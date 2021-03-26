Record: Local

BASEBALL
College
Okla. Christian 27-6, E. New Mexico 7-4
SW Assemblies of God 10, Okla. City 0
Oklahoma St. 14, Kansas St. 5
KSU;000;200;030;--;5;8;2
OSU;300;002;72x;--;14;11;1
Wicks, Passino (7), Stratman (7), Hinchcliffe (8) and Caplinger; Scott, Cable (9), Stone (9) and Hewitt. W: Scott (5-1). L: Wicks (4-1). HR: Ceballos; McLean, Encarnacion-Strand, Mathis.
N. Dakota St. 6-4, ORU 3-5
NDSU;000;030;000;003;--;6;7;1
ORU;100;000;020;000;--;3;8;1
Feeney, Pilla (8), Harm (8), Nelson (12) and Busch; Rogen, Denton (5), Pierce (11) and Jones. W: Harm. L: Pierce (0-1). SV: Nelson. HR: Malec.
NDSU;021;000;1;--;4;5;1
ORU;100;110;2;--;5;9;0
Sankey, Drew (5), Riedinger (6), Smith (7) and Emanuel; Coffey, Scoggins (7) and Gibson. W: Scoggins. L: Riedinger. HR: Hostetler.
High school
Hominy 7, Liberty 5
BASKETBALL
High school
ALL-FRONTIER VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boys
First Team: Xavier Glenn (MVP) and Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby; Caden Fry and Kyler Mann, Owasso; Marlo Fox, Sand Springs; Jackson Skipper, Sapulpa.
Second Team: Ben Averitt, Jenks; David Castillo, Bartlesville; Tyler Pinder and Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow; Xavier Brown, Muskogee.
Third Team: Trent Pierce and AJ Reed, Union; Chase Martin, Jenks; Trenton Ellison, Owasso; Kameron Parker, B.T. Washington.
Coach of the year: Brian Montonati, Owasso
Girls
First Team: Temira Poindexter, Sapulpa (MVP); Kate Bradley, Bixby; Stailee Heard, Sapulpa; Kaylen Nelson, Union; Takyla Pitts, Union; Gracy Wernli, Bixby
Second Team: Journey Armstead, Sand Springs; Taleyah Jones, Broken Arrow; Meredith Mayes, Bixby; Haylee Mitchell, B.T. Washington; Aunisty Smith, B.T. Washington
Third Team: Jada Hytche, Muskogee; Alexis Lewis, Sapulpa; Makenzie Malham, Union; Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby; Sydni Smith, Union
Honorable Mention: Makayla Adams, Muskogee; Gentry Baldwin, Bixby; Akira Eubanks, Muskogee; Kiara Brown, Jenks; Jordynn Conner, Union; Kelsey Duffey, Broken Arrow; Kate Gronigan, Bartlesville; Carrigan Hill, B.T. Washington; Tyla Heard, Sapulpa; Hailey Jackson, Sand Springs; Sai Johnson, B.T. Washington; Natalya Jones, B.T. Washington; Darrian Jordan, Sand Springs; Layne Kirkendoll, Sand Springs; Madison Luciano, Jenks; Tea Myers, Muskogee; Chloe Stocksen, Owasso; Seldon Stover, Owasso; Jill Twiehaus, Jenks; Sakauri Wilson, Sand Springs
Defensive player of the year: Takyla Pitts, Union
Newcomer of the year: Tyla Heard, Sapulpa
Coach of the year: Joe Redmond, Union
GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
G. Coplen Memorial
Final
Bob Bell +1; Bill French +1; Bill Kusleika + 2; Darrell Wood +4; George Siler +8; Dave Hohensee +9; Dick Tullis +11; B.J. Barnhart +15; Mark Clemons +19; Jerry Henderson +20.
