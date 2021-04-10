 Skip to main content
Record: Local
BASEBALL

College

Northeastern St. 15-3, Rogers St. 1-1

Okla. City 3-7, Panhandle St. 0-1

Texas-Permian Basin 7, Okla. Christian 5

Linescores

Oklahoma St. 7-10, UNCW 6-3

UNCW;000;000;015;--;6;8;1

OSU;400;030;00x;--;7;5;1

Roupp, Liverpool (5), Holjes (6) and Suggs, Pitarra; Scott, Cable (8), Standlee (9) and Hewitt. W: Scott (6-1). L: Roupp (3-3). HR: Ta. Mongero; Hewitt, McCusker.

UNCW;000;003;000;--;3;5;2

OSU;023;200;30x;--;10;9;0

Gesell, Chenault (4), Benton (7) and Suggs; Campbell, Davis (7) and Mathis. W: Campbell (4-0). L: Gesell (2-3). SV: Davis (1). HR: McCusker, Cabbiness.

ORU 3, Houston Baptist 1

HBU;000;100;000;--;1;6;1

ORU;020;100;00x;--;3;3;0

Coats, Pronger (5), Murphy (5), Morris (7) and Woods; Coffey and Jones. W: Coffey (4-1). L: Coats (1-5). HR: Jones.

Kansas 8, Oklahoma 7

KU;005;002;000;1;--;8;16;0

OU;000;400;210;0;--;7;8;0

Larsen, Hegarty (7), Ulane (8) and Tulimero; Bennett, Godman (4), Carter (7), Ruffcorn (9) and Crooks. W: Ulane (1-0). L: Ruffcorn (2-1). HR: Tulimero, Cosentino; Crooks 2, Graham.

High school

Carney Tournament

Shidler 12, Mulhall-Orlando 2

Friday

Bill Tipton Classic

Piedmont 7, Jay 2

66 Conference Tournament

Seminole 13, Holdenville 0

Northeast Valley Conference Festival

Dewey 6, Nowata 2

GOLF

College: Men

Aggie Invitational

At Bryan, Texas

Top teams: 1, Texas 283-292--575; 2, Oklahoma 290-288--578; 3, Texas A&M 290-292--582; 4, Baylor 298-287--585.

OU golfers: T4, Garett Reband 71-71--142; T8, Quade Cummins 69-75--144; T10, Patrick Welch 74-72--146; T22, Logan McAllister 76-72--148; T22, Ben Lorenz* 75-73--148; T34, Jonathan Brightwell 76-73--149.

*competing as individual

Local

BATTLE CREEK Stroke Play

Gross: 1, Logan Brooks; 2, Rich Ficken; 3, Matthew Davis

Net: 1, Kameron Cox; T2, Bob Thompson; T2, James Ko

SOUTH LAKES Individual Low Net

Flight A: 1, Chris York 67; 2, Harry Lowery 67; 3, Tony Mumma 68; 4, Shawn Black 68

Flight B: 1, Paul Babb 71; 2, Don Naifeh 71; 3, Jim Hopkins 71; 4, Caleb Gastelum 71

Flight C: 1, Mike Ward 74; 2, Todd Raffensperger 74; 3, Cole Stephenson 74; 4, Lee Inman 74

Flight D: 1, Jason Gulley 76; 2, Scott Esmond 76; 3, Brian Bridges 76; 4, Conn 76

Flight F: 1, Russell Gale 80; 2, John Hughes 80; 3, Paul Glavas 80; 4, Mike Cassaday 80

Hole-in-one

LAFORTUNE (Championship): James Coffee, No. 11, 180 yards, 4 iron.

Shoots age or better

BROKEN ARROW G&AC: Forrest Fischer, 75, shot 75.

SLOW PITCH

High school

Friday

Stilwell Tournament

Vian 14, Fort Gibson 4

Stilwell 13, Panama 5

Morrison Festival

Frontier 9, Hominy 7

Guthrie 16, Prue 0

Hominy 10, Yale 0

SOCCER

College: Men

Northeastern St. 1, Fort Hays St. 0

Friday

Tulsa 1, USF 0

High school: Boys

Friday

Coweta 4, Collinsville 1

High school: Girls

Friday

Bishop Kelley 6, Glenpool 0

Broken Arrow 1, Ed. Memorial 0

Memorial 5, Edison 0

Moore 3, B. T. Washington 2

SOFTBALL

College

Northeastern St. 4-9, Pittsburg St. 7-7

Linescores

Oklahoma St. 12, Texas Tech 2

OSU;002;37;--;12;12;0

TTU;200;00;--;2;6;0

Maxwell, Simunek (5) and Wright; Edmoundson, Hornback (4), Caldwell (5) and Crites. W: Maxwell (12-1). L: Edmoundson (7-7). HR: Febrey, Wright, Petty, Alexander.

Oklahoma 10, La. Tech 0

OU;006;04;--;10;9;0

LT;000;00;--;0;1;2

May, Rains (4), Vestal (5) and Hansen; Hernandez, Goff (3) and Diaz. W: May (10-0). L: Hernandez (6-6). HR: Johns.

Oklahoma 9, Mississippi St. 0

MSU;000;00;--;0;1;2

OU;008;10;--;9;8;0

Williams, Fagan (3), Wesley (3) and Davidson; Juarez, Saile (4) and Hansen. W: Juarez (11-0). L: Williams (3-4). HR: Jennings.

