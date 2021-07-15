RAINBOW
When Warren and Cindy Smith went to the River Spirit Casino on Monday, he was hoping to win maybe $9,000 at a table game.
The land sits behind a Lowe’s Home Improvement store and next to a noisy six-lane highway in one of the busiest suburban shopping districts in the state.
Nearly 30 acres of undeveloped land near 71st Street and U.S. 169 will be combined with 26.8 acres of adjacent city property to create a park.
‘Flood of red’: Delta variant behind rising hospitalizations in northeastern Oklahoma, prompting experts' pleas to get vaccinated
"What we are seeing in Tulsa is our hospitalizations are primarily, of course, unvaccinated patients and patients from surrounding counties," said Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department's executive director. "We're not getting as many people from Tulsa County."
The owners, the Three Sirens Restaurant Group, hope to reopen in time for the holiday season.
Gov. Kevin Stitt ended the "McGirt v. Oklahoma Community Forum" roughly an hour earlier than planned Tuesday night, descending from the podium to jeers and chants of "Shame on you" due to audience members' belief that prosecutors disrespected tribal sovereignty.
The restaurant's website states that is will be "a fast-casual fusion of BBQ, Tex-Mex, and Southwestern flavors," with staples such as tortillas, chips, salsas, and sauces all made in-house.
A virus evolves through the process of natural selection, the editorial says. The more people who are infected, the greater the chances that a more frightening, deadlier pathogen will attack.
As of Wednesday, 3,710 documented cases were active in the state — a jump from 1,731 in two weeks. Tulsa County leads the state with 807 active cases.
Tulsan Carlisha Williams Bradley says teachers across the state have praised her and "mainly white parents" have condemned her for speaking out against HB 1775. #oklaed