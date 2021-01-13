 Skip to main content
Record: Local
agate

Record: Local

BASKETBALL

High school: Boys

Tuesday

Talihina 64, Stigler 50

Tishomingo 50, Madill 39

Muskogee 67, Union 57

Stilwell 68, Roland 58

Edmond Santa Fe 54, Stillwater 39

Perkins-Tryon 53, Sperry 42

Oologah 52, Jay 38

Davenport 57, Mullhall-Orlando 36

Commerce 39, Afton 28

Summaries

Wagoner 77, Miami 35

Wagoner;24;13;21;19;--;77

Miami;7;6;13;9;--;35

Wagoner: Marsey 17, Scroggins 16, Jones 15, Love 10, Pawpa 8, Nanni 8, Teyon 3.

Miami: Leach 11, Ka. Jinks 10, Hackett 6, Patel 4, Tanner 2, Smith 2.

Nowata 70, Dewey 62

Nowata;24;17;14;15;--;70

Dewey;21;18;5;18;--;62

Nowata: Price 21, Smith 18, Thompson 16, Velasco 6, Bowman 4, Atkinson 3, Ewars 2.

Dewey: Mouser 18, Lastisa 17, Hull 12, Miller 5, Creek 5, Buford 3, Reece 2.

High school: Girls

Tuesday

Carl Albert 76, Lawton 46

Tishomingo 38, Madill 36

Wagoner 30, Miami 28

Summaries

Locust Grove 49, Hilldale 33

Locust Grove;13;14;13;9;--;49

Hilldale;5;8;7;13;--;33

Locust Grove: Smith 14, Spradlin 10, Williams 9, Gilman 7, Thilges 5, Wiggins 3, Fine 1.

Hilldale: Folsom 9, Beene 8, Johnson 5, Maxwell 4, Barnoske 4, Wood 3.

GOLF

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Bill French 68; 2. Mark Clemons 69; 3. Don Liland 70; 3. Bill Kusleika 70; 3. Mike Hayes 70; 6. B.J. Barnhart 73; 6. Ron Wilson 73; 8. Craig Hobbs 74; 9. Bob Bell 75; 10. Dick Tullis 76; 10. Dave Hohensee 76; 10. James Young 76; 13. Duane Dunham 77; 14. Ken Hayes 78; 14. Mel Hayes 78; 16. Frank Prentice 82; 16. George Siler 82

Hole-in-one

CEDAR RIDGE: Mark Allert, No. 13, 192 yards, 4 iron.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 70; Ray White, 85, shot 85.

BROKEN ARROW G&AC: Bill Lemon, 83, shot 81.

CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE: Duge Horton, 84, shot 81.

INDIAN SPRINGS (River): Larry Thomason, 75, shot 70; Kirby Cozort, 77, shot 75.

Tags

