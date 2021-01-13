Record: Local

BASKETBALL
High school: Boys
Tuesday
Talihina 64, Stigler 50
Tishomingo 50, Madill 39
Muskogee 67, Union 57
Stilwell 68, Roland 58
Edmond Santa Fe 54, Stillwater 39
Perkins-Tryon 53, Sperry 42
Oologah 52, Jay 38
Davenport 57, Mullhall-Orlando 36
Commerce 39, Afton 28
Summaries
Wagoner 77, Miami 35
Wagoner;24;13;21;19;--;77
Miami;7;6;13;9;--;35
Wagoner: Marsey 17, Scroggins 16, Jones 15, Love 10, Pawpa 8, Nanni 8, Teyon 3.
Miami: Leach 11, Ka. Jinks 10, Hackett 6, Patel 4, Tanner 2, Smith 2.
Nowata 70, Dewey 62
Nowata;24;17;14;15;--;70
Dewey;21;18;5;18;--;62
Nowata: Price 21, Smith 18, Thompson 16, Velasco 6, Bowman 4, Atkinson 3, Ewars 2.
Dewey: Mouser 18, Lastisa 17, Hull 12, Miller 5, Creek 5, Buford 3, Reece 2.
High school: Girls
Tuesday
Carl Albert 76, Lawton 46
Tishomingo 38, Madill 36
Wagoner 30, Miami 28
Summaries
Locust Grove 49, Hilldale 33
Locust Grove;13;14;13;9;--;49
Hilldale;5;8;7;13;--;33
Locust Grove: Smith 14, Spradlin 10, Williams 9, Gilman 7, Thilges 5, Wiggins 3, Fine 1.
Hilldale: Folsom 9, Beene 8, Johnson 5, Maxwell 4, Barnoske 4, Wood 3.
GOLF
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Bill French 68; 2. Mark Clemons 69; 3. Don Liland 70; 3. Bill Kusleika 70; 3. Mike Hayes 70; 6. B.J. Barnhart 73; 6. Ron Wilson 73; 8. Craig Hobbs 74; 9. Bob Bell 75; 10. Dick Tullis 76; 10. Dave Hohensee 76; 10. James Young 76; 13. Duane Dunham 77; 14. Ken Hayes 78; 14. Mel Hayes 78; 16. Frank Prentice 82; 16. George Siler 82
Hole-in-one
CEDAR RIDGE: Mark Allert, No. 13, 192 yards, 4 iron.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 70; Ray White, 85, shot 85.
BROKEN ARROW G&AC: Bill Lemon, 83, shot 81.
CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE: Duge Horton, 84, shot 81.
INDIAN SPRINGS (River): Larry Thomason, 75, shot 70; Kirby Cozort, 77, shot 75.