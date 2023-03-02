JENKS — Even with a different team name across her uniform this season, the end result turned out to be the same for Sapulpa’s Raegan McQuarters.

After leading Rogers to the Class 5A state tournament a year ago, McQuarters did the same this year while a first-year member of the top-ranked Chieftains, and the senior point guard did so at the expense of her former team.

McQuarters helped key a pesky Sapulpa defense that forced the Ropers into a dozen turnovers and Stailee Heard’s 17 points led a quintet of Chieftains in double figures as Sapulpa rolled to a 70-43 victory Thursday night in an area tournament championship contest.

Sapulpa (22-2), winners of five straight, will advance to the Class 5A state tourney next week and will be seeking the school’s sixth state crown, most recently having won the title in 2021.

Besides Stailee Heard, Riki McQuarters came off the bench to chip in 16 points while Tyla Heard notched 13, Mataya Hall added 11 and Taylor Bilby 10 points for the Chieftains, who advanced to the state semifinals a year ago.

“It was pretty intense because they used to be my friends,” Raegan McQuarters said about facing several of her former teammates for a trip to state after having been a three-year member of the Ropers.

“No hard feelings, you just go out there and play,” she added. “I was pretty excited (about the game) because we both have the opportunity to go to state and we’re both chasing the goal.”

Ironically, Raegan McQuarters and the Chieftains advanced to state this year on the same floor—Frank Herald Fieldhouse—that Rogers did a year ago when the Ropers defeated Noble in an area loser-out contest.

McQuarters said she didn’t expect having to face her former team this season.

“No, I never thought I’d be playing them again,” she said. “It’s just very awkward. But we’re going to the state tournament. That’s where we are going and we are going (there) to win.”

Hall scored all five of her first-half points to help Sapulpa race to a 14-4 lead and Rogers, which missed its first five field goal attempts before scoring its first points on free throws, never really challenged.

After the Ropers’ Jerreyah Jones connected on a 3-pointer to make it 14-7, Sapulpa unleashed a 16-3 blitz to take a commanding 30-10 lead with 12 seconds left before halftime.

By the half, Stailee Heard had 10 points, Bilby netted seven and Tyla Heard had chipped in six points for the Chieftains.

“The kids can score,” Sapulpa head coach Darlean Calip said about her squad. “You can’t just say, ‘Well, I’ll stop this kid or that kid. We’ve got five kids, six kids, seven kids that come in and score so it really makes it difficult.’”

Tyla Heard added 11 rebounds to finish with a double-double while sister Stailee just missed a double-double with nine boards.

Rogers (19-6) was paced by Saniyah Morrison’s game-high 25 points with 18 of those points coming in the second half. She also grabbed seven boards.

Julianna Matlock finished with eight points and 10 rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

The Ropers will get a second chance at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Catoosa o qualify for state when they meet the winner of an elimination game between Grove and Shawnee.

SAPULPA 70, ROGERS 43

Rogers 4 8 11 20 — 43

Sapulpa 12 18 20 20 — 70

Rogers (19-6): Morrison 25, Matlock 8, Jones 6, Simmons 2, Oliver 2.

Sapulpa (22-2): S. Heard 17, Riki McQuarters 16, T. Heard 13, Hall 11, Bilby 10, Raegan McQuarters 2, Parker 1.