SOCCER
College: Men
Fort Hays St. 2, Northeastern St. 1
College: Women
S. Dakota 2, ORU 1
ORU;0;1;--;1
USD;1;1;--;2
Goals: Gailus (Mitchell), Johnston (Farrell); Van Loon. Saves: ORU 6; USD 2.
High school: Boys
Union 2, Owasso 0
High school: Girls
Mustang 1, Bishop Kelley 0
SOFTBALL
College
NW Missouri 6-1, Northeastern St. 3-9
Okla. Christian 13-7, Midwestern St. 0-2
Oklahoma 9, Iowa St. 7
OU;230;210;1;--;9;9;1
ISU;200;000;5;--;7;5;2
Juarez and Hansen; Charles and Ramos. W: Juarez (8-0). L: Charles (10-3). HR: Alo 2; Williams, Ramos.
Kansas 7, Oklahoma St. 4
OSU;100;011;1;--;4;6;5
KU;003;004;x;--;7;7;2
Eberle and Wright; Goff and Gayre. W: Goff (7-1). L: Eberle (9-1). HR: Pennington, Febrey.
TENNIS
College: Women
Wichita St. 4, Oral Roberts 0
At Bernis Duke Tennis Center
Singles
1. Oleksandra Nahurska (ORU) vs. Sarvinoz Saidhujaeva (WSU) 7-5, 3-4, unfinished
2. Aliksandra Lebedeva (ORU) vs. Marta Bellucco (WSU) 7-5, 2-6, unfinished
3. Ting-Ya Hsu (WSU) def. Rai Sengupta 6-1, 6-4
4. Zere Iskakova (ORU) vs. Natsumi Kurahashi (WSU) 6-7, 0-5, unfinished
5. Jessie Zheng (WSU) def. Flavia Gutierrez 6-1, 6-2
6. Alexandra Lazarova (WSU) def. No player, by default
Doubles
1. Saidhujaeva/Bellucco (WSU) def. Sengupta/Lebedeva 6-2
2. Hsu/Zheng (WSU) def. Nahurska/Iskakova 6-1
3. Gorana Kadijevic/Gutierrez (ORU) vs. Lazarova/Kurahashi (WSU) 3-5, unfinished
High school: Boys
Miami Invitational
Champion: 1. Regent Prep 30 2. Pryor 25; 3. Wagoner 24; 4. Oologah 20; 5. Grove 17; 6. Nowata 14; 7. Bristow 9. 8. Miami 6.
#1 Singles: Third place, Caden Lewis, Pryor, def. Michael Velusco, Nowata, 6-1, 6-2. Championship, Enre Boshoff, Regent Prep, def. Rodney Tunison, Oologah, 6-0, 6-0.
#2 Singles: Third place, Skyler Stevens, Nowata, def. Elijah Harrell, Oologah, 6-2, 6-1. Championship, Colter Fanin, Pryor, def. Charles Goodman, Regent Prep, 6-2, 6-4.
#1 Doubles: Third place, Wright and Downing, Grove, def. Fultz and Well, Pryor, 6-2, 6-2. Championship, Drake and Sterling, Wagoner, def. D. Boshoff and Halford, Regent Prep, 7-6, 6-4.
#2 Doubles: Third place, Stone and Mosiere, Grove, def. Russell and Ball, Pryor, 7-5, 6-1. Charbeneau and Condict, Wagoner, def. Camp and Hoemann, Regent Prep, 6-0, 6-1.
TRACK & FIELD
College
ORU Invitational
At ONEOK Sports Complex
ORU and TU top finishers
Men
200m: 1. Aaron Charlton (ORU) 21.54; 2. Josh Sutton (TU) 21.58; 3. Kyran Lacy (TU) 21.65; 4. Donovan Smith (ORU) 21.68; 5. Joel Mackey (ORU) 21.79; 6. Cameron Neely (ORU) 22.01; 7. Chauncey Forte (ORU) 22.02; 8. Ethan Hanna (ORU) 22.10; 9. Devin Simon (ORU) 22.11; 10. Jake Shannon (ORU) 22.38; 11. Will Ikutiminu (ORU) 22.42; 12. Daryl Turner (TU) 23.05.
