Brand new arrival! Pretzel is an adorable little Chihuahua/Terrier mix. He’s 2 years old and weighs 8 lbs. Pretzel is... View on PetFinder
Tulsa has many legendary barbecue places that we love to celebrate. But here are some newer ones you may not have tried yet as well.
Numerous districts across the state announced that they could no longer sustain in-person instruction with the latest numbers of children and employees absent because of COVID and other seasonal illnesses. #oklaed
The proposals may seem far-fetched, but hope is found in the federal plan after President Biden had spoken in Tulsa about the "highway (that) was built right through the heart of the community."
Recent statement from the Okahoma secretary of education is so insulting it can only be meant as a political move targeting anti-public school critics, the editorial states.
Oklahoma State's final AP Top 25 ranking is the highest since 2011. Oklahoma ended in the top 10 for the seventh consecutive season.
The four courses at Page Belcher and Mohawk Park remain underfunded and poorly maintained, golf advocates say.
It's mutating every four to six months, Dr. Aaron Wendelboe said, continually finding the populations that are most vulnerable. "The big unknown then is ... this apparent reduced immunity again."
"Return the $10 million dollars the Legislature transferred to the Attorney General's Office to fight vaccine mandates and hire some prison guards, or more teachers," writes Tulsa resident Edward Moore.
It's hard to pinpoint where COVID-19 transmission is highest now because "it is just everywhere," Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart says, with omicron found in 95% of wastewater recently tested.
The majority who saw their state convictions overturned have been prosecuted in federal or tribal courts, according to DOC records provided upon an Open Records Act request.
