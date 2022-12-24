 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Real estate agent moves and news for Dec. 24, 2022

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Abby Contreras to its south Tulsa office. Contreras relocated from Florida to Tulsa at a young age. She graduated from Bishop Kelley High School and went on to receive her bachelor of science degree in nutrition from Oklahoma State University.

Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, Contreras held several jobs, working as a nanny, a bartender and as social media director for a recruiting company. A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities, including Owasso, where she currently lives.

Contreras brings many valuable skills to her real estate clients, including communication, customer service and knowledge of the latest internet marketing tools.

Amanda Jones has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Sand Springs office. Born in McAlester, Jones grew up in and graduated high school from Wilburton. Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, she worked in various industries including banking, abstracting, as a landman researcher and as the first deputy at the McIntosh County Assessor’s Office. The valuable skills these experiences taught her transfer seamlessly to her real estate business today.

A full-service agent, Jones is familiar with residential listings in McIntosh and surrounding counties, including Henryetta, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Stigler and McAlester, where she lives.