800m: 2. Daniels Bambels (ORU) 1:56.30; 3. Rojs Puks (ORU) 1:56.91; 4. Mackenzie Thomas (ORU) 1:57.21; 5. Kaden Hicks (TU) 1:57.45; 8. Armani Redes (ORU) 2:02.26; 12. Bryce Choate (ORU) 2:06.72.
400m Hurdles: 1. Henry Visser (TU) 54.40; 2. Emmanuel Okwuone (TU) 55.44
Hammer Throw: 6. Mitchell Mefford (ORU) 41.67m.
High Jump: 1. Kemuel Sloan (ORU) 1.85m.
Triple Jump: 2. Joshua Tabla (ORU) 14.49m; 3. Kemuel Sloan (ORU) 14.39m.
Javelin: 1. Abraham Sargent (ORU) 59.79m.
Women
200m: 1. Sasha Wells (ORU) 24.02; 3. Gabrielle Gibson (ORU) 24.34; 4. Jaidyn McCallon (TU) 24.40; 6. Elizabeth Roca (TU) 24.92; 7. Indea Cartwright (ORU) 25.06; 8. Ca’Purnika Galbert (TU) 25.10; 9. Judith Bediako (ORU) 25.20; 10. Cara Johnson (TU) 25.36; 11. Victoria Neville (ORU) 25.48; 12. Kaitlyn Johnson (TU) 25.51
800m: 2. Jaidah McCallon (TU) 2:10.61; 4. Kinga Parrish (TU) 2:18.68; 5. Maicie Brown (TU) 2:20.16; 8. Alexa Granderson (ORU) 2:24.23; 10. Colleen Kuchem (ORU) 2:27.12; 11. Madolyn Palodichuk (ORU) 2:29.95.
3,000m Steeplechase: 1. Ashley Barnes (TU) 10:26.30; 2. Katharina Pesendorfer (TU) 10:33.01; 3. Layla Roebke (TU) 11:07.45
High Jump: 4. Shalom Olotu (ORU) 1.62m; 7. Rachel Hamel (TU) 1.42m
Triple Jump: 3. Amaka Ezukanma (ORU) 11.61m; 5. Shalom Olotu (ORU) 11.49m; 11. Grace Babo (ORU) 9.86m.
Javelin: 1. Ali Lund (TU) 43.72m; 3. Rachel Hamel (TU) 23.11m
Hammer Throw: 1. Verneziea Henderson (ORU) 34.38m
Texas Relays
At Austin, Texas
Thursday
OSU and OU top finishers
Men
1,500m: Section A, 3. Garrett Calhoun (OSU) 3:47.43; 5. Alex Stitt (OSU) 3:47.72; Section B, 7. Sukhi Khosla (OSU) 3:50.72.
10,000m: 1. Isai Rodriguez (OSU) 28:08.78; 2. Alex Maier (OSU) 28:48.88; 3. Victor Shitsama (OSU) 29:03.90
Hammer Throw: 6. Edward Jeans (OU) 64.7m; 9. Bayley Campbell (OU) 61.80m
Javelin: 8. Josh Haus (OU) 61.85m
Women
Javelin: 6. Kelsey Kehl (OSU) 45.16m
1,500m: 2. Sivan Auerbach (OSU) 4:23.94; 3. Stephanie Moss (OSU) 4:24.57; 7. Maddie Salek (OSU) 4:31.4.
Hammer Throw: 2. Lauren Jones (OU) 64.91m
VOLLEYBALL
College
Omaha def. Oral Roberts 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-18)
Tulane def. Tulsa 3-1 (17-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21)
TCU def. Oklahoma 3-1 (25-20, 17-25, 25-15, 25-13)