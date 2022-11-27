Project Santa: Annual holiday effort to aid Tulsans in need sets $275k goal

The Project Santa charity fund drive, a nearly century-old Tulsa-area tradition, kicks off Sunday with a goal of raising $275,000.

An annual partnership between the Tulsa World and the Salvation Army to support families who could use a helping hand, Project Santa has raised over $7.8 million since the Tulsa World took it over in 1992.

Over 1,500 area households are aided annually through the effort, which will run through Christmas Eve.

All money raised is distributed by the Salvation Army in the form of vouchers and material gifts.

“One of the best ways to engage a community is through stories that resonate,” said Tulsa World Editor Jason Collington. “For decades, our subscribers have not only supported local journalism but also donated their money to this critical partnership between the Tulsa World and the Salvation Army. We know from our own reporting and from the nonprofit community that many in the Tulsa area are suffering right now. I want to thank our community for its ongoing generosity, and we have no doubt the community will step up again.”

Starting Sunday and continuing through the holiday season, the World will feature regular stories about some of our fellow Tulsa-area residents who are enduring hard times.

The first story this Sunday catches up with one of the families introduced in last year’s series, Skiatook’s Cokeley family.

The drive dates to 1928, when it was started by the Tulsa Tribune as Santa Pals, and has evolved over the years.

Before the Tribune closed in 1992, it rallied its readers and established a $340,000 endowment fund to help keep the program going. The Tulsa World took over from there and continued the partnership with the Salvation Army.

The 2021 drive raised $281,522.

