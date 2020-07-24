Reasor’s is hosting their second annual Supplies for Schools Promotion benefitting local classroom students.
“With all of the uncertainty in today’s times and the loss of jobs due to COVID-19 the need to help our schools and our community is even more important than it has ever been,” said Amanda Russell, marketing and advertising director for Reasor’s.
To respond to that need, all 17 Reasor’s locations will participate in this program through August 11. Customers will have the opportunity to either purchase $15 bags of the most needed school supplies in-store or online, purchase donation cards at the register or online where customers can add $1, $5 or $10 to their order.
Customers may also drop off new school supplies at any location. The Reasor’s floral departments will once again be selling Back to School bouquets and one dollar of every bouquet sold will be donated to the Supplies for Schools Program. At the end of the campaign, Reasor’s will distribute all supplies to area school districts.
Supplies for Schools is designed to coordinate the donation and distribution of new school supplies to students that need it most throughout the communities Reasor’s serves. Last year over $46,000 dollars was raised to help local schools.
Reasor's was founded 57 years ago at a single location in Tahlequah, Oklahoma by namesake, Larry Reasor. Today, the company has 17 locations and one convenience store throughout northeastern Oklahoma. In 2007, Reasor's became employee-owned and now provides jobs for nearly 2,500 community members. For more information about Reasor's, visit www.reasors.com.