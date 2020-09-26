Record: Local

×
GOLF
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA
Saturday Net Classic
1, Mike Hanson 6; 2, John Curley 70; 3, Jeff Jensen 71
OAKS Parent/Child Tournament
1, George & Dave Miley 36; 2, Benton & Lee Manly 39; 3, Max & Tyler Sullivan 40
Stacey Dickens
