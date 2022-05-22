Reagor rodeo

The Reagor family is well-known in rodeo around Tulsa, with good reason.

Stephen Reagor says about 15-20 of his family members have competed in rodeo events.

A graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, Reagor attended Bacone College in Muskogee, he received countrywide acclaim for his exploits on horseback. At the 2003 College National Finals Rodeo, Reagor won the calf-roping title, becoming the first African-American champion in college rodeo history.

His father, Sidney Reagor, was a longtime calf-roper.

Stephen Reagor organizes about two open rodeo events — meaning anyone can compete — a year. One of them is the Spring Kickoff Rodeo which photographer Mike Simons shot this year at the Cross Bar Arena.

The other big one is the Sidney Reagor's Legendary Rodeo honoring his dad. The year that event will be July 23 at the Turley Roundup Club Arena.