 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Record: Local
agate

Record: Local

BASEBALL

Local

MTBA

Championship

Biscuits 3, Angels 1 (11 inn.)

GOLF

College: Men

East Lake Cup

At Atlanta

Finals

Pepperdine d. Okla 4-1

D. Hitchner (P) d. L. McAllister 3&2

J. Highsmith (P) d. P. Welch 5&4

J. Brightwell (OU) d. W. Mouw 2&1

R. Manke (P) d. Q. Cummins 2&1

D. Menante d. G. Reband 5&4

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News