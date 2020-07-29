RAIN

Kianna Conway walks in the rain at Second Street and Elgin Avenue to eat lunch Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The forecast includes a 70% chance of showers and storms on Wednesday and a 50% chance Wednesday night. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Tulsa had received more than half an inch of rain for the day, with nearby areas receiving more than 2 inches, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

Much of eastern Oklahoma, including Tulsa and surrounding counties, is under a flood watch from 1 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday morning. “Multiple rounds of slow moving, heavy rain-producing thunderstorms are expected late (Tuesday) through Wednesday night ...,” forecasters said. There is a 70% chance of showers and storms Wednesday and a 50% chance Wednesday night. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Tulsa had received more than half an inch of rain for the day, with nearby areas receiving more than 2 inches, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.

Tags