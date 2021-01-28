Record: Local

BASKETBALL
College: Men
Pittsburg State 68, Northeastern State 62
College: Women
Central Oklahoma 77, Emporia State 70
Oklahoma Christian 72, Arkansas-Fort Smith 68
Pittsburg State 65, Northeastern State 50
High school: Boys
Caney Valley, KS 66, Inola 65
Caney Valley, KS;22;17;16;11;--;66
Inola;24;16;18;7;--;65
Caney Valley, KS: Daris 19, Billingsly 15, Smith 13, Scott 11, Rogers 6, Martin 2.
Inola: Parsons 18, Thomas 14, Ford 9, Cummins 8, Norman 5, Sherrod 4, Spurlock 3, Miller 2, Brown 2.
Carl Albert 72, Bishop Kelley 58
Carl Albert;21;21;17;13;--;72
Bishop Kelley;19;8;10;21;--;58
Carl Albert: Locke 15, Rose 14, Wasson 13, Cudjo 9, Harrell 8, Woodson 7, Russell 2, Crews 2, Dobson 2.
Bishop Kelley: Wallace 15, Morrison 10, Roy 9, Gendron 8, Plaisance 6, Been 5, Wormell 3, Bomprezzi 2.
Chouteau 60, Porter 52
Porter;6;6;14;26;--;52
Chouteau;10;7;22;21;--;60
Porter: Renolds 26, Willard 8, Atkins 7, Plunk 5, Crain 4, Houston 2.
Chouteau: Miller 22, Stutzman 12, Chupp 8, Gwartney 7, Craine 4, Hill 4, Russell 3.
Metro Christian 65, Lincoln Christian 53
Lincoln Christian;9;17;12;15;--;53
Metro Christian;18;19;13;15;--;65
Lincoln Christian: Reiner 26, Katsis 10, Hampton 9, Isbell 3, Kaste 3, Rogers 2.
Metro Christian: Gessert 25, Sluice 23, Holder 5, Grantham 4, Darrington 3, Penland 2, Muller 2, Serage 1.
High school: Girls
Carl Albert 53, Bishop Kelley 44
Carl Albert;12;19;11;11;--;53
Bishop Kelley;11;10;13;10;--;44
Carl Albert: Poole 16, Cofer 11, Sutton 9, Taylor 9, Landon 3, Talley 3, Caylor 2.
Bishop Kelley: Schneeberg 18, Smith 10, Stockton 5, Stoia 5, Barton 4, Schoeling 2.
Keys 55, Poteau 46
Keys;13;15;14;13;--;55
Poteau;13;10;8;15;--;46
Keys (15-1): K. Eubanks 24, Winkler 13, Berry 11, A. Radomski 7.
Poteau: Dodson 12, Baker 7, Zink 6, Dill 6, Weaver 5, Bridell 4, Gardner 3, Bryon 2, Ford 1.
SWIMMING
High school
Union Senior Night Meet
Dual Meet Scores
Boys
Union 92, Putnam City 47
Union 101, Bethany 45
Putnam City 65, Bethany 52
Girls
Union 130, Putnam City 22
Union 132, Cascia Hall 9
Putnam City 61, Cascia Hall 22
Union 124, Bethany 23
Putnam City 48, Bethany 40
Bethany 46, Cascia Hall 22
Top finishers
Boys
50 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, vonHartitzsch, Trenton (Union) 24.64; 2, White, Ben (Putnam City) 25.13; 3, Le, Jason (Putnam City) 29.82.
100 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, White, Ben (Putnam City) 56.16; 2, LaFollette, Bryce (Union) 56.59; 3, Barreda, Dany (Union) 1:08.36.
200 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, Wise, Jacob (Union) 2:10.41; 2, Applegate, Xaiver (Putnam City) 2:21.01; 3, Lawrence, Garrett (Bethany) 2:24.07.
500 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, Sibley, Danny (Union) 5:10.85; 2, Faulkner, Colin (Union) 5:46.75; 3, Barreda, Edy (Union) 5:47.14.
