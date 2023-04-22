Chinowth and Cohen Realtors has added Tamara Garcia to the Broken Arrow community as its newest area agent.

Garcia was born and raised in Broken Arrow and graduated from Broken Arrow High School; she attended the University of Oklahoma as a business and marketing major before obtaining her real estate license in 2023.

Prior to joining Chinowth and Cohen, Garcia was a manager in the retail sales industry for 20 years. Her background in sales and management was where she found an eye for design and staging, which naturally led her to a new career as a real estate agent.

Garcia is familiar with the Tulsa area and its suburbs, including Coweta, Claremore, Sapulpa and Broken Arrow, and will focus on residential sales.