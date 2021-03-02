Ranch in Afton receives conservation award

The Victor Ranch of Afton has been selected as the recipient of the 2020 Oklahoma Leopold Conservation Award.

Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, it recognizes farmers, ranchers and forestland owners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat resources in their care.

In Oklahoma, the award is presented annually by Sand County Foundation, American Farmland Trust, Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association, Noble Research Institute, Oklahoma Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture, ITC Great Plains, Oklahoma Conservation Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Grant and Donna Victor and their three sons own and operate Victor Ranch. They receive $10,000 and a crystal award for being selected. The Ottawa County ranchers were announced as the award recipient at the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts’ Annual Meeting.

The Victors raise 900 head of beef cattle on 2,500 acres and grow wheat, oats, soybeans, grain sorghum and corn on another 1,200 acres. On what was once tribal land, their ranch was established as a result of the Dawes Act in 1892.

