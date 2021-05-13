 Skip to main content
Practicing for a plane crash
The rehearsal exercise held Wednesday at the Oklahoma National Guard's Tulsa Army Aviation Support Facility at the airport was designed to test the response of all agencies that would react in the event of a fatal aircraft accident. The exercise was to identify areas of improvement while also improving communication across multiple military, law enforcement, emergency medical and fire agencies. The rehearsal included simulated fatalities and injuries.

