Record: Local

BASEBALL
Local
MTBA
Championship
Biscuits 3, Angels 1 (11 inn.)
GOLF
College: Men
East Lake Cup
At Atlanta
Finals
Pepperdine d. Okla 4-1
D. Hitchner (P) d. L. McAllister 3&2
J. Highsmith (P) d. P. Welch 5&4
J. Brightwell (OU) d. W. Mouw 2&1
R. Manke (P) d. Q. Cummins 2&1
D. Menante d. G. Reband 5&4
