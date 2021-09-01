Public Safety Commissioner John Scully retiring

Nolan Clay The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY — The top official at the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is leaving after two years to focus on a new role — grandfather.
Members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard mourn the loss of Spc. Jacob D. Parker, carpentry and masonry specialist at Camp Gruber Training Center, after his passing Aug. 21, 2021.
Lindsey Maddux died on her 40th birthday, Aug. 23, with her fiance, Army veteran Brent Disney, after a motorist driving the wrong way struck their car.
From 9 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, troopers, Tulsa County deputies and Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department officers will have a sobriety checkpoint focused on impaired drivers.
"All of the deaths that we have now ... that burden is not something we should ask anyone to bear — particularly our health care providers," an Oklahoma COVID-19 data expert says.
There is one positive trend that can help boost COVID-19 outlook in Oklahoma. An uptick in vaccinations
Saint Francis pop-up vaccination clinic set for Saturday
TPS reports 108 students with COVID-19 since start of classes
The Oklahoma City student and Stonewall teacher who just died from COVID-19 had not been present for any 2021-22 classes. #oklaed
The items attracted customers from as far away as Dallas.
"The fair, in conjunction with the opening of the schools, could easily result in a perfect storm for spreading a disease that is far from under control," says Tulsa resident Robert Knight.
In a recent three-day average, 1,578 COVID patients were hospitalized in Oklahoma, 66 of them children — a figure that has been steadily increasing since the state began releasing the data in July.
COVID outbreak at Muskogee jail reported; 8 staff, 50% of inmates are positive for virus
A man who led efforts in his Texas community against mask wearing and other preventative measures during the coronavirus pandemic has died from COVID-19.
