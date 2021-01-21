 Skip to main content
Record: Local
agate

Record: Local

BASKETBALL

College: Men

Thursday

Central Missouri 89, Northeastern State 82

High school: Boys

Woodland 50, Blackwell 27

McLain 58, Coweta 47

Atoka Wampuscat Classic

Idabel 49, Madill 46

Bruce Gray Invitational

Edmond Deer Creek 86, Bartlesville 60

Carl Albert Titan Classic

Carl Albert 83, Glenpool 38

Cashion County Line Tournament

Fairview 47, OCS 43

Perry 57, Vanoss 30

Dale 75, Varnum 68

Checotah Crossroads Classic

Bridge Creek 71, Checotah 50

Chouteau Tournament

Cascia Hall 48, Rejoice Christian 41

Crossroads Classic at Checotah

Vian 32, Stigler 29, OT

Fort Gibson Old Fort Classic

Oklahoma Union 58, Stilwell JV 25

Fort Gibson 58, Nathan Hale 39

Hilldale 83, Inola 73

Beggs 51, Hulbert 48

Glencoe Tournament

Glencoe 111, Hominy 66

Jay Tournament

Newkirk 65, Jay 42

Kiefer Dave Calvert Tournament

Kellyville 60, Dewey 41

Mounds Tournament

Haskell 59, Henryetta 55

Paden Tournament

Prue 54, Weleetka 24

Pawhuska Tournament

Morrison 63, Cleveland 52

Port City Classic

Owasso 73, Victory Christian 57

Porum Tournament

Midway 53, Keota 41

Shawnee Invitational

Broken Arrow 61, Norman North 60, OT

Thursday

Foyil 38, Copan 26

Cashion County Line Tournament

Cashion 60, Perry 40

Mounds Tournament

Oktaha 80, Henryetta 28

Boys Summaries

Rogers 67, NW Classen 62

NW Classen;11;19;8;24;--;62

Rogers;17;21;15;14;--;67

NW Classen: Moore 19, Chavez 15, K. Cyrus 14, Yearby 8, M. Cyrus 4, Jones 2.

Rogers: Sutton 24, M. Johnson 14, Thomas 11, Hunter 9, Pruitt 6, Lacy 2, A. Johnson 1.

Checotah Crossroads Classic

Wagoner 66, Muldrow 50

Muldrow;13;16;16;5;--;50

Wagoner;19;14;18;15;--;66

Muldrow: Collins 15, Byrd 14, Wright 10, Daugherty 7, Clayborn 2, Qualls 2.

Wagoner: Scroggins 30, Pawpa 15, Southern 6, Marsey 5, Nanni 4, Jones 4, Love 2.

Glencoe Invitational

Riverfield 67, Frontier 40

Frontier;10;13;9;8;--;40

Riverfield;23;13;18;13;--;67

Frontier: Brown 11, Faw Faw 10, Bible 5, Buffalohead 5, Sanders 4, Bottger 3, Cerre 2.

Riverfield: D. Clinton 25, Alden 14, Luelf 13, B. Clinton 12, Hale 3.

Jay Tournament

Metro Christian 86, NOAH 64

Metro Christian;21;25;17;23;--;86

NOAH;9;17;16;22;--;64

Metro Christian: Sluice 35, Gessert 10, Holder 10, Sowards 9, Darrington 8, Grantham 7, Muller 6, Marcoux 1.

NOAH: Crow 17, Ingram 14, Babcock 12, Hislop 9, Bell 8, Edwards 4.

Mounds Tournament

Regent Prep 41, Oktaha 33

Oktaha;7;9;6;11;--;33

Regent Prep;8;14;10;9;--;41

Oktaha: Frazier 14, Johnson 8, Yandell 5, Hamilton 3, Holmes 3.

Regent Prep: Beitel 16, Streeter 7, Boshoff 7, Camp 6, Smith 3, Benjamin 2.

Pryor Invitational

Sallisaw 66, Pryor JV 36

Sallisaw;16;19;21;10;--;66

Pryor JV;4;15;3;14;--;36

Sallisaw: Scavo 13, Mings 12, Obregon 10, Grimm 8, Kilpatrick 7, McHenry 6, Rich 5, Lamb 3, Bailey 2.

Pryor JV: McCutcheon 11, Breshears 9, C. Williams 9, Propst 3, Ward 3, J. Williams 1.

