Read Southall Band bringing material from new album to Cain's Ballroom

For the Read Southall Band, was playing at Cain’s Ballroom a bucket list item?
“I don’t think I got done crossing it off yet,” Southall said. “I think we need to play it a handful of times before I could really cross it off.”
The Oklahoma City-based group will take a step in that direction Wednesday, Nov. 24, by stepping back on stage at the historic venue. It will be the second time for the band to headline at Cain’s and the third time to play there. The band opened for Wade Bowen in 2017.
“It just needs to be noted how unique and how honored we are to be able to play there and for that to still be in our state,” Southall said. “To be from Oklahoma (Southall is from Altus) and to have a place like Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa at your fingertips is a crazy opportunity. We want everybody to know how much we appreciate it and we appreciate everybody being so accepting. We can’t wait to play there again and be back home and play all the new tunes.”
The new tunes are from the group’s recently released third studio album (“For The Birds”) via Thirty Tigers. In pre-Cain’s gigs, the band has been performing songs from the new album, and you can score it as a win when people in the crowd sing along to the songs.
What do you want to say about the new album?
“I think it’s a proper representation of what we’re doing now, and it’s a relief to be able to have that new music out there to represent us,” Southall said. “Not to be negative on the past stuff, but it’s past stuff, you know? And we have kind of grown since then and it’s nice to be able to have some big boy music out there in the world so the world can hear it because, heck, we have been holding onto it for so long.”
What do you mean by “big boy” music?
“I just think that we had the time necessary and the means necessary. ... This is the first album I feel like that I’ve made, in particular, that this is my job and my sole job, whereas before I think we were just kind of doing what we could and surviving. I think that’s why it took so long to get this album out was because we were for the longest time just staying on the road, trying to make a dollar and save up the means necessary to record an album. And I think once we got there, the world shut down and that kind of gave us the perfect opportunity to get in there and do it.”
For you and other music artists, the positive of having a year off from the road is you had the chance to hunker down and do something creative when things shut down.
“Certainly. And it made us thankful for the time that we did have on the road before that. I can’t imagine just getting going and finally putting a band together and then having to take a break. I was really thankful that we had a little bit of a stake in the game before the great depression of 2020.”
The new album can’t be pigeonholed into one category. Your online site says material on the album might appeal to the disparate fan bases of Gary Stewart, Joe Walsh, Rival Sons or Chris Cornell. We’re just letting music be music?
“I think that was a really big, important aspect going into this album was to not try to fit into one thing or the other, one mold or the other — just try to do what we do and let everybody put their input in and see how creative we could get.”
