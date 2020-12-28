Related to this story
If you take care of this plant, you could be creating a multigenerational heirloom.
Officer Latoya Dythe, 26, is charged in federal court with conspiracy to make a false statement to a firearms dealer and making a false statement to a firearms dealer.
Sidewalk extends Wi-Fi and Bluetooth range by up to a mile by using Echo and Ring devices. It boosts internet-connected tech far from your router, like lights at the edge of your driveway, but at what cost?
Oklahoma filmmaker Sterlin Harjo is a writer and producer on "Reservation Dogs." The pilot was shot in Okmulgee.
Keith Ballard, a popular figure during his seven-year tenure as leader at TPS, will continue his work as a professor at OU-Tulsa for as long as he can to help prepare others for school and district leadership. #oklaed
Faces of COVID: Beloved Muskogee cardiologist dies from virus after months of helping others survive it
A longtime Muskogee physician who was the first cardiologist to set up a practice in the community, Dr. Yee Se Ong died Monday at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He was 76.
Pam Rask worked as THD's Division Chief of Adolescent and Child Health.
A roundup of the major developments in Tulsa for the coming year and what they could mean to the city.
White House ranks Oklahoma No. 1 nationally in test positivity rate and top 10 among states for three COVID-19 metrics
There were 1,892 hospitalizations overnight Tuesday for confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases — besting the record of 1,808 from two nights prior.
Tulsa World editorial: While Oklahoma COVID statistics soar, Gov. Kevin Stitt promotes tourism to other states
Stitt's advertising campaign is tone deaf to Oklahoma's current situation, and it seems doomed to failure, the editorial says. Any smart traveler would surely drill into the governor's promise of an open state, see the unhealthy situation in Oklahoma and stay put.