Ketchum 53, Oologah JV 26

Ketchum;12;14;13;14;--;53

Oologah JV;5;11;3;7;--;26

Ketchum: Williams 14, Brown 12, B. Smith 8, Mullin 7, Mitchell 5, Rogers 3, Bre. Smith 2, Woodward 2.

Oologah JV: Henry 11, Bennett 8, Jones 4, Fortenberry 2, Vaughn 1.

Oologah 46, Skiatook 43

Oologah;15;12;9;10;--;46

Skiatook;10;4;11;18;--;43

Oologah: Garrison 20, Ryan 14, Marshall 8, Mader 4.

Skiatook: Hollomon 13, Pirtle 10, Neil 9, Thomas 8, White 2, Kreder 1.

Pryor 62, Vinita 47

Vinita;5;17;8;17;--;47

Pryor;16;12;16;18;--;62

Vinita: Glassock 16, Anderson 14, Downing 8, Martin 6, Winfrey 2, Rife 1.

Pryor: Alt 20, Gore 16, Jordan 14, Douglass 8, Miller 4.

Thursday

Jenks-Union Invitational

Jenks 75, Trinity Christian 74

Cedar Hill (Texas);14;10;30;14;6;--;74

Jenks;14;20;15;19;7;--;75

Trinity (9-9): Burch 36, Torregrossa 21, Anderson 8, Ajofoyinbo 5, Houston 2, Kuti 2.

Jenks (5-3): Averitt 23, Martin 21, Cooper 8, Diarra 6, Wilkins 6, Tata 5, Golightly 3, Kittleman 2, Smith 1.

High school: Girls

Fairland 54, Caney Valley 25

Woodland 56, Blackwell 30

66 Conference Tournament in Seminole

Prague 42, Stroud 38

Atoka Wampuscat Classic

Madill 57, Idabel 46

Carl Albert Titan Classic

OKC McGuinness 53, Carl Albert 43

Harding Charter Prep 45, Ed. Memorial 43

Westmoore 45, Del City 25

Cashion County Line Tournament

Fairview 46, Dale JV 33

Cashion 69, OCS 47

Dale 73, Varnum 58

Vanoss 60, Perry 26

Checotah Crossroads Classic

Checotah 60, East Central 22

Eufaula 53, Muldrow JV 34

Muldrow 57, Vian 41

Fort Gibson Old Fort Classic

Hilldale 55, Fort Gibson JV 22

Memorial 55, Nathan Hale 25

Roland 55, Stilwell 44

Fort Gibson 58, Inola 30

Glencoe Tournament

Olive 49, Yale 29

Frontier 47, Beggs 40

Kiefer Dave Calvert Tournament

Sallisaw Central 44, Kiefer 32

Leflore County Tournament

Leflore 41, Poteau 34

Mounds Tournament

Haskell 60, Henryetta 35

Porter 36, Mounds 30

Paden Tournament

Depew 41, Sasakwa 39

Pawhuska Tournament

Pawhuska 58, Cleveland 50

Port City Classic

Verdigris 44, Owasso 30

Bishop Kelley 60, Edison 10

Victory Christian 35, Claremore 30

Porum Tournament

Keota 46, Midway 43

Pryor Tournament

Vinita 49, Sallisaw 26

Shawnee Invitational

Coweta 62, Broken Arrow 52

Holland Hall 41, Putnam City North 38

Sapulpa 56, Ardmore 36

Thursday

66 Conference Tournament

Okemah 40, Chandler 20

Jenks-Union Invitational

Ed. North 73, Trinity Christian 46

Paden Tournament

Depew 54, Weleetka 26

Girls Summaries

Carl Albert Titan Classic

Bartlesville 36, Glenpool 27

Glenpool;4;4;9;10;--;27

Bartlesville;8;11;9;8;--;36

Glenpool: Cummings 9, Blades 6, Ratliff 5, Price 4, Wilson 3.

Bartlesville: Gronigan 18, Rovenstine 4, Valentine 4, Bilger 2, Chambers 2, Ward 2, Hodge 2, Wood 2.

Checotah Crossroads Classic

Bridge Creek 45, Wagoner 28

Bridge Creek;19;9;10;7;--;45

Wagoner;9;5;4;10;--;28

Bridge Creek: Morrow 16, Badon 12, Fergerson 9, Whitaker 4, Ball 2, Lamberson 2.

