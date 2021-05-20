Record: Local

BASEBALL
College
MIAA Tournament
First round
At Joplin, Mo.
UCO 19, Rogers St. 6
Linescores
Oklahoma St. 9, New Orleans 6
UNO;300;201;000;--;96;11;0
OSU;010;020;51x;--;9;11;0
Turpin, Mitchell (4), Seroski (7), Lamkin (8) and Bratton; Morrill, Davis (3), Bowman (5), Phansalkar (7), Sifrit (7), Martin (8) and Hewitt. W: Sifrit (2-0). L: Seroski (4-3). SV: Martin (1). HR: Howard; McCusker.
Baylor 9, Oklahoma 5
OU;000;120;020;--;5;7;1
Baylor;300;000;24x;--;9;10;1
Ruffcorn, Olds (7), Smith (8), Atwood (8) and Mitchell; Caley, Winston (6), Boyd (8) and Thomas. W: Boyd (1-2). L: Olds (4-6). HR: Graham, McKenna; McKenzie, Thomas.
ORU 11-4, SDSU 8-3
ORU;103;103;102;--;11;15;1
SDSU;501;000;020;--;8;8;2
Rogen, Denton (1), Kowalski (4), Scoggins (8) and Jones; Mazur, Barnett (6), McSherry (8) and Hackman. W: Kowalski (7-2). L: Barnett (1-2). SV: Scoggins (7). HR: Swift, Jones; Hackman, Badger
ORU;002;002;0;--;4;5;0
SDSU;000;021;0;--;3;6;4
Coffey, Gaskins (6) and Gibson; Beazley, Mogen (4), Bourassa (6) and McDonald. W: Coffey (9-1). L: Mogen (0-2). SV: Gaskins (1).
GOLF
College: Women
Let Them Play Classic
At Chandler, Ariz.
Day 1
Top teams: 1. North Texas 211-211--422; T2. Houston 205-224--429; T2. Purdue 210-219--429; 4. Mississippi State 218-215--433; 5. Oregon State 220-224--444; 6. Tulsa 220-225--445
Tulsa golfers: 9. Lorena Tseng 70-74--144; T24. Haley Greb 75-75--150; T32. Lilly Thomas 76-76--152; T34. Tita Loudtragulngam 75-78--153.