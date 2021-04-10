Record: Local

BASEBALL
College
Northeastern St. 15-3, Rogers St. 1-1
Okla. City 3-7, Panhandle St. 0-1
Texas-Permian Basin 7, Okla. Christian 5
Linescores
Oklahoma St. 7-10, UNCW 6-3
UNCW;000;000;015;--;6;8;1
OSU;400;030;00x;--;7;5;1
Roupp, Liverpool (5), Holjes (6) and Suggs, Pitarra; Scott, Cable (8), Standlee (9) and Hewitt. W: Scott (6-1). L: Roupp (3-3). HR: Ta. Mongero; Hewitt, McCusker.
UNCW;000;003;000;--;3;5;2
OSU;023;200;30x;--;10;9;0
Gesell, Chenault (4), Benton (7) and Suggs; Campbell, Davis (7) and Mathis. W: Campbell (4-0). L: Gesell (2-3). SV: Davis (1). HR: McCusker, Cabbiness.
ORU 3, Houston Baptist 1
HBU;000;100;000;--;1;6;1
ORU;020;100;00x;--;3;3;0
Coats, Pronger (5), Murphy (5), Morris (7) and Woods; Coffey and Jones. W: Coffey (4-1). L: Coats (1-5). HR: Jones.
Kansas 8, Oklahoma 7
KU;005;002;000;1;--;8;16;0
OU;000;400;210;0;--;7;8;0
Larsen, Hegarty (7), Ulane (8) and Tulimero; Bennett, Godman (4), Carter (7), Ruffcorn (9) and Crooks. W: Ulane (1-0). L: Ruffcorn (2-1). HR: Tulimero, Cosentino; Crooks 2, Graham.
High school
Carney Tournament
Shidler 12, Mulhall-Orlando 2
Friday
Bill Tipton Classic
Piedmont 7, Jay 2
66 Conference Tournament
Seminole 13, Holdenville 0
Northeast Valley Conference Festival
Dewey 6, Nowata 2
GOLF
College: Men
Aggie Invitational
At Bryan, Texas
Top teams: 1, Texas 283-292--575; 2, Oklahoma 290-288--578; 3, Texas A&M 290-292--582; 4, Baylor 298-287--585.
OU golfers: T4, Garett Reband 71-71--142; T8, Quade Cummins 69-75--144; T10, Patrick Welch 74-72--146; T22, Logan McAllister 76-72--148; T22, Ben Lorenz* 75-73--148; T34, Jonathan Brightwell 76-73--149.
*competing as individual
Local
BATTLE CREEK Stroke Play
Gross: 1, Logan Brooks; 2, Rich Ficken; 3, Matthew Davis
Net: 1, Kameron Cox; T2, Bob Thompson; T2, James Ko
SOUTH LAKES Individual Low Net
Flight A: 1, Chris York 67; 2, Harry Lowery 67; 3, Tony Mumma 68; 4, Shawn Black 68
Flight B: 1, Paul Babb 71; 2, Don Naifeh 71; 3, Jim Hopkins 71; 4, Caleb Gastelum 71
Flight C: 1, Mike Ward 74; 2, Todd Raffensperger 74; 3, Cole Stephenson 74; 4, Lee Inman 74
Flight D: 1, Jason Gulley 76; 2, Scott Esmond 76; 3, Brian Bridges 76; 4, Conn 76
Flight F: 1, Russell Gale 80; 2, John Hughes 80; 3, Paul Glavas 80; 4, Mike Cassaday 80
Hole-in-one
LAFORTUNE (Championship): James Coffee, No. 11, 180 yards, 4 iron.
Shoots age or better
BROKEN ARROW G&AC: Forrest Fischer, 75, shot 75.
SLOW PITCH
High school
Friday
Stilwell Tournament
Vian 14, Fort Gibson 4
Stilwell 13, Panama 5
Morrison Festival
Frontier 9, Hominy 7
Guthrie 16, Prue 0
Hominy 10, Yale 0
SOCCER
College: Men
Northeastern St. 1, Fort Hays St. 0
Friday
Tulsa 1, USF 0
High school: Boys
Friday
Coweta 4, Collinsville 1
High school: Girls
Friday
Bishop Kelley 6, Glenpool 0
Broken Arrow 1, Ed. Memorial 0
Memorial 5, Edison 0
Moore 3, B. T. Washington 2
SOFTBALL
College
Northeastern St. 4-9, Pittsburg St. 7-7
Linescores
Oklahoma St. 12, Texas Tech 2
OSU;002;37;--;12;12;0
TTU;200;00;--;2;6;0
Maxwell, Simunek (5) and Wright; Edmoundson, Hornback (4), Caldwell (5) and Crites. W: Maxwell (12-1). L: Edmoundson (7-7). HR: Febrey, Wright, Petty, Alexander.
Oklahoma 10, La. Tech 0
OU;006;04;--;10;9;0
LT;000;00;--;0;1;2
May, Rains (4), Vestal (5) and Hansen; Hernandez, Goff (3) and Diaz. W: May (10-0). L: Hernandez (6-6). HR: Johns.
Oklahoma 9, Mississippi St. 0
MSU;000;00;--;0;1;2
OU;008;10;--;9;8;0
Williams, Fagan (3), Wesley (3) and Davidson; Juarez, Saile (4) and Hansen. W: Juarez (11-0). L: Williams (3-4). HR: Jennings.