100 SC Meter Backstroke: 1, LaFollette, Bryce (Union) 1:05.77; 2, Applegate, Xaiver (Putnam City) 1:14.66; 3, Foust, Keaton (Bethany) 1:30.15.
100 SC Meter Breaststroke: 1, vonHartitzsch, Trenton (Union) 1:05.18; 2, Barreda, Dany (Union) 1:28.47; 3, Nygren, Caleb (Bethany) 1:33.83.
100 SC Meter Butterfly: 1, Lawrence, Garrett (Bethany) 1:10.96.
200 SC Meter IM: 1, Sibley, Danny (Union) 2:08.28; 2, Faulkner, Colin (Union) 2:28.16; 3, Barreda, Edy (Union) 2:29.76.
200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay: 1, Union 1:55.59 (E.Barreda, Wise, Faulkner, D.Barreda); 2, Bethany 1:56.56 (Martin, Foust, Walsh, Lawrence); 3, Putnam City 2:03.19 (Le, St John, Bettencourt, Pratt).
400 SC Meter Freestyle Relay: 1, Union 3:40.85 (Sibley, vonHartitzsch, LaFollette, Wise); 2, Putnam City 4:21.86 (Applegate, St John, Le, White); 3, Bethany 4:48.73 (Walsh, Duke, Foust, Martin).
200 SC Meter Medley Relay: 1, Union A 1:54.94 (LaFollette, vonHartitzsch, Sibley, Wise); 2, Putnam City 2:10.38 (White, Applegate, Le, Bettencourt); 3, Union B 2:17.30 (Faulkner, D.Barreda, E.Barreda, Hall).
Girls
50 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, Williams-Gilbey, Victoria (Bethany) 34.60; 2, Villanueva, Francesca (Union) 36.31; 3 Kerr, Aidan (Bethany) 36.32.
100 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, McMahon, Abigail (Union) 1:01.71; 2, Tan, Abby (Union) 1:14.42; 3, Pena, Hannia (Union) 1:18.73.
200 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, Tan, Abby (Union) 2:46.02; 2, Pena, Hannia (Union) 2:53.60.
500 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, McGovern, Ella M (Union) 5:54.07; 2, McMahon, Monica (Union) 6:37.23.
100 SC Meter Backstroke: 1, McMahon, Abigail (Union) 1:06.50; 2, vonHartitzsch, Kendra (Union) 1:10.84; 3, Uerling, Kate (Union) 1:11.01.
100 SC Meter Breaststroke: 1, McGovern, Ella (Union) 1:14.66; 2, Vu, Kelly (Union) 1:16.97; 3, Newhouse, Ella (Cascia Hall) 1:24.56.
100 SC Meter Butterfly: 1, Posey, Courtney (Union) 1:07.82; 2, Uerling, Kate (Union) 1:08.93; 3, vonHartitzsch, Kendra (Union) 1:10.09.
200 SC Meter IM: 1, Posey, Courtney (Union) 2:27.52; 2, Vu, Kelly (Union) 2:30.19; 3, Newhouse, Ella (Cascia Hall) 2:42.49.
200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay: 1, Union 1:57.29 (McGovern, vonHartitzsch, Uerling, Vu); 2, Putnam City 2:15.05 (Batdorf, Lee, White, Fast); 3, Bethany 2:29.38 (Kerr, Cariker, Salyers, Williams-Gilbey).
400 SC Meter Freestyle Relay: 1, Union A 4:14.78 (Posey, Vu, A.McMahon, M.McMahon); 2, Putnam City 5:09.39 (Batdorf, Lee, White, Fast); 3, Union B 5:27.77 (Villanueva, Pena, Milanez Figueroa, Tan).
200 SC Meter Medley Relay: 1, Union A 2:04.09 (A.McMahon, McGovern, Uerling, Posey); 2, Union B 2:33.63 (M.McMahon, Villanueva, Tan, Pena); 3, Putnam City 2:39.42 (Fast, White, Batdorf, Lee).