Record: Local

BASKETBALL
College: Men
Thursday
Central Missouri 89, Northeastern State 82
High school: Boys
Woodland 50, Blackwell 27
McLain 58, Coweta 47
Atoka Wampuscat Classic
Idabel 49, Madill 46
Bruce Gray Invitational
Edmond Deer Creek 86, Bartlesville 60
Carl Albert Titan Classic
Carl Albert 83, Glenpool 38
Cashion County Line Tournament
Fairview 47, OCS 43
Perry 57, Vanoss 30
Dale 75, Varnum 68
Checotah Crossroads Classic
Bridge Creek 71, Checotah 50
Chouteau Tournament
Cascia Hall 48, Rejoice Christian 41
Crossroads Classic at Checotah
Vian 32, Stigler 29, OT
Fort Gibson Old Fort Classic
Oklahoma Union 58, Stilwell JV 25
Fort Gibson 58, Nathan Hale 39
Hilldale 83, Inola 73
Beggs 51, Hulbert 48
Glencoe Tournament
Glencoe 111, Hominy 66
Jay Tournament
Newkirk 65, Jay 42
Kiefer Dave Calvert Tournament
Kellyville 60, Dewey 41
Mounds Tournament
Haskell 59, Henryetta 55
Paden Tournament
Prue 54, Weleetka 24
Pawhuska Tournament
Morrison 63, Cleveland 52
Port City Classic
Owasso 73, Victory Christian 57
Porum Tournament
Midway 53, Keota 41
Shawnee Invitational
Broken Arrow 61, Norman North 60, OT
Thursday
Foyil 38, Copan 26
Cashion County Line Tournament
Cashion 60, Perry 40
Mounds Tournament
Oktaha 80, Henryetta 28
Boys Summaries
Rogers 67, NW Classen 62
NW Classen;11;19;8;24;--;62
Rogers;17;21;15;14;--;67
NW Classen: Moore 19, Chavez 15, K. Cyrus 14, Yearby 8, M. Cyrus 4, Jones 2.
Rogers: Sutton 24, M. Johnson 14, Thomas 11, Hunter 9, Pruitt 6, Lacy 2, A. Johnson 1.
Checotah Crossroads Classic
Wagoner 66, Muldrow 50
Muldrow;13;16;16;5;--;50
Wagoner;19;14;18;15;--;66
Muldrow: Collins 15, Byrd 14, Wright 10, Daugherty 7, Clayborn 2, Qualls 2.
Wagoner: Scroggins 30, Pawpa 15, Southern 6, Marsey 5, Nanni 4, Jones 4, Love 2.
Glencoe Invitational
Riverfield 67, Frontier 40
Frontier;10;13;9;8;--;40
Riverfield;23;13;18;13;--;67
Frontier: Brown 11, Faw Faw 10, Bible 5, Buffalohead 5, Sanders 4, Bottger 3, Cerre 2.
Riverfield: D. Clinton 25, Alden 14, Luelf 13, B. Clinton 12, Hale 3.
Jay Tournament
Metro Christian 86, NOAH 64
Metro Christian;21;25;17;23;--;86
NOAH;9;17;16;22;--;64
Metro Christian: Sluice 35, Gessert 10, Holder 10, Sowards 9, Darrington 8, Grantham 7, Muller 6, Marcoux 1.
NOAH: Crow 17, Ingram 14, Babcock 12, Hislop 9, Bell 8, Edwards 4.
Mounds Tournament
Regent Prep 41, Oktaha 33
Oktaha;7;9;6;11;--;33
Regent Prep;8;14;10;9;--;41
Oktaha: Frazier 14, Johnson 8, Yandell 5, Hamilton 3, Holmes 3.
Regent Prep: Beitel 16, Streeter 7, Boshoff 7, Camp 6, Smith 3, Benjamin 2.
Pryor Invitational
Sallisaw 66, Pryor JV 36
Sallisaw;16;19;21;10;--;66
Pryor JV;4;15;3;14;--;36
Sallisaw: Scavo 13, Mings 12, Obregon 10, Grimm 8, Kilpatrick 7, McHenry 6, Rich 5, Lamb 3, Bailey 2.
Pryor JV: McCutcheon 11, Breshears 9, C. Williams 9, Propst 3, Ward 3, J. Williams 1.
