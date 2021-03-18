 Skip to main content
Record: Local
agate

Record: Local

Local

BASEBALL

High school

Owasso 13, Community Chr. 5

CC 000 05 — 5 4 1

OHS 362 2x — 13 11 0

Roit, Robinson (2), Montgomery (3), Ridgeway (4), Roit (4) and Brandley; Farrell, Bennefield (4) and Corbin, Caldwell (3). W: Farrell (3-0). L: Roit. HR: Owasso, Phillips (3). Records: Owasso 9-0, 4-0.

BASKETBALL

High school: Girls

All-Frisco Conference

Coach of the year: Jeremy Williams, Liberty

Conference co-MVPs: Jenikka Boone, Liberty; Emmalea Weeks, Mounds

Offensive MVP: Macey Wilkerson, Depew

Co-defensive MVPs: Lia Estrada, Liberty; Emi Foran, Drumright

All-Conference Team: Brooklyn Bazille, Mounds; Mayci Bethel, Olive; Peyton Brock, Summit Christian; Jaida Cargil, Liberty; Madison Crain, Mounds; Lily James, Depew; Delilah Johnson, Liberty; Trinity Granatz, Summit Christian; Tess Polm, Drumright; Kady Rodman, Depew.

Honorable Mention: Treysa Clay, Mounds; Anna Green, Mounds; Kaely McBride, Drumright; Lindsey Plummer, Liberty; Lainey Smythe, Olive.

SOCCER

College: Men

W. Illinois 1, ORU 0

ORU 0 0 — 0

WIU 1 0 — 0

Goal: Owen. Saves: ORU 1, WIU 4.

College: Women

Wednesday

Rogers St. 2, East Central 1, 2OT

SOFTBALL

College

Mizuno Classic

At Stillwater

Wichita St. 9, OSU 2

WSU 520 010 1 — 9 9 0

OSU 000 200 0 — 2 6 4

Lange and Perrigan; Simunek, Boyd (2), Evans (5) and Wright. W: Lange (7-1). L: Simunek (3-2). HR: Perrigan, Garcia; Busby.

TENNIS

High school

Jenks Invitational

Girls (March 10)

No. 1 singles: Kate Miley, Bishop Kelley, def. Houston Jennings, Cascia Hall, 6-4, 6-0.

No. 2 singles: Aubrey Brown, Bishop Kelley, def. Layla Drotar, Cascia Hall, 6-0, 6-4.

No. 1 doubles: Lee/Conway, Bixby, def. Perkins/Tuttle, Cascia Hall, 3-6, 6-1, 10-6.

No. 2 doubles: Powers/Thompson, Bixby, def. Miller/Larabee, Edmond North, 7-5, 1-6, 12-10.

Boys (March 13)

No. 1 singles: Brett Keeling, Jenks, def. Ashwin Chandraskar, Union, 6-4, 3-6, 10-5.

No. 2 singles: Cristian Pensavalle, Jenks, def. Mario Pacilia, Union, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 1 doubles: Henry/Murray, Cascia Hall, def. Bernius/Cameron, Jenks, 6-4, 6-7, 10-8.

No. 2 doubles: Warmen/Mjema, Edmond North, def. Hinkle/Fitzgerald, Broken Arrow, 6-4, 6-4.

