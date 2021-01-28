 Skip to main content
Record: Local
agate

Record: Local

BASKETBALL

College: Men

Pittsburg State 68, Northeastern State 62

College: Women

Central Oklahoma 77, Emporia State 70

Oklahoma Christian 72, Arkansas-Fort Smith 68

Pittsburg State 65, Northeastern State 50

High school: Boys

Caney Valley, KS 66, Inola 65

Caney Valley, KS;22;17;16;11;--;66

Inola;24;16;18;7;--;65

Caney Valley, KS: Daris 19, Billingsly 15, Smith 13, Scott 11, Rogers 6, Martin 2.

Inola: Parsons 18, Thomas 14, Ford 9, Cummins 8, Norman 5, Sherrod 4, Spurlock 3, Miller 2, Brown 2.

Carl Albert 72, Bishop Kelley 58

Carl Albert;21;21;17;13;--;72

Bishop Kelley;19;8;10;21;--;58

Carl Albert: Locke 15, Rose 14, Wasson 13, Cudjo 9, Harrell 8, Woodson 7, Russell 2, Crews 2, Dobson 2.

Bishop Kelley: Wallace 15, Morrison 10, Roy 9, Gendron 8, Plaisance 6, Been 5, Wormell 3, Bomprezzi 2.

Chouteau 60, Porter 52

Porter;6;6;14;26;--;52

Chouteau;10;7;22;21;--;60

Porter: Renolds 26, Willard 8, Atkins 7, Plunk 5, Crain 4, Houston 2.

Chouteau: Miller 22, Stutzman 12, Chupp 8, Gwartney 7, Craine 4, Hill 4, Russell 3.

Metro Christian 65, Lincoln Christian 53

Lincoln Christian;9;17;12;15;--;53

Metro Christian;18;19;13;15;--;65

Lincoln Christian: Reiner 26, Katsis 10, Hampton 9, Isbell 3, Kaste 3, Rogers 2.

Metro Christian: Gessert 25, Sluice 23, Holder 5, Grantham 4, Darrington 3, Penland 2, Muller 2, Serage 1.

High school: Girls

Carl Albert 53, Bishop Kelley 44

Carl Albert;12;19;11;11;--;53

Bishop Kelley;11;10;13;10;--;44

Carl Albert: Poole 16, Cofer 11, Sutton 9, Taylor 9, Landon 3, Talley 3, Caylor 2.

Bishop Kelley: Schneeberg 18, Smith 10, Stockton 5, Stoia 5, Barton 4, Schoeling 2.

Keys 55, Poteau 46

Keys;13;15;14;13;--;55

Poteau;13;10;8;15;--;46

Keys (15-1): K. Eubanks 24, Winkler 13, Berry 11, A. Radomski 7.

Poteau: Dodson 12, Baker 7, Zink 6, Dill 6, Weaver 5, Bridell 4, Gardner 3, Bryon 2, Ford 1.

SWIMMING

High school

Union Senior Night Meet

Dual Meet Scores

Boys

Union 92, Putnam City 47

Union 101, Bethany 45

Putnam City 65, Bethany 52

Girls

Union 130, Putnam City 22

Union 132, Cascia Hall 9

Putnam City 61, Cascia Hall 22

Union 124, Bethany 23

Putnam City 48, Bethany 40

Bethany 46, Cascia Hall 22

Top finishers

Boys

50 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, vonHartitzsch, Trenton (Union) 24.64; 2, White, Ben (Putnam City) 25.13; 3, Le, Jason (Putnam City) 29.82.

100 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, White, Ben (Putnam City) 56.16; 2, LaFollette, Bryce (Union) 56.59; 3, Barreda, Dany (Union) 1:08.36.

200 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, Wise, Jacob (Union) 2:10.41; 2, Applegate, Xaiver (Putnam City) 2:21.01; 3, Lawrence, Garrett (Bethany) 2:24.07.

500 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, Sibley, Danny (Union) 5:10.85; 2, Faulkner, Colin (Union) 5:46.75; 3, Barreda, Edy (Union) 5:47.14.