Ketchum 53, Oologah JV 26
Ketchum;12;14;13;14;--;53
Oologah JV;5;11;3;7;--;26
Ketchum: Williams 14, Brown 12, B. Smith 8, Mullin 7, Mitchell 5, Rogers 3, Bre. Smith 2, Woodward 2.
Oologah JV: Henry 11, Bennett 8, Jones 4, Fortenberry 2, Vaughn 1.
Oologah 46, Skiatook 43
Oologah;15;12;9;10;--;46
Skiatook;10;4;11;18;--;43
Oologah: Garrison 20, Ryan 14, Marshall 8, Mader 4.
Skiatook: Hollomon 13, Pirtle 10, Neil 9, Thomas 8, White 2, Kreder 1.
Pryor 62, Vinita 47
Vinita;5;17;8;17;--;47
Pryor;16;12;16;18;--;62
Vinita: Glassock 16, Anderson 14, Downing 8, Martin 6, Winfrey 2, Rife 1.
Pryor: Alt 20, Gore 16, Jordan 14, Douglass 8, Miller 4.
Thursday
Jenks-Union Invitational
Jenks 75, Trinity Christian 74
Cedar Hill (Texas);14;10;30;14;6;--;74
Jenks;14;20;15;19;7;--;75
Trinity (9-9): Burch 36, Torregrossa 21, Anderson 8, Ajofoyinbo 5, Houston 2, Kuti 2.
Jenks (5-3): Averitt 23, Martin 21, Cooper 8, Diarra 6, Wilkins 6, Tata 5, Golightly 3, Kittleman 2, Smith 1.
High school: Girls
Fairland 54, Caney Valley 25
Woodland 56, Blackwell 30
66 Conference Tournament in Seminole
Prague 42, Stroud 38
Atoka Wampuscat Classic
Madill 57, Idabel 46
Carl Albert Titan Classic
OKC McGuinness 53, Carl Albert 43
Harding Charter Prep 45, Ed. Memorial 43
Westmoore 45, Del City 25
Cashion County Line Tournament
Fairview 46, Dale JV 33
Cashion 69, OCS 47
Dale 73, Varnum 58
Vanoss 60, Perry 26
Checotah Crossroads Classic
Checotah 60, East Central 22
Eufaula 53, Muldrow JV 34
Muldrow 57, Vian 41
Fort Gibson Old Fort Classic
Hilldale 55, Fort Gibson JV 22
Memorial 55, Nathan Hale 25
Roland 55, Stilwell 44
Fort Gibson 58, Inola 30
Glencoe Tournament
Olive 49, Yale 29
Frontier 47, Beggs 40
Kiefer Dave Calvert Tournament
Sallisaw Central 44, Kiefer 32
Leflore County Tournament
Leflore 41, Poteau 34
Mounds Tournament
Haskell 60, Henryetta 35
Porter 36, Mounds 30
Paden Tournament
Depew 41, Sasakwa 39
Pawhuska Tournament
Pawhuska 58, Cleveland 50
Port City Classic
Verdigris 44, Owasso 30
Bishop Kelley 60, Edison 10
Victory Christian 35, Claremore 30
Porum Tournament
Keota 46, Midway 43
Pryor Tournament
Vinita 49, Sallisaw 26
Shawnee Invitational
Coweta 62, Broken Arrow 52
Holland Hall 41, Putnam City North 38
Sapulpa 56, Ardmore 36
Thursday
66 Conference Tournament
Okemah 40, Chandler 20
Jenks-Union Invitational
Ed. North 73, Trinity Christian 46
Paden Tournament
Depew 54, Weleetka 26
Girls Summaries
Carl Albert Titan Classic
Bartlesville 36, Glenpool 27
Glenpool;4;4;9;10;--;27
Bartlesville;8;11;9;8;--;36
Glenpool: Cummings 9, Blades 6, Ratliff 5, Price 4, Wilson 3.
Bartlesville: Gronigan 18, Rovenstine 4, Valentine 4, Bilger 2, Chambers 2, Ward 2, Hodge 2, Wood 2.
Checotah Crossroads Classic
Bridge Creek 45, Wagoner 28
Bridge Creek;19;9;10;7;--;45
Wagoner;9;5;4;10;--;28
Bridge Creek: Morrow 16, Badon 12, Fergerson 9, Whitaker 4, Ball 2, Lamberson 2.
