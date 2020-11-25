Record: Local

BASKETBALL
College: Men
Oklahoma St. 75, Texas-Arlington 68
OSU;32;43;--;75
UTA;27;41;--;68
OKLAHOMA ST. (1-0): Ka.Boone 1-4 3-4 5, Cunningham 7-16 5-7 21, Flavors 3-8 0-0 8, Likekele 3-4 2-5 9, Ke.Boone 4-9 1-2 10, Moncrieffe 5-9 1-7 11, Anderson 2-4 2-2 7, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 2-4 0-0 4, D.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Kouma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 14-27 75.
TEXAS-ARLINGTON (0-1): De La Cruz 2-3 4-8 8, Mwamba 1-8 0-0 3, Azore 6-10 1-1 14, Elame 5-15 2-5 12, Griffin 0-6 0-0 0, Wells 9-13 1-2 21, Phillips 2-8 1-2 6, Steelman 1-2 0-0 2, Bischoff 0-5 0-0 0, Rojas 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-71 9-18 68.
3-Point Goals: Oklahoma St. 7-25 (Cunningham 2-5, Flavors 2-7, Anderson 1-2, Likekele 1-2, Ke.Boone 1-6, D.Williams 0-1, Harris 0-2), Texas-Arlington 5-26 (Wells 2-3, Phillips 1-2, Azore 1-3, Mwamba 1-8, Griffin 0-1, Steelman 0-1, Elame 0-3, Bischoff 0-5). Fouled Out: Steelman. Rebounds: Oklahoma St. 52 (Likekele, Ke.Boone 12), Texas-Arlington 32 (Elame 8). Assists: Oklahoma St. 12 (Likekele 7), Texas-Arlington 12 (Elame 5). Total Fouls: Oklahoma St. 17, Texas-Arlington 21.
College: Women
Houston 97, Oklahoma 85
Houston;26;20;27;24;—;97
Oklahoma;25;19;17;24;—;85
HOUSTON (1-0): Hill 3-3 0-0 6, Patterson 2-5 2-2 7, Blackshell-Fair 4-12 8-11 16, Gladney 6-12 1-2 13, Onyeje 9-19 0-0 23, Crump 0-3 1-2 1, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-2 0-2 0, White 1-5 1-2 3, Sidney 3-6 0-0 7, Blair 4-8 4-5 13, Burrell 2-3 2-2 8, Purvis 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-78 19-28 97
OKLAHOMA (0-1): Simpson 3-6 5-7 11, Gregory 5-12 8-8 18, Robertson 3-10 4-4 13, Veitenheimer 1-2 2-2 4, Williams 9-21 7-8 25, Scott 3-3 1-2 7, Greer 1-4 1-2 3, Tot 0-2 4-6 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-60 32-39 85.
3-Point Goals: Houston 10-32 (Patterson 1-3, Gladney 0-3, Onyeje 5-13, Crump 0-2, Sidney 1-3, Blair 1-5, Burrell 2-3), Oklahoma 3-15 (Gregory 0-3, Robertson 3-8, Williams 0-3, Tot 0-1). Assists: Houston 17 (Gladney 7), Oklahoma 13 (Gregory 6). Fouled Out:Houston Hill, White, Oklahoma Scott. Rebounds: Houston 41 (Blackshell-Fair 3-9), Oklahoma 50 (Team 4-8). Total Fouls: Houston 29, Oklahoma 23. Technical Fouls: None. A: 657.
Arkansas 96, ORU 49
Oral Roberts;6;13;17;13;—;49
Arkansas;17;28;31;20;—;96
ORAL ROBERTS (0-1): Schumacher 3-6 2-6 8, Lippe 0-1 0-0 0, Tierney Coleman 3-8 3-4 9, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 2-6 0-2 4, Summers 0-4 3-4 3, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Tyaija Coleman 0-2 2-2 2, Giddey 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 3-6 0-0 7, Loudermill 1-3 0-0 2, Paramore 5-13 2-2 14, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-52 12-20 49
ARKANSAS (1-0): Thomas 2-4 0-0 4, Daniels 3-14 6-6 14, Dungee 4-8 8-11 17, Ramirez 1-10 0-0 3, Slocum 9-14 2-3 22, Barnum 5-10 4-12 14, Davis 4-9 3-6 11, Weaver 0-1 0-0 0, Oberg 1-1 0-0 2, Hughes 1-2 0-0 3, Mason 0-1 2-2 2, Langerman 1-3 0-0 3, McGhee 0-2 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-79 26-42 96.
3-Point Goals: Oral Roberts 3-19 (Lippe 0-1, Coleman 0-3, Walker 0-3, Coleman 0-2, Hill 1-2, Loudermill 0-1, Paramore 2-7), Arkansas 8-29 (Daniels 2-6, Dungee 1-3, Ramirez 1-6, Slocum 2-6, Barnum 0-2, Hughes 1-2, Mason 0-1, Langerman 1-2, McGhee 0-1). Assists: Oral Roberts 5 (Walker 1), Arkansas 11 (Thomas 3). Fouled Out: Oral Roberts Schumacher, Moore. Rebounds: Oral Roberts 39 (Paramore 2-7), Arkansas 53 (Thomas 9-13). Total Fouls: Oral Roberts 32, Arkansas 15. Technical Fouls: None. A: 1,428.
GOLF
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Frank Prentice 75; 2. Mel Hayes 76; 3. Ron Wilson 78; 3. Dick Tullis 78; 5. Bob Bell 79; 5. Bill Kuskeika 79; 7. Duane Dunham 80; 8. Bill French 81; 9. Mark Clemons 84.
