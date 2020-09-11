Record: Local

 Skip to main content
GOLF

Local

LAFORTUNE PARK

Elks Lodge Scramble

1, Jim Herron, Harry Bailey, Stella Zuniga, Steve Carsile 41; 2, Curtis Hughes, Nick Perrault, Ryan Shadbolt, Nate Prater 46; 3, Kent, French, George Petkovich, Sally Petkovich 47; 4, Jerry Tinsley, Janie Tinsley, Bryan Safford, Glenn Lanoue 47.

MEADOWBROOK Men's League

1, Brafford/Bunting 29.7; 2, King/Hoffman 30; 3, McTigue/DeAngleis 31.2; 4, Wilkins/Harding 32; 5, Gentry/Dickson 32.2; 6, Crossland/Lisooey 33; 7, Shelton/Wilkens 33.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Craig Hobbs 67; 2. Charles Webster 72; 2. B.J. Schroeder 72; 4. B.J. Barnhart 73; 5. Gary Lee 74; 6. George Siler 76; 7. Don Liland 77; 7. Bill Kusleika 77; 7. Don Miller 77; 10. Bob Bell 78; 10. Dick Tullis 78; 10. Dave Hohensee 78; 13. Hank Prideaux 79; 13. Monroe Brewer 79; 13. Duane Dunham 79; 16. Mark Clemons 83; 17. Mel Hayes 84.

Hole-in-one

CEDAR RIDGE: Jeff Jones, No. 13, 196 yards, 5 iron.

LAFORTUNE PARK (Championship): Carl Remus, No. 3, 139 yards, 8 iron.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 76; Ed Fox, 83, shot 78.

SOFTBALL

High school

Kiefer 8, Morris 3

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Catoosa Port City Classic 5A

Skiatook d. Coweta 25-22, 23-25, 15-13

NOAH d. Collinsville 25-19, 19-25, 15-10

Mount St. Mary d. Skiatook 25-16, 25-19

Shawnee d. Claremore 21-15, 25-9, 15-11

Mount St. Mary d. NOAH 25-23, 28-26

Coweta d. Collinsville 25-15, 25-14

Skiatook d. Shawnee 25-21, 24-26, 15-12

Coweta d. Claremore 27-25, 25-14

Mount St. Mary d. Collinsville 25-11, 25-10

NOAH d. Claremore 21-25, 25-16, 15-4

Coweta d. Shawnee 25-17, 25-23

NOAH d. Skiatook 25-22, 25-15

Collinsville d. Shawnee 25-23, 22-25, 15-10

Mount St. Mary d. Claremore 25-10, 25-17

Catoosa Port City Classic 4A

Verdigris d. Inola 25-16, 25-18

Christian Heritage d. Oklahoma Bible Academy: 25-16, 25-19

Verdigris d. Metro Christian 26-24, 25-19

Regent d. Catoosa 25-19, 25-15

Okla. Bible d. Metro Christian 25-14, 24-26, 15-8

Christian Heritage d. Inola 25-13, 25-22

Regent d. Verdigris 20-25, 25-12, 15-8

Catoosa d. Inola 25-21, 25-16

Christian Heritage d. Metro Christian 25-15, 25-18

Okla. Bible d. Catoosa 19-25, 25-22, 15-8

Regent d. Inola 25-7, 25-18

Verdigris d. Okla. Bible 25-17, 25-23

Regent d. Christian Heritage 25-19, 25-13

Catoosa d. Metro Christian 26-24, 25-12

