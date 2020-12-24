 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Purchase a commemorative football poster for Jenks, Bixby, Wagoner, Holland Hall or Metro Christian

Purchase a commemorative football poster for Jenks, Bixby, Wagoner, Holland Hall or Metro Christian

  • Updated

To help celebrate state football championships won by Jenks, Bixby, Wagoner, Holland Hall and Metro Christian, the Tulsa World has built full-color commemorative pages available for purchase.

Page reproductions are printed on high-quality photo paper that is suitable for framing. The size of each page is 12 inches x 21 inches.

Each page has the game story, photo and box score from the game.

Each page is $35.

In today's Sports section, check out the Bixby commemorative page. On Saturday, we'll publish the Bixby page. On Sunday, we'll publish the Holland Hall and Wagoner page. The Metro Christian page runs Monday.

Go to https://tinyurl.com/2020statechamps to order your page. All five are available now. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Patrick Stewart still in therapy sat 80
People

Patrick Stewart still in therapy sat 80

  • Updated

'Star Trek: Picard' actor Sir Patrick Stewart has admitted he has been in therapy "on and off" for 20 years as he is still coming to terms with the domestic violence he witnessed as a child.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News