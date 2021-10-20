OKLAHOMA CITY — QuikTrip, a Tulsa-based chain that for years has passed Oklahoma City as a market for expansion, is asking for a sign variance for a new travel center at Interstate 35 and Hefner Road.
QuikTrip seeks variance for north Oklahoma City location
- Steve Lackmeyer The Oklahoman
