71, Oklahoma Christian 65
Central Oklahoma 74, Washburn 73
Missouri Southern 68, Northeastern State 61
Pittsburg State 92, Rogers State 81
High school: Boys
Cashion 64, Wynnewood 61
Madill 59, Atoka 45
Friday
Chisholm 44, Cashion 43
Summaries
Broken Arrow 61, Jenks 50
Jenks;13;16;7;14;--;50
Broken Arrow;13;15;13;20;--;61
Jenks: Averitt 12, Martin 12, Smith 12, Kittleman 9, Tata 3, Wilkins 2.
Broken Arrow: Allen 15, Pinder 14, McCurdy 10, Barnes 9, Blair 6, Talley 6, Thompson 1.
Eufaula 72, Kellyville 57
Kellyville;19;12;7;19;--;57
Eufaula;17;18;16;21;--;72
Kellyville: J. Hicks 12, K. Mosely 12, O. Bellis 11, C. Ayres 10, C. Norris 6, M. Crabtree 3, C. Griffin 3.
Eufaula: J. James 24, K. Beere 19, L. Adcock 8, N. Jones 7, A. Parish 7, J. Fitzer 5, T. Pippenger 2.
Inola 54, Berryhill 40
Inola;12;8;13;21;--;54
Berryhill;12;10;8;10;--40
Inola: Ford 19, Norman 13, Parsons 11, Cummins 5, Thomas 3, Miller 2, Surrett 1.
Berryhill: D. James 18, Dotson 12, Stevens 4, G. James 3, Thapa 3.
Liberty 75, Drumright 43
Drumright;4;10;9;20;--;43
Liberty;15;23;23;14;--;75
Drumright: Bray 13, Lovin 7, Chavoz 6, Kelley 4, Bruce 4, Hall 4, Martin 3, Weir 2.
Liberty: Wheeler 19, Cornwell 12, Livingston 9, Morrow 8, Still 8, Byrd 8, Sutter 6, Thompson 3, Blevins 2.
Metro Christian 49, Rejoice Christian 36
Rejoice Christian;2;19;5;10;--;36
Metro Christian;15;6;16;12;--;49
Rejoice Christian: Patterson 19, Wilson 8, Dimick 6, Foote 3.
Metro Christian: Sluice 16, Grantham 15, Gessert 10, Penland 6, Darrington 2.
Verdigris 69, Adair 66
Adair;20;9;20;17;--;66
Verdigris;16;20;10;23;--;69
Adair: Long 40, Back 13, Duncan 7, Condit 4, Ratcliff 2.
Verdigris: Lechlider 25, Haddock 17, Keith 8, Lederman 6, Buntin 5, Layton 2, Ryan 2, White 2, Kirby 2.
Friday
Liberty 65, Summit Christian 58
Summit Christian;11;9;11;27;--;58
Liberty;10;18;19;18;--;65
Summit Christian: Powell 24, White 12, Bruner 7, Sloat 6, Wright 4, Cox 3, Langbartels 2.
Liberty: Wheeler 16, Morrow 14, Still 12, Cornwell 12, Livingston 6, Byrd 3, Thompson 2.
High school: Girls
Cashion 48, Depew 40
Madill 59, Atoka 50
Friday
Cashion 50, Chisholm 38
Summaries
Hilldale 61, Oologah 42
Hilldale;18;13;16;14;--;61
Oologah;10;11;13;8;--;42
Hilldale: Been 19, Folsom 11, Wood 11, Barnastie 10, Johnson 6, Ellis 2, Ousley 2.
Oologah: Martin 12, Dixon 9, McKee 6, Standeford 6, Thomas 5, Runner 4.
Liberty 55, Drumright 30
Drumright;6;9;4;11;--;30
Liberty;14;16;9;16;--;55
Drumright: Bryant 16, Foran 8, Polm 5, Peirce 1.
Liberty: Cargil 13, Plummer 13, Boone 12, Estrada 8, Baine 3, Johnson 2, Dickens 2, Rutherford 2.
