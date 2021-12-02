Raven, and her siblings On 11/30/21, is around 7 weeks old. All are domestic shorthair. The girls, Raven and Crowe... View on PetFinder
The Oklahoma assistant coach has also reportedly been recruiting for USC. Plus what contact did Alex Grinch have with the Broken Arrow star after the Lincoln Riley news broke?
Guerin Emig mailbag: Come for the 'sabotage,' stay for the 'Lincoln Riley Waste Dump of Greater Norman'
Sooners release 2022 football schedule (which could be last journey through Big 12 play)
Watch Now: How confidential will Joe Castiglione be during football coaching search? Let's ask OU's last high-profile hire
Riley trades OU for USC, and now Joe Castiglione and whoever he hires next have hellacious jobs to do.
Players were informed that former OU coach Bob Stoops would be the Sooners’ interim head coach at a yet-to-be-determined bowl game.
Who appears to be following Riley to USC? Plus a sign displays some thoughts of Sooner Nation on OU's campus.
Venables returning to the Sooners to make his mark as a first-time head coach, after making his mark at Clemson, is a story worth rooting for
Oklahoma State University commentators often mention linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez's wrestling past after his latest crunching tackle. The linebacker has the Cowboys on the brink of their finest season in a decade.
Oklahoma will immediately begin looking for Lincoln Riley's replacement.
Riley's decision to leave OU for USC shows SEC isn't for everybody. What Sooners' athletic director must do is convince replacement candidates it's for them.
Mountain biking has become one of the fastest-growing tourist activities in the country, and Tulsa wants a piece of the action.
Austin Stogner becomes the third Oklahoma player to enter the transfer portal, joining Spencer Rattler and Jadon Haselwood.
Bob Stoops returns to offer balm for OU football fans: 'This is just a little bump in the road'
Guerin Emig: Since it's OK to cheer during coach searches, I'm pulling for Brent Venables to get Sooners' job