Wagoner: Burckhartzmeyer 16, K. Bruce 5, Pawpa 3, Edwards 2, Gray 2.
Chouteau Tournament
Keys 60, Rejoice Christian 46
Rejoice Christian;8;11;11;16;--;46
Keys;9;24;14;13;--;60
Rejoice Christian: Force 8, England 8, Moore 7, Henson 7, Cavanaugh 6, McCain 5, Shaw 5.
Keys (12-1): S. Winkler 16, K. Eubanks 15, A. Radonski 15, A. Berry 12, A. Eubanks 2.
Westville 40, Salina 31
Salina;10;9;5;7;--;31
Westville;6;19;9;6;--;40
Salina: Soldier 14, Chitwood 8, McCarter 5, Sanders 2, Pashos 2.
Westville: McCollum 10, Paine 9, Wilkie 9, Berry 9, Snyder 2, Swank 1.
Hulbert 57, Okay 17
Okay;5;0;6;6;--;17
Hulbert;24;13;14;6;--57
Okay: Brunson 9, B. Hurd 3, J. Hurd 3, A. Hamil 2.
Hulbert: Chambers 15, Cook 12, Cannon 8, Shelby 7, Stilwell 6, Mullins 4, Brown 3, Lamb 2.
Chouteau 47, Cascia Hall 30
Cascia Hall;5;1;10;14;--;30
Chouteau;12;16;7;12;--;47
Cascia Hall: Rodgers 6, Gardner 6, DeLong 5, Hill 4, Labato 3, Gammill 3, Auskin 2, Gammill 1.
Chouteau: Miller 17, Sawyer 11, Inglett 6, Pierce 5, Schencks 4, VanHorn 4.
Pryor Invitational
Ketchum 37, Pryor JV 32
Ketchum;7;8;14;8;--;37
Pryor JV;16;7;4;5;--;32
Ketchum: West 11, Forror 8, Hinson 6, Kieslick 5, Johnson 4, Morgan 3.
Pryor JV: Leach 17, Landeros 6, Stoler 6, Marsh 2, Mitchell 1.
Skiatook 43, Cl. Sequoyah 24
Cl. Sequoyah;3;7;6;8;--;24
Skiatook;7;18;7;11;--;43
Cl. Sequoyah: Roland 10, Pennington 7, McClure 5, Blackwood 2.
Skiatook: Drumond 10, Anderson 9, Burch 6, Henderson 5, Johnson 5, Hipp 3, King 3, Sletto 2.
Pryor 54, Oologah 42
Oologah;8;14;10;10;--;42
Pryor;12;10;22;10;--;54
Oologah: Martin 26, Runner 12, Thomas 3, Hill 1.
Pryor: Miller 14, Robison 11, Alt 10, Burroughs 8, Looney 7, Crisp 2, Elam 2.
Thursday
Jay Tri-State Tournament
Kansas 60, Green Country 44
Green Country;7;6;8;23;--;44
Kansas;16;17;16;11;--;60
Green Country: Phelan 15, Macklin 12, Helms 8, Garringer 7, Bianchi 2.
Kansas: Ortiz 19, Proctor 14, Barnard 8, Wright 5, Pruitt 4, Rollman 4, McCay 4, Tarin 2.
Grove 49, Newkirk 24
Newkirk;9;6;3;6;--;24
Grove;19;11;13;6;--;49
Newkirk: Mills 12, Huster 7, Chace 5.
Grove: R. Geer 23, Boyette 6, Gregg 5, E. Geer 5, A. Morris 5, Bacon 3, Collins 2.
Metro Christian 51, Seneca (MO) 46
Seneca;15;9;9;13;--;46
Metro Christian;18;11;10;12;--;51
Seneca: Grotjohn 22, Mattag 11, French 7, Uto 4, Long 2.
Metro Christian: Blubaugh 17, Mershon 14, Williams 14, Ethridge 2, Scarona 2, Compton 2.
GOLF
Thursday
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. B.J. Barnhart 68; 2. Dick Tullis 70; 2. Bill Kusleika 70; 4. Bill French 72; 5. Bob Bell 73; 5. Mel Hayes 73; 7. Hank Prideaux 76; 8. Frank Prentice 78; 9. Ron Wilson 79; 9. Mark Clemons 79; 11. Charlie Webster 82.