100 SC Meter Backstroke: 1, LaFollette, Bryce (Union) 1:05.77; 2, Applegate, Xaiver (Putnam City) 1:14.66; 3, Foust, Keaton (Bethany) 1:30.15.

100 SC Meter Breaststroke: 1, vonHartitzsch, Trenton (Union) 1:05.18; 2, Barreda, Dany (Union) 1:28.47; 3, Nygren, Caleb (Bethany) 1:33.83.

100 SC Meter Butterfly: 1, Lawrence, Garrett (Bethany) 1:10.96.

200 SC Meter IM: 1, Sibley, Danny (Union) 2:08.28; 2, Faulkner, Colin (Union) 2:28.16; 3, Barreda, Edy (Union) 2:29.76.

200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay: 1, Union 1:55.59 (E.Barreda, Wise, Faulkner, D.Barreda); 2, Bethany 1:56.56 (Martin, Foust, Walsh, Lawrence); 3, Putnam City 2:03.19 (Le, St John, Bettencourt, Pratt).

400 SC Meter Freestyle Relay: 1, Union 3:40.85 (Sibley, vonHartitzsch, LaFollette, Wise); 2, Putnam City 4:21.86 (Applegate, St John, Le, White); 3, Bethany 4:48.73 (Walsh, Duke, Foust, Martin).

200 SC Meter Medley Relay: 1, Union A 1:54.94 (LaFollette, vonHartitzsch, Sibley, Wise); 2, Putnam City 2:10.38 (White, Applegate, Le, Bettencourt); 3, Union B 2:17.30 (Faulkner, D.Barreda, E.Barreda, Hall).

Girls

50 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, Williams-Gilbey, Victoria (Bethany) 34.60; 2, Villanueva, Francesca (Union) 36.31; 3 Kerr, Aidan (Bethany) 36.32.

100 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, McMahon, Abigail (Union) 1:01.71; 2, Tan, Abby (Union) 1:14.42; 3, Pena, Hannia (Union) 1:18.73.

200 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, Tan, Abby (Union) 2:46.02; 2, Pena, Hannia (Union) 2:53.60.

500 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, McGovern, Ella M (Union) 5:54.07; 2, McMahon, Monica (Union) 6:37.23.

100 SC Meter Backstroke: 1, McMahon, Abigail (Union) 1:06.50; 2, vonHartitzsch, Kendra (Union) 1:10.84; 3, Uerling, Kate (Union) 1:11.01.

100 SC Meter Breaststroke: 1, McGovern, Ella (Union) 1:14.66; 2, Vu, Kelly (Union) 1:16.97; 3, Newhouse, Ella (Cascia Hall) 1:24.56.

100 SC Meter Butterfly: 1, Posey, Courtney (Union) 1:07.82; 2, Uerling, Kate (Union) 1:08.93; 3, vonHartitzsch, Kendra (Union) 1:10.09.

200 SC Meter IM: 1, Posey, Courtney (Union) 2:27.52; 2, Vu, Kelly (Union) 2:30.19; 3, Newhouse, Ella (Cascia Hall) 2:42.49.

200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay: 1, Union 1:57.29 (McGovern, vonHartitzsch, Uerling, Vu); 2, Putnam City 2:15.05 (Batdorf, Lee, White, Fast); 3, Bethany 2:29.38 (Kerr, Cariker, Salyers, Williams-Gilbey).

400 SC Meter Freestyle Relay: 1, Union A 4:14.78 (Posey, Vu, A.McMahon, M.McMahon); 2, Putnam City 5:09.39 (Batdorf, Lee, White, Fast); 3, Union B 5:27.77 (Villanueva, Pena, Milanez Figueroa, Tan).

200 SC Meter Medley Relay: 1, Union A 2:04.09 (A.McMahon, McGovern, Uerling, Posey); 2, Union B 2:33.63 (M.McMahon, Villanueva, Tan, Pena); 3, Putnam City 2:39.42 (Fast, White, Batdorf, Lee).

