Proposed constitutional amendment for medical cannabis amid current turbulence for patients, industry

News in recent months about raids of illegal cannabis operations and of a series of lawsuits against the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority are part of a group of advocates' push for proposed constitutional amendments outlining medical and recreational programs.

"One of the big reasons for moving this out of the Oklahoma State Department of Health and creating a new state agency is, most simply, to increase transparency and create a structure that could be functional," said Jed Green, a spokesman for the group Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action. Green aided with efforts to place State Question 788 on the June 2018 ballot, which -- though it's resulted in rapid growth of a highly profitable industry -- he said efforts to keep it in check for patients and businesses haven't kept up.

Therefore, he is among those who have sought public comment on a proposed law called the Oklahoma Cannabis Enforcement and Transparency Act. It would, if it became law, establish the Oklahoma Cannabis Commission and direct the OMMA -- currently within the state Health Department -- to convert into the OCC within a year of passage. Authors are still seeking public comment before beginning the signature-gathering process.