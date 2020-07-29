Much of eastern Oklahoma, including Tulsa and surrounding counties, is under a flood watch from 1 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday morning. “Multiple rounds of slow moving, heavy rain-producing thunderstorms are expected late (Tuesday) through Wednesday night ...,” forecasters said. There is a 70% chance of showers and storms Wednesday and a 50% chance Wednesday night. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Tulsa had received more than half an inch of rain for the day, with nearby areas receiving more than 2 inches, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.
Most Popular
-
Regular state unemployment benefit period extended
-
Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill closes permanently
-
Walmart in Jay closing next month after 40 years
-
Former OU football coach John Blake dies at 59
-
Daylong wait for COVID-19 patient to get hospital bed in Tulsa signals 'end of the runway,' medical official says
promotion
State's heritage is reflected in the creativity and craftsmanship of local artisans.