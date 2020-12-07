 Skip to main content
Proposed legislation would make it harder to pass citizen-led petitions in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A GOP state legislator has prefiled legislation to make it harder for initiative petitions to pass at the ballot box.

Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, filed legislation for the 2021 session that would require initiative and referendum petitions to get 60% or more of a statewide vote to pass, instead of a simple majority.

Some of the state’s highest profile initiative petitions would not have passed under this threshold. Voters passed Medicaid expansion, legalized medical marijuana and authorized sweeping criminal justice reforms under State Question 780 all without getting 60% approval. Haste said Senate Joint Resolution 4 is not a “knee-jerk reaction” to the passage of Medicaid expansion or any other state questions.

“We’re not reaching for some unrealistic goal,” he said. “It’s something that people are already used to right now, so I would think, if it takes 60% to pass a school bond, it should take a similar amount to get something in our constitution.”

Click here to continue reading at Oklahoman.com.

