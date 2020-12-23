Record: Local

GOLF
Hole-in-one
CEDAR RIDGE: Jeff Loud, No. 2, 155 yards, 7 iron.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 76.
MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Jim Brock, 81, shot 79.
