Record: Local

BASKETBALL
High school: Boys
Cornerstone Bank Holiday Classic, Mustang
Wagoner 66, Piedmont 42
Summaries
Holland Hall 45, Regent Prep 38
Holland Hall;17;14;0;14;--;45
Regent Prep;7;7;5;19;--;38
Holland Hall: Cool 15, Benton 11, Andrew 8, Campbell 4, Nolin 3, Gouldsby 2, Roush 2.
Regent Prep: Beitel 14, Camp 13, Portman 4, Streeter 4, Smith 3.
High school: Girls
Howe 55, Hilldale 41
GOLF
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
Tuesday
1. Bill French 68; B.J. Barnhart 76; Mark Clemons 78; Mel Hayes 79; Frank Prentice 81; Jerry Henderson 81.
Shoots age or better
INDIAN SPRINGS (River): Bob Sparks, 84, shot 80.