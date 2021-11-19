Read Southall Band bringing material from new album to Cain's Ballroom

“I think it’s a proper representation of what we’re doing now, and it’s a relief to be able to have that new music out there to represent us,” Southall said. “Not to be negative on the past stuff, but it’s past stuff, you know? And we have kind of grown since then and it’s nice to be able to have some big boy music out there in the world so the world can hear it because, heck, we have been holding onto it for so long.”

What do you mean by “big boy” music?

“I just think that we had the time necessary and the means necessary. ... This is the first album I feel like that I’ve made, in particular, that this is my job and my sole job, whereas before I think we were just kind of doing what we could and surviving. I think that’s why it took so long to get this album out was because we were for the longest time just staying on the road, trying to make a dollar and save up the means necessary to record an album. And I think once we got there, the world shut down and that kind of gave us the perfect opportunity to get in there and do it.”

For you and other music artists, the positive of having a year off from the road is you had the chance to hunker down and do something creative when things shut down.