Real estate agent moves and news for Nov. 19, 2022

Kimberly Tomlinson has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ south Tulsa office. Tomlinson was born in Suriname. After relocating to the United States, she attended Oral Roberts University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

Before entering the real estate field in 2017, Tomlinson worked as an elementary school teacher and in children’s ministry. But it was her experience working as a designer in new home construction that led her to the decision to become a real estate agent. She brings attention to detail and design expertise to her real estate clients today.

A full-service agent, Tomlinson is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Glenpool, Jenks, Owasso, Sapulpa, Sand Springs and Bixby, where she currently lives.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Drew Peters to its midtown Tulsa office. Peters grew up in midtown and attended Edison Preparatory High School. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma.

Real estate is in Peters’ blood. His mother, Shawn Peters, has been a successful realtor and top producer for almost 20 years. Peters will be adding a focus on commercial and land acquisitions, as well as assisting in residential sales. Equipped with strong communication skills, he says he will work hard to ensure each transaction is successful and stress-free.

Beth Johnson has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Wagoner office. Johnson was born and grew up in Wagoner. She received her bachelor of science degree in finance from Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Florida. She began working as an executive assistant in real estate in Florida in 2018 and still works there today.

Licensed in both Florida and Oklahoma, Johnson divides her time between the locations and is familiar with residential and lake listings in Wagoner and the surrounding areas of Fort Gibson Lake, Broken Arrow, Inola and Grand Lake.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Chip Chipman to its Edmond office. Chipman grew up in Oklahoma City and graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in business communication and public relations. A full-service agent, he has been assisting residential and luxury real estate buyers and sellers in Oklahoma City and its surrounding suburbs since 2003.

Before entering the real estate field, Chipman worked for nearly two decades in sales and marketing and for 11 years in the insurance profession. A 10-time, multimillion-dollar producer recipient and winner of numerous other awards, he brings his real estate clients excellent communication, customer service, planning, organization and proven leadership skills.