SAPULPA Senior Scramble
1. Steve Carlile, Lee Benest, Keith Bacon, Bob Phillipe, 62
2. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Frank Wright, Van Robinson, 64
3. Ken Ingram, George Mills, Jerry Reed, Ken Rentz 64
4. Harry Bailey, Leon Pritchard, Rob Jones, Dave Shouse, 64
5. Derrick Pickering, Mel Gilbertson, Doyle Williams, Bob Henshaw, Analia Wilkerson, 65
6. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Steve McCormick, Ken Luge, 67
7. Bud Musser, Craig Crowley, Dave Heatherly, Nelson Henley, 67
Hole-in-one
HERITAGE HILLS: Manuel Jimenez, No. 3, 181 yards, 5 wood.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 73 and 74; Lew Wade, 82, shot 81.
TENNIS
College: Women
Oklahoma 6, Tulsa 1
At Norman
Singles
Carmen Corley (OU) def. Martina Okalova 2-6, 6-2, 6-1
Shura Poppe (Tulsa) def. Martina Capurro 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 1-0 (10-8)
Ivana Corley (OU) def. Laia Conde Monfort 6-4, 6-4
Dana Guzman (OU) def. Vera Ploner 6-3, 6-2
Marcelina Podlinksi (OU) def. Valeryia Rozenkova 3-6, 6-0, 6-2
Kianah Motosono (OU) def. Lian Benedejcic 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
Corley/Ivana Corley (OU) def. Okalova/Ploner 6-0
Guzman/Capurro (OU) def. Megan Hopton/Poppe 6-1
Podlinski/Motosono (OU) def. Conde Monfort/Rozenkova 4-4, unfinished
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Woo Pig Classic
At Fayetteville, Ark.
Men’s Teams: 1. Arkansas 113; 2. USC 84; 3. Kentucky 81.5; 7. Oklahoma State 6.
OSU Men’s Individual Results
Weight Throw: 7. Zac Robbins 15.64m; 9. Sam Mason 13.13m.
60 Meter Hurdles: 13. Max Braht 8.91; 14. Will Edmonds 9.09
Shot Put: 6. Torrey Hickel 16.58m; 7. Zac Robbins 14.97m; 8. Patrick Michaels 14.91m; 12. Sam Mason 14.33m
800 Meters: 9. Triston Read 1:54.92; 10. Tanner Blackmore 1:57.39
Pole Vault: 12. Will Edmonds 4.45m
Women’s Teams: 1. Arkansas 129; 2. Texas 72; 3. LSU 64; 6. Oklahoma State 33.
OSU Women’s Individual Results
High Jump: 9. Bailey Golden 1.64m
Pole Vault: 2. Ariadni Adamopoulou 4.32m
Mile: 1. Taylor Roe 4:39.87; 3. Gabby Hentemann 4:42.03; 16. Molly Humes 5:20.08
800 Meters: 4. Stephanie Moss 2:07.73; 5. Lilly Lavier 2:08.30; 6. Gabija Galvydyte 2:09.61; 12. Mackenzie Michael 2:20.81
Shot Put: 9. Bailey Golden 11.58m
4x400 Meter Relay: 4. Oklahoma State 3:51.10 (Galvydyte, Lavier, Michael, Moss)
WRESTLING
College: Men
Oklahoma State 33, Air Force 6
At Colorado Springs, Colo.
125: No. 13 Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OSU) dec. Cody Phippen, 2-1
133: No. 19 Jared Van Vleet (AF) dec. Andrew Nieman, 6-0
141: Lenny Petersen (AF) dec. Dusty Hone , 5-4
149: No. 4 Boo Lewallen (OSU) TF Dylan Martinez, 22-3
157: Jalin Harper (OSU) dec. Parker Simington, 3-1
165: No. 4 Travis Wittlake (OSU) dec. Chase Diehl, 9-2
174: No. 19 Dustin Plott (OSU) dec. Cody Surratt, 5-3
184: No. 9 Dakota Geer (OSU) TF Calvin Sund, 18-1
197: No. 14 AJ Ferrari (OSU) TF Kayne Hutchinson, 20-5
HWT: Austin Harris (OSU) MD Wyatt Hendrickson, 12-2