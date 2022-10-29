Real estate agent moves and news for Oct. 29, 2022

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes McKayla Church to its Bartlesville office. Church grew up in Tulsa and graduated from Broken Arrow High School before attending Ogle Beauty College, where she received her cosmetology license.

Church began running her own business as a hairstylist in 2021. This experience has taught her excellent customer service and communication skills, which she brings to her real estate clients today. A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities including Bartlesville, where she currently lives.

Anita Palmer has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Edmond office. Originally from Abilene, Texas, Palmer recently relocated to Edmond from Dallas. A full-time, full-service agent for over 40 years, she serves buyers and sellers of all price ranges in the Oklahoma City metro and its surrounding communities.

A consistent award-winning top agent, Palmer is familiar with residential, new construction and luxury listings. She brings her clients the utmost in professionalism, extreme customer service, excellent communication skills and a strong work ethic.

Palmer holds her Seller Representative Specialist and International Associate of Home Staging Professionals certifications.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Jill Taylor to its midtown Tulsa office. Taylor is a life-long resident of Tulsa and currently lives in midtown. She has been a full-service agent since 2015 and is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities.

Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, Taylor was a home-schooling mom to her three children. She previously owned a coffee shop in downtown Tulsa and currently works as a bookkeeper at Augustine Christian Academy.

Kristee Barlow has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ south Tulsa office. Barlow was born in Alaska and graduated from high school in Anchorage. After traveling the world and living in many places, Barlow now calls Broken Arrow her home.

Before entering the real estate field in 2017, Barlow held various positions, including restaurant manager, social worker and art dealer. These experiences taught her excellent communication and extreme customer service skills, which she brings to her real estate clients along with experience in staging, photography, home repairs and remodeling.