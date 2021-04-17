Record: Local

BASEBALL
College
Mo. Southern 5-2, Northeastern St. 0-3
Okla. Christian 5, Texas-Tyler 2
Linescores
TCU 8, Oklahoma St. 7
OSU;100;140;100;--;7;9;1
TCU;001;202;201;--;8;11;0
Campbell, Martin (7), Stone (8), Standlee (9) and Hewitt; Smith, Brown (7), Ridings (7) and Humphreys. W: Ridings (2-1). L: Standlee (3-1). HR: Encarnacion-Strand, McCusker; Wolfe.
Late Friday
TCU 9, Oklahoma St. 8
OSU;002;030;120;--;8;18;1
TCU;020;203;20x;--;9;13;0
Scott, Davis (5), Phansalkar (7), Standlee (8) and Hewitt, Mathis; Krob, Wright (5), Ridings (5), King (6), Green (7) and Humphreys. W: King (4-1). L: Davis (0-1). HR: Wood, Rodgers, Sikes, Sacco.
GOLF
College: Men
Thunderbird Collegiate
At Phoenix
Final
Top teams: 1. TCU—274-264-280--818; 2. Arizona State—273-276-273--822; 3. Oklahoma State—266-276-281--823; 4. Texas Tech—272-273-279--824; 5. Oregon State—271-277-281--829.
OSU golfers: T4, Austin Eckroat 68-67-67--202; T16, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 67-67-73--207; T23, Aman Gupta 63-73-73--209; T23, Bo Jin 68-69-72--209; T35, Jonas Baumgartner 69-73-69--211.
Local
MEADOWBROOK
MGA Par 3 Challenge
T1, Bill Bunting, Brady Richardson 49; T1, Gideon Wilkens, Brian Cook 49; T3, Kyle Karpe, Bob Bastemeyer 51; T3, Errol Ingram, Preston Wilkins 51; T5, Brian Begnel, Todd Hofmann 54; T5, Mark Jones, Berry Britton 54; T5, Scott Whitman, Sparky Grober 54; T5, Trevor Gray, Matt Ramage 54
Skins: Trevor Gray, Matt Ramage 5; Mark Jones, Berry Britton 5; Brian Begnel, Todd Hofmann 4; Bill Bunting, Brady Richardson 2; Gideon Wilkins, Brian Cook 2.
SOCCER
College: Men
AAC Tournament
At Orlando, Florida
Championship
No. 18 UCF 1, Tulsa 0
Tulsa;0;0;--;0
UCF;1;0;--;1
Goal: Dourado. Saves: Cline 1; Oettl 5.
SOFTBALL
College
No. 4 Okla. City 4, Texas Wesleyan 0
Linescores
Oklahoma 10, Texas 2
UT;001;01;--;2;3;2
OU;402;13;--;10;13;0
Jacobsen, Day (4) and Iakopo; Saile and Hansen. W: Saile (9-0). L: Jacobsen (11-3). HR: Rhodes, Jefferson; Jennings, Elam.
Tulsa 8-5, Memphis 0-0
UM;000;000;--;0;4;4
TU;200;204;--;8;6;0
Siems, Hilderbrand (6) and Chism; Delce and Shaw. W: Delce (4-5). L: Siems (2-6).
UM;000;000;0;--;0;6;0
TU;030;200;x;--;5;12;0
Johnson, Lecompte (5) and Rowland; Pochop, Scott (7) and Keith, Shaw. W: Pochop (7-1). L: Johnson (0-5).
Oklahoma St. 4-5, Baylor 0-1
BU;000;000;0;--;0;3;0
OSU;101;200;x;--;4;12;0
Rodoni, Judisch (6) and LaValley; Eberle and Wright. W: Eberle (15-1). L: Rodoni (7-6). HR: Busby.
BU;000;000;1;--;1;3;0
OSU;040;001;x;--;5;9;1
Judisch, Mansell (6) and Collazos, LaValley; Maxwell, Simunek (7) and Tuck, Dominguez. W: Maxwell (13-1). L: Judisch (3-1).
Rogers St. 5-1, NSU 2 -5
RSU;002;100;2;--;5;9;0
NSU;011;000;0;--;2;4;0
Morales and Day; Young and Crick. W: Morales (15-5). L: Young (13-5). HR: Bradshaw, Wolfe.
RSU;001;000;0;--;1;7;0
NSU;230;000;X;--;5;11;0
Hillman, Reding (3), Hill (5) and Danelle Day; Chassie and Crick. W: Chassie (5-5). L: Hillman (6-4). HR: Gass; Elbon.
Records: RSU 23-12-1, 11-7 MIAA; NSU 21-14-1, 9-8-1 MIAA.
TENNIS
College: Women
No. 4 C. Oklahoma 6, Northeastern St. 1
Summaries
No. 46 Tulsa 4, USF 1
At Tampa, Florida
Singles
No. 89 Martina Okalova (Tulsa) def. Laura Pellicer 7-5, 6-1
Laia Conde Monfort (Tulsa) vs. Grace Schumacher 7-6 (7-2), 3-3, unfinished
Shura Poppe (Tulsa) def. Evelyne Tiron 6-4, 6-3
Vera Ploner (Tulsa) def. Alexandria Mjos 6-3, 6-3
Valeryia Rozenkova (Tulsa) def. Margriet Timmermans 1-6, 6-2, 6-2
Lian Benedejcic (Tulsa) def. Lucia Garrigues 5-7, 6-2, unfinished
Doubles
No. 77 Okalova/Ploner (Tulsa) def. Pellicer/Grace Eland 6-1
Schumacher/Timmermans (USF) def. Poppe/Rozenkova 7-5
Mjos/Tiron (USF) def. Megan Hopton/Conde Monfort (Tulsa) 7-6