Wagoner: Burckhartzmeyer 16, K. Bruce 5, Pawpa 3, Edwards 2, Gray 2.

Chouteau Tournament

Keys 60, Rejoice Christian 46

Rejoice Christian;8;11;11;16;--;46

Keys;9;24;14;13;--;60

Rejoice Christian: Force 8, England 8, Moore 7, Henson 7, Cavanaugh 6, McCain 5, Shaw 5.

Keys (12-1): S. Winkler 16, K. Eubanks 15, A. Radonski 15, A. Berry 12, A. Eubanks 2.

Westville 40, Salina 31

Salina;10;9;5;7;--;31

Westville;6;19;9;6;--;40

Salina: Soldier 14, Chitwood 8, McCarter 5, Sanders 2, Pashos 2.

Westville: McCollum 10, Paine 9, Wilkie 9, Berry 9, Snyder 2, Swank 1.

Hulbert 57, Okay 17

Okay;5;0;6;6;--;17

Hulbert;24;13;14;6;--57

Okay: Brunson 9, B. Hurd 3, J. Hurd 3, A. Hamil 2.

Hulbert: Chambers 15, Cook 12, Cannon 8, Shelby 7, Stilwell 6, Mullins 4, Brown 3, Lamb 2.

Chouteau 47, Cascia Hall 30

Cascia Hall;5;1;10;14;--;30

Chouteau;12;16;7;12;--;47

Cascia Hall: Rodgers 6, Gardner 6, DeLong 5, Hill 4, Labato 3, Gammill 3, Auskin 2, Gammill 1.

Chouteau: Miller 17, Sawyer 11, Inglett 6, Pierce 5, Schencks 4, VanHorn 4.

Pryor Invitational

Ketchum 37, Pryor JV 32

Ketchum;7;8;14;8;--;37

Pryor JV;16;7;4;5;--;32

Ketchum: West 11, Forror 8, Hinson 6, Kieslick 5, Johnson 4, Morgan 3.

Pryor JV: Leach 17, Landeros 6, Stoler 6, Marsh 2, Mitchell 1.

Skiatook 43, Cl. Sequoyah 24

Cl. Sequoyah;3;7;6;8;--;24

Skiatook;7;18;7;11;--;43

Cl. Sequoyah: Roland 10, Pennington 7, McClure 5, Blackwood 2.

Skiatook: Drumond 10, Anderson 9, Burch 6, Henderson 5, Johnson 5, Hipp 3, King 3, Sletto 2.

Pryor 54, Oologah 42

Oologah;8;14;10;10;--;42

Pryor;12;10;22;10;--;54

Oologah: Martin 26, Runner 12, Thomas 3, Hill 1.

Pryor: Miller 14, Robison 11, Alt 10, Burroughs 8, Looney 7, Crisp 2, Elam 2.

Thursday

Jay Tri-State Tournament

Kansas 60, Green Country 44

Green Country;7;6;8;23;--;44

Kansas;16;17;16;11;--;60

Green Country: Phelan 15, Macklin 12, Helms 8, Garringer 7, Bianchi 2.

Kansas: Ortiz 19, Proctor 14, Barnard 8, Wright 5, Pruitt 4, Rollman 4, McCay 4, Tarin 2.

Grove 49, Newkirk 24

Newkirk;9;6;3;6;--;24

Grove;19;11;13;6;--;49

Newkirk: Mills 12, Huster 7, Chace 5.

Grove: R. Geer 23, Boyette 6, Gregg 5, E. Geer 5, A. Morris 5, Bacon 3, Collins 2.

Metro Christian 51, Seneca (MO) 46

Seneca;15;9;9;13;--;46

Metro Christian;18;11;10;12;--;51

Seneca: Grotjohn 22, Mattag 11, French 7, Uto 4, Long 2.

Metro Christian: Blubaugh 17, Mershon 14, Williams 14, Ethridge 2, Scarona 2, Compton 2.

GOLF

Thursday

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. B.J. Barnhart 68; 2. Dick Tullis 70; 2. Bill Kusleika 70; 4. Bill French 72; 5. Bob Bell 73; 5. Mel Hayes 73; 7. Hank Prideaux 76; 8. Frank Prentice 78; 9. Ron Wilson 79; 9. Mark Clemons 79; 11. Charlie Webster 82.

