Real estate agent moves and news for Jan. 21, 2023

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Laurel Starkweather to its Broken Arrow office. Starkweather was born in Los Angeles and graduated from Venice High School before attending Oral Roberts University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in biology and later received her secondary teaching certificate. She has lived in the greater Tulsa area for over three decades.

Before Starkweather entered the real estate field, she worked as a biology teacher while raising her four children. A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential and luxury listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Broken Arrow and Owasso, where she currently lives. She is a member of the Tulsa Homebuilders Association.

Josiah Coroama has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ midtown office. Coroama was born in Oklahoma City but grew up in Radauti, Romania. He moved back to the U.S. and graduated from Crosspoint Christian School in Village Ridge, Missouri. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in youth ministry from John Brown University.

Coroama has experience in building construction, remodeling and property development. He also previously worked in the tourism industry and service industry, as well as a youth counselor. He looks to serve clients with his knowledge of the midtown area, Brookside, downtown Tulsa and Broken Arrow.

Robin Long has joined Chinowth & Cohen’s Muskogee office. Born and raised in Sapulpa, Long has also been an educator there for over 20 years. She has her bachelor’s of science in education from Northeastern State University. Long is a teacher at heart and has a dedication to guiding and educating her clients through the real estate process.

