QuikTrip seeks variance for north Oklahoma City location
July 2021: QT opens 900th store southeast of downtown Dallas

Tulsa-based QuikTrip opened its 900th store in Corsicana, Texas (above), about 55 miles southeast of downtown Dallas.

OKLAHOMA CITY — QuikTrip, a Tulsa-based chain that for years has passed Oklahoma City as a market for expansion, is asking for a sign variance for a new travel center at Interstate 35 and Hefner Road.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