SAPULPA Senior Scramble

1. Steve Carlile, Lee Benest, Keith Bacon, Bob Phillipe, 62

2. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Frank Wright, Van Robinson, 64

3. Ken Ingram, George Mills, Jerry Reed, Ken Rentz 64

4. Harry Bailey, Leon Pritchard, Rob Jones, Dave Shouse, 64

5. Derrick Pickering, Mel Gilbertson, Doyle Williams, Bob Henshaw, Analia Wilkerson, 65

6. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Steve McCormick, Ken Luge, 67

7. Bud Musser, Craig Crowley, Dave Heatherly, Nelson Henley, 67

Hole-in-one

HERITAGE HILLS: Manuel Jimenez, No. 3, 181 yards, 5 wood.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 73 and 74; Lew Wade, 82, shot 81.

TENNIS

College: Women

Oklahoma 6, Tulsa 1

At Norman

Singles

Carmen Corley (OU) def. Martina Okalova 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

Shura Poppe (Tulsa) def. Martina Capurro 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 1-0 (10-8)

Ivana Corley (OU) def. Laia Conde Monfort 6-4, 6-4

Dana Guzman (OU) def. Vera Ploner 6-3, 6-2

Marcelina Podlinksi (OU) def. Valeryia Rozenkova 3-6, 6-0, 6-2

Kianah Motosono (OU) def. Lian Benedejcic 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

Corley/Ivana Corley (OU) def. Okalova/Ploner 6-0

Guzman/Capurro (OU) def. Megan Hopton/Poppe 6-1

Podlinski/Motosono (OU) def. Conde Monfort/Rozenkova 4-4, unfinished

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Woo Pig Classic

At Fayetteville, Ark.

Men’s Teams: 1. Arkansas 113; 2. USC 84; 3. Kentucky 81.5; 7. Oklahoma State 6.

OSU Men’s Individual Results

Weight Throw: 7. Zac Robbins 15.64m; 9. Sam Mason 13.13m.

60 Meter Hurdles: 13. Max Braht 8.91; 14. Will Edmonds 9.09

Shot Put: 6. Torrey Hickel 16.58m; 7. Zac Robbins 14.97m; 8. Patrick Michaels 14.91m; 12. Sam Mason 14.33m

800 Meters: 9. Triston Read 1:54.92; 10. Tanner Blackmore 1:57.39

Pole Vault: 12. Will Edmonds 4.45m

Women’s Teams: 1. Arkansas 129; 2. Texas 72; 3. LSU 64; 6. Oklahoma State 33.

OSU Women’s Individual Results

High Jump: 9. Bailey Golden 1.64m

Pole Vault: 2. Ariadni Adamopoulou 4.32m

Mile: 1. Taylor Roe 4:39.87; 3. Gabby Hentemann 4:42.03; 16. Molly Humes 5:20.08

800 Meters: 4. Stephanie Moss 2:07.73; 5. Lilly Lavier 2:08.30; 6. Gabija Galvydyte 2:09.61; 12. Mackenzie Michael 2:20.81

Shot Put: 9. Bailey Golden 11.58m

4x400 Meter Relay: 4. Oklahoma State 3:51.10 (Galvydyte, Lavier, Michael, Moss)

WRESTLING

College: Men

Oklahoma State 33, Air Force 6

At Colorado Springs, Colo.

125: No. 13 Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OSU) dec. Cody Phippen, 2-1

133: No. 19 Jared Van Vleet (AF) dec. Andrew Nieman, 6-0

141: Lenny Petersen (AF) dec. Dusty Hone , 5-4

149: No. 4 Boo Lewallen (OSU) TF Dylan Martinez, 22-3

157: Jalin Harper (OSU) dec. Parker Simington, 3-1

165: No. 4 Travis Wittlake (OSU) dec. Chase Diehl, 9-2

174: No. 19 Dustin Plott (OSU) dec. Cody Surratt, 5-3

184: No. 9 Dakota Geer (OSU) TF Calvin Sund, 18-1

197: No. 14 AJ Ferrari (OSU) TF Kayne Hutchinson, 20-5

HWT: Austin Harris (OSU) MD Wyatt Hendrickson, 12-2

Tags

