Real-estate agent moves and news for Jan. 28, 2023

Chinowth and Cohen Realtors welcomes Sidney Pruegert to its Wagoner office. Pruegert is a graduate of Epic Charter Schools and resides in Wagoner. While getting her real estate license, Pruegert spent many years working in the restaurant service industry.

She is focused on residential properties and has a particular interest in historic homes. Additionally, Pruegert is a beekeeper and is connected with the eastern Oklahoma farmer’s markets.

Jessica Ortega is a bilingual agent serving Tulsa and the surrounding areas. She was born in Tulsa and raised in Cuautla, Morelos, Mexico for nine years.

At a young age, Ortega worked alongside her mother while living in Mexico and learned the value of hard work. She returned to Tulsa with the dream of becoming a successful businesswoman with the ability to bring her mother along with her in the future.

Ortega’s real estate journey began in 2016 in commercial property management where she managed a historical commercial property in downtown Tulsa, while also overseeing two apartment complexes in Richmond, Virginia, and 10 other commercial properties throughout downtown Tulsa.

Ortega also is passionate about event planning and decorating and founded “Your Way Your Day—Event Planners.”

Sidney Pruegert

Jessica Ortega