Metro Christian 56, Rejoice Christian 34
Rejoice Christian;6;8;10;10;--;34
Metro Christian;17;19;6;14;--;56
Rejoice Christian: Limerick 17, Forre 6, Shaw 4, McCain 4, Henson 3.
Metro Christian: Mershon 27, Williams 13, Frie 5, Blubaugh 4, Scavona 3, Compton 2, Reed 2.
Verdigris 63, Adair 28
Adair;6;8;7;7;--;28
Verdigris;13;13;18;19;--;63
Adair: Branham 12, Moore 7, Winfield 5, Mooney 3, Rice 1.
Verdigris: Chancellor 24, M. Borgstadt 22, L. Borgstadt 9, Fugate 6, Blackwell 2.
Friday
Coweta 64, Skiatook 33
Coweta;20;15;13;16;--;64
Skiatook;0;7;17;9;--;33
Coweta (9-4, 6-2): Brice 25, Hilton 6, Schumacher 5, Meadows 5, Alexxia Mercer 4, Ullrich 4, Addington 3, Allyson Mercer 2, Geneva 2, Boone 2, Reed 2, Schauffler 2, Mason 2.
Skiatook (5-12, 1-7): Sletto 7, Anglen 6, Burch 6, King 6, Anderson 5, Henderson 3.
GOLF
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
Friday
1. Tyrone Gilyard 70; 2. Mel Hayes 72; 2. James Young 72; 4. George Siler 74; 5. Dick Tullis 75; 6. Bob Bell 76; 6. Mark Clemons 76; 8. Craig Hobbs 77; 8. Rick McGinnis 77; 10. Duane Dunham 78; 11. Ron Wilson 79; 11. Frank Prentice 79; 11. Dave Hohensee 79; 14. Bill Kusleika 80; 15. Ken Hayes 82; 16; Don Miller 84; 17; Hank Prideaux 85.
Shoots age or better
SOUTH LAKES: James Brock, 81, shot 80.
TRACK & FIELD
College
At Lubbock, Texas
OSU's top finishers
Men
Heptathlon: 8, Will Edmonds, 5,001 points (5, 60m, 7.13; 7, Long Jump, 6.60m; 7, Shot Put, 12.50m; 10, High Jump, 1.79m; 12, 60mHurdles, 9.10; 11, Pole Vault 4.30m; 4, 1,000m, 2:40.35); 11, Max Braht, 4,895 points (7, 60m, 7.18; 9, Long Jump, 6.52m; 13, Shot Put, 11.13m; 11, High Jump, 1.79m; 11, 60m Hurdles, 9.01; 8, Pole Vault, 4.40m; 6. 1,000m, 2:53.87).
Weight Throw: 8, Zac Robbins, 14.01m.
800 Meters: 5, Juan Diego Castro, 1:50.34.
600 Yards: 1, Ashton Hicks, 1:09.75; 5, Cash Merutka, 1:12.18.
Long Jump: 2, Stephen Mackenzie, 7.28m.
Shot Put: 4, Torrey Hickel, 17.15m; 8, Zac Robbins, 14.12m.
Women
Pentathlon: 11, Bailey Golden, 2,914 points (10, 60m Hurdles, 8.93; 9, High Jump, 1.64m; 2, Shot Put, 11:83m; Long Jump, NM; 12, 800 Meters, 2:41.45).
Weight Throw: 5, Hannah Bradford, 16.41m.
Pole Vault: 2, Ariadni Adamopoulou, 3.36.
Triple Jump: 6, Saara Hakanen, 12.75m.
800 Meters: 3, Lilly Lavier, 2:10.67; 6, Maddie Salek, 2:12.70; 7, Rilee Rigdon, 2:13.45.
600 Yards: 3, Maddie Salek, 1:24.27; 4, Tori Ortiz, 1:25.42; 6, Nicolette Dixon, 1:27.61; 7, Kalaya Ali, 1:28.09.
Long Jump: 3, Saara Hakanen, 5.83m; 7, Sanye Ford, 5.59m.
4x400 Meter Relay: 6, Oklahoma State, 3:49.82 (K. Ali, T. Ortiz, N. Dixon, M. Salek).