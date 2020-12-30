 Skip to main content
Record: Local
BASKETBALL

High school: Boys

Cornerstone Bank Holiday Classic, Mustang

Wagoner 66, Piedmont 42

Summaries

Holland Hall 45, Regent Prep 38

Holland Hall;17;14;0;14;--;45

Regent Prep;7;7;5;19;--;38

Holland Hall: Cool 15, Benton 11, Andrew 8, Campbell 4, Nolin 3, Gouldsby 2, Roush 2.

Regent Prep: Beitel 14, Camp 13, Portman 4, Streeter 4, Smith 3.

High school: Girls

Howe 55, Hilldale 41

GOLF

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

Tuesday

1. Bill French 68; B.J. Barnhart 76; Mark Clemons 78; Mel Hayes 79; Frank Prentice 81; Jerry Henderson 81.

Shoots age or better

INDIAN SPRINGS (River): Bob Sparks, 84, shot 80.

