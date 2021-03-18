Record: Local

Local
BASEBALL
High school
Owasso 13, Community Chr. 5
CC 000 05 — 5 4 1
OHS 362 2x — 13 11 0
Roit, Robinson (2), Montgomery (3), Ridgeway (4), Roit (4) and Brandley; Farrell, Bennefield (4) and Corbin, Caldwell (3). W: Farrell (3-0). L: Roit. HR: Owasso, Phillips (3). Records: Owasso 9-0, 4-0.
BASKETBALL
High school: Girls
All-Frisco Conference
Coach of the year: Jeremy Williams, Liberty
Conference co-MVPs: Jenikka Boone, Liberty; Emmalea Weeks, Mounds
Offensive MVP: Macey Wilkerson, Depew
Co-defensive MVPs: Lia Estrada, Liberty; Emi Foran, Drumright
All-Conference Team: Brooklyn Bazille, Mounds; Mayci Bethel, Olive; Peyton Brock, Summit Christian; Jaida Cargil, Liberty; Madison Crain, Mounds; Lily James, Depew; Delilah Johnson, Liberty; Trinity Granatz, Summit Christian; Tess Polm, Drumright; Kady Rodman, Depew.
Honorable Mention: Treysa Clay, Mounds; Anna Green, Mounds; Kaely McBride, Drumright; Lindsey Plummer, Liberty; Lainey Smythe, Olive.
SOCCER
College: Men
W. Illinois 1, ORU 0
ORU 0 0 — 0
WIU 1 0 — 0
Goal: Owen. Saves: ORU 1, WIU 4.
College: Women
Wednesday
Rogers St. 2, East Central 1, 2OT
SOFTBALL
College
Mizuno Classic
At Stillwater
Wichita St. 9, OSU 2
WSU 520 010 1 — 9 9 0
OSU 000 200 0 — 2 6 4
Lange and Perrigan; Simunek, Boyd (2), Evans (5) and Wright. W: Lange (7-1). L: Simunek (3-2). HR: Perrigan, Garcia; Busby.
TENNIS
High school
Jenks Invitational
Girls (March 10)
No. 1 singles: Kate Miley, Bishop Kelley, def. Houston Jennings, Cascia Hall, 6-4, 6-0.
No. 2 singles: Aubrey Brown, Bishop Kelley, def. Layla Drotar, Cascia Hall, 6-0, 6-4.
No. 1 doubles: Lee/Conway, Bixby, def. Perkins/Tuttle, Cascia Hall, 3-6, 6-1, 10-6.
No. 2 doubles: Powers/Thompson, Bixby, def. Miller/Larabee, Edmond North, 7-5, 1-6, 12-10.
Boys (March 13)
No. 1 singles: Brett Keeling, Jenks, def. Ashwin Chandraskar, Union, 6-4, 3-6, 10-5.
No. 2 singles: Cristian Pensavalle, Jenks, def. Mario Pacilia, Union, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles: Henry/Murray, Cascia Hall, def. Bernius/Cameron, Jenks, 6-4, 6-7, 10-8.
No. 2 doubles: Warmen/Mjema, Edmond North, def. Hinkle/Fitzgerald, Broken Arrow, 6-4, 